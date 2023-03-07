Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Amazon Fire, iRobot and Nintendo

Shop the daily Amazon deals on video games, home appliances and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It is always a good day when you find a great deal. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you shop smart, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on some Nintendo Switch games, household essentials and some fun vinyl figures, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

►Mario Day 2023 is this week: Celebrate with Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Save up to $20.99 on select Nintendo Switch games Save 20% on select $50 purchases at Amazon for Prime members Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet for $69.99 (Save $40) Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter for $68.06 (Save $60.94) Save up to 77% on select Star Wars Funko Pop Figures iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $849 (Save $250.99) Viewstar 20-by-30-Inch Down Alternative Queen Pillows, Set of 2 for $30.99 with on-page coupon (Save $9.94) Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $19.99 (Save $20) Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper for $50 (Save $50) GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater from $30.99 (Save $14 to $19)

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. From $39: These Mar10 Day Nintendo Switch games

Celebrate Mario Day this year by zooming around the universe with friends by grabbing "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on sale at Amazon.

Friday, March 10 is Mar10 Day, better known as Mario Day when the world celebrates the video game icon. You can do that by shopping Amazon's collection of select Nintendo Switch games on sale today. Race against your friends with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, typically listed for $59.99 but now available for just $39 thanks to a 35% discount. Still one of our favorite Switch titles, the latest entry in Nintendo's racer series lets you choose from a variety of colorful Mario characters to race around twisting eye-catching tracks (pre-loaded in the game and downloadable). If you think Mario gets a little too much attention (even on his holiday), there's Luigi's Mansion 3 available in digital download form for 33% off at $39.99. The long-awaited third installment of the GameCube cult favorite, you'll tour around the spooky Last Resort hotel solving puzzles and catching ghosts with the green-capped character.

From $39 at Amazon (Save up to $20.99)

2. Save 20% on Prime purchases of $50: These everyday essentials

Stock up on everyday essentials on a budget today at Amazon.

Stock up on all the things you need for yourself, your family and your home and save big with your Amazon Prime membership. For a limited time, Amazon Prime shoppers can take a whopping 20% off $50 purchases of qualifying items. Included in the special offer is everything from health and beauty products, groceries, pet essentials, office supplies and baby products. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership yet? No worries, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.

Save 20% on $50 purchases at Amazon

3. $40 markdown: This kid-friendly tablet

Take advantage of this limited-time Amazon deal to save big on this top-rated tablet for kids.

Amazon makes some of the best tablets for kids we've ever tested and right now you can pick up the Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet for 36% off. Available in adorable red, blue and purple shades, the 16GB tablet comes with a child-friendly case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ completely free. Outfitted with easy-to-use parental controls, the tablet has a speedy processor and a battery life of as long as 10 hours, according to the brand. Usually priced at $109.99, you can take it home today for just $69.99.

$69.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

4. 47% down: This compact air purifier

Save on a Medify air purifier available at Amazon today.

Keep the airflow fresh in your home during allergy season this year by grabbing a Medify MA-14 air purifier. Normally priced at $129, the 12.2-inch appliance is now on sale for 47% off at $68.06. Medify says the MA-14 removes 99.9% of allergens, odors, pollen, pet dander and more in up to 470 square feet of space in one hour. It can easily fit into your sleep routine as it has three fan speeds to choose from and its lowest setting is virtually silent.

$68.06 at Amazon (Save $60.94)

5. Up to 77% off: These cute Star Wars figures

Celebrate the new season of "The Mandalorian" with these adorable Funko Pop figures on sale at Amazon.

The Mandalorian is back for season three and Amazon is honoring the occasion with a collection of Star Wars Funko Pop figures on sale for a limited time. You can bring Mando and Baby Yoda together with a The Mandalorian and The Child vinyl bobblehead set, typically listed for $34.99 but now available for 64% off at $12.49. With its eight-inch long base, the figure set fits perfectly on your work desk or media room. Fans of classic Star Wars will enjoy the Boba Fett & Fennec Shand vinyl bobblehead set, normally priced at $34.99 but currently on sale for $9.99 thanks to a whopping 71% discount. If you thought Boba got the short end of the stick in Return of the Jedi, this set sees the iconic bounty hunter sitting on Jabba the Hutt's throne in its classic armor.

Save up to 77% at Amazon

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

Save over $250 on this powerful vacuum combo at Amazon.

Spring cleaning is right around the corner, so why not save big on an amazing robot vacuum? Right now, you can save $250.99 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum at Amazon, which will knock the item's $1,099.99 list price down to $849. Additionally, the iRobot product comes with a self-emptying charging dock, meaning the vacuum will clean up and recharge all on its own. When we tested the j7+ Combo, the vacuum's dual cleaning abilities were a major highlight. The vacuum function picked up an average of 9.85 grams of debris during testing, while its mop feature sits on top of its base to keep any stuck dirt from dragging across rugs while vacuuming. Save 23% on this incredible combo before the Amazon deal expires.

$849 at Amazon (Save $250.99)

2. Viewstar Down Alternative Pillows

Amazon features plenty of savings on bedding essentials, like these Viewstar pillows.

Get a better night's sleep with the help of these Viewstar down alternative pillows. Typically listed for $40.93, you can get the queen-sized 20-by-30-inch bed essentials for $30.99 thanks to a $1.94 price cut and an additional $8 coupon. Viewstar says the pillows are made with lightweight microfibers and premium down alternative clusters for a soft feeling and solid support for your head and neck. Their airy polyester fibers inside help them retain their shape over time, so you can sleep well for longer.

$30.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $9.74)

3. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot is a compact smart assistant and it's on sale today.

We're big fans of Amazon's line of Echo smart speakers and right now you can nab the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) smart speaker for just $19.99 thanks to an incredible 50% markdown. The compact and easy-to-use speaker has decent sound quality and impressive features including Alexa compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity. We especially love its size and affordability and think it's a great buy for most smart home beginners.

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

4. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper

Get half-off these Ugg slippers today at Amazon.

Ugg makes some of the comfiest footwear around, and the brand's Fluff Yeah slippers are no exception. According to our experts, these slippers are as stylish as they are functional, and easily worth the typical $100 list price. Right now, you can get even more bang for your buck with these Ugg slippers, as they're 50% off at Amazon, ringing up for as little as $50. Step into comfort while you can and take advantage of this sweet Amazon deal.

From $50 at Amazon (Save $50)

5. GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

Stay warm with savings on portable heaters right now at Amazon.

Stay toasty this winter by picking up the GiveBest portable electric space heater. This top-rated ceramic heater is designed to warm ares as large as 200 square feet in just minutes. Perfect for your home office or bedroom, the gadget can be used as either a heater or a fan, so you can enjoy it all year round. Usually priced at $49.99, you can take home the heater today for as little as $30.99 for the silver version thanks to a $19 price cut.

From $30.99 at Amazon (Save $14 to $19)

►Sleep Week 2023: Save hundreds on mattresses, bedding and pillows right now

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop today's best savings on iRobot, Nintendo, Amazon Fire