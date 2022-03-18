Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Whether you need some healthy body wipes, durable cookware or home security cameras, today's Amazon deals can help you save while shopping.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a durable pan, our favorite smartwatch and some smooth tissue products, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 15% off: Our favorite smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 7 has the display and technology to top all the other smartwatches on the market.

When it comes to smartwatches, we found the Apple Watch Series 7 to be the best tech of its kind. When we tested it, we were impressed with how fast its battery charged and its fitness tracking abilities, including the way it automatically detects cycling workouts. The Series 7 has a larger display than its predecessors, making more room for a new watch-friendly keyboard and for an easier time reading text messages or GPS directions. Normally starting at $399, you can get Apple’s latest smartwatch for as low as $339 in its 41-millimeter size with GPS capabilities.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from $339 (Save $49.01 to $60)

2. Save $60: This wireless video doorbell

Eufy's video doorbell not only lets you know when someone is at your door, but also shows video of who specifically is stopping by.

If you’re looking to keep an eye on who’s at your front door, the Eufy Security video doorbell can help. Currently priced at $159.99, you can get the wired device for $109 when you use the $50 on-page coupon. Eufy says its doorbell captures 2K high-definition video of your front door and sends it to your smartphone via the Eufy Security app. If you don’t want to be bombarded with notifications, the camera can detect body shape and face pattern to identify when someone is looking to stop at your door and notify you only in those instances.

Get the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $99.99 with on-page coupon (Save $60)

3. 38% off: This 4K Smart TV

Upgrade your home media set up with the Vizio M7 Series TV.

Get the best visual experience during your at-home March Madness viewing party this year with the Vizio M7 Series 4K TV. Typically listed for $769.99, this 58-inch smart screen can be yours for 38% off at $479. Vizio says the M7 features Quantum Color technology for more vibrant imagery than past models and Dolby Vision HDR for outstanding brightness and contrast. It also features the WatchFree+ streaming service built-in that features hundreds of channels of live TV you can access for no extra cost.

Get the Vizio 58-Inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $479 (Save $290.99)

4. Up to 35% off: These skin-friendly cotton products

Winner cotton tissues help keep your face clean any time you want.

If you need a soothing touch on your skin to keep your body clean, Amazon has a selection of Winner cotton products on sale today. You can get a box of Winner Facial Cotton Tissue for just $7.99 thanks to a 20% discount on its list price of $9.99. The brand says the tissues are made from a 100% cotton pad and can be used as wet wipes when run under water to clean your face. For the younger ones at home, there are the Winner Soft Dry Baby Wipes that you can get in a four-pack for 21% off at $26. The brand says the wipes are chemical-free and unscented, being a more skin-friendly alternative to bath towels and cotton pads.

Save up to 35% on Winner cotton products

5. 32% off: This durable pan

If you want to cook anywhere from your home kitchen to an outdoor campfire, this Lodge pan could work for you.

Get ready for this year’s camping season by picking up the Lodge cast-iron pan for on-the-go cooking. Typically listed for $19.35, this 8-inch pan is currently listed for $13.14 thanks to a 32% discount. Lodge says its pan is seasoned with oil for a non-stick finish perfect for searing, simmering, frying and more. You can pop this pan in your oven or on your stove, or bring it with you on your next camping adventure. Not to mention, it’s extremely easy to clean.

Get the Lodge 8-Inch Cast-Iron Round Pan for $13.14 (Save $6.21)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer XL

Cook your bigger meals in this expanded Ninja air fryer.

Whether you're looking to make your own french fries or reheat some cold pizza, the Ninja Air Fryer XL can get the job done with ease. Typically listed for $159.99, this 5.5-quart kitchen appliance is now available for 38% off at $99.99. The XL is a larger version of one of our favorite air fryers, the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer ($99.99), which impressed us with its easy-to-use digital controls and for how well it fried our food, particularly some crispy french fries. Not only can the Ninja air fry, but also air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

Get the Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer XL for $99.99 (Save $60)

2. EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds

The EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds promise a lengthy battery life for more time to listen to your favorite songs on the go.

Keep your favorite tunes in your ears no matter where you are with the EarFun Free 2 wireless earbuds. Normally priced at $59.99, these compact, waterproof headphones can be yours for $37.99 thanks to the already active $20 price cut and the additional 5% coupon on the product page. EarFun says the Free2 earbuds have a battery life of up to 30 hours and a quick charge function in its case so you can get up to two hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging time. They also have Bluetooth 5.2 technology, meaning they can connect to a device that's up to 50 feet away.

Get the EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds for $37.99 with on-page coupon (Save $22)

3. Lodge 8-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet with Mini Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Not only can you get the quality of Lodge's cast-iron skillet, but also the safety of a silicone hot handle holder on sale.

Prepare your favorite sizzling dishes without the fear of getting burned thanks to the Lodge 8-inch cast-iron skillet. Typically listed for $29.85, this basic kitchen pan comes with a mini silicone handle holder for 33% off at $19.90. Lodge says the cast-iron build of the skillet provides superior heat retention when cooking meat or veggies and the skillet itself is seasoned with vegetable oil so your food can easily slide off the pan when ready. The silicone holder covers the hot handle so you can easily transport your food from stovetop to oven without accidental burns.

Get the Lodge 8-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet with Mini Silicone Hot Handle Holder for $19.90 (Save $9.95)

4. Blink smart outdoor security cameras

Amazon has a collection of Blink outdoor smart security cameras on sale today.

Keep an eye on everything running around your house with these select Blink outdoor security cameras on sale at Amazon today. There's the standard outdoor wireless camera with solar panel charging mount, typically listed for $129.98 but now on sale for $50 off at $79.98. Blink says the wireless camera captures day and night vision with two-way audio, while being powered by its solar panel mount. There's also the developer's third-generation outdoor camera with floodlight on sale for 36% off at $89.98. Blink says the floodlight camera has a two-year battery life and you can set the lights on the camera to trigger however you want them to with the Blink Home Monitor smartphone app.

Save up to 38% on Blink smart outdoor security cameras

5. WWDOLL KN95 Black Face Mask 25-Pack

Stay safe for spring break with these KN95 masks on sale today.

Protect yourself while running errands or commuting to work with these WWDOLL KN95 face masks. Typically listed for $47.42, you can get a 25-pack of these black layered masks for a whopping 67% off at $15.60 when you click the on-page coupon. The developer says the masks are made with made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of melt-blown fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. That fabric is non-woven and skin-friendly, making these masks both protective and comfortable.

Get the WWDOLL KN95 Black Face Mask 25-Pack for $15.60 with on-page coupon (Save $31.82)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

