UPDATED: DA will not file criminal charges in Lindsey Street shooting

Apr. 22—The Cleveland County District Attorney's office will not file charges in connection with the fatal April 9 shooting near the University of Oklahoma.

A 33-year-old man shot Shed Euwins, 36, from inside his car on April 9 near the intersection of Lindsey and Elm streets in Norman.

The driver told police Euwins "aggressively approached the vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch" him. He said he feared for his safety and the safety of a juvenile in the car, and shot Euwins, according to an NPD news release.

The District Attorney's office cited Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law in its decision not to charge the shooter, the release states. The law says a person may use deadly force against someone trying to enter a car against the will of the person inside, because it would give the shooter "reasonable fear of peril or death."

Detectives determined the driver did not know Euwins before he shot him, the release states. In an email to The Transcript, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said detectives did not identify a motive for Euwins' alleged actions in their investigation.

The OU Daily reported Friday that two of Euwins' friends said he was out for a run around campus at the time of the shooting, and had complained that cars were driving too fast and had almost hit him. They said he was approaching a car to tell them to slow down.

Jensen argued this information does not match "multiple witness accounts of the incident."

"The investigation revealed that traffic was extremely heavy, bumper-to-bumper at the time of the incident," Jensen said.

The driver fully cooperated with NPD's investigation, the release states.

While Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law allows someone inside a vehicle to shoot someone trying to enter, district attorneys may charge someone with first-degree manslaughter if they kill someone unnecessarily "while resisting an attempt by the person killed to commit a crime," according to state law.

Members of the District Attorney's Office could not be reached by phone Friday to answer questions about their charging decisions.

While KOCO identified Euwins via the medical examiner's office, NPD still has not identified Euwins or the man who shot him, citing the District Attorney's decision not to file criminal charges. When previously asked about identities and other details about the case, Jensen has said "the investigation into this incident is ongoing."

When asked Friday why detectives took longer to complete this investigation and release information to the public than they did after other recent deaths, Jensen replied that "every case has a unique investigative timeline based on the nature of the incident and course of the investigation." She also said investigations involving death generally take NPD several weeks.

"During this time, our Criminal Investigations Division was also investigating multiple major incidents with limited resources," Jensen's email read.

In a written statement to KOCO reported Tuesday, Euwins' wife described her late husband as a family man who loved God and had a good sense of humor.

Family and friends of Euwins did not immediately respond Friday to request for comment about the District Attorney's decision.