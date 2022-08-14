Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop the best Amazon deals available today for big savings on tech, home and kitchen essentials.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a Reviewed-approved clothes steamer, a sleek set of cookware and one of Reviewed's favorite pillows, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals.

►Pre-order new Samsung Galaxy devices: Save up to $1,000 on smartphones and more

►Face masks: With COVID spreading rapidly this summer, here's where you can buy KN95 masks

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

GreenLife 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40) Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven from $59.99 (Save $40) Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 (Save $50) Beckham Hotel Queen-Size Bed Pillows, Set of 2 for $26.99 (Save $26) Hilife Clothes Steamer for $23.99 (Save $15) One by Wacom Small Graphics Drawing Tablet for $39.95 (Save $10) Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $68 (Save $66.99) Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $262.32 (Save $46.29) Sony LinkBuds S for $149 (Save $51.99)

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 33% markdown: This 16-piece cookware set

Find big savings on colorful cookware today at Amazon.

Bring new life to your cooking routine by picking up the GreenLife soft grip healthy ceramic 16-piece nonstick cookware set. Available in tons of bright colors, including red, pink and yellow, this collection of dishwasher-safe pots and pans includes several frying pans, saucepans, stock pots and utensils. The cooking tools are designed to last, with a wobble-free base and a heat-resistant handle. Best of all, the pots and pans are oven safe up to 350°F, making meal prep easier than ever. Usually priced at $119.99, you can pick up the cooking set for as little as $79.99 today.

Green Life 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40)

2. Less than $60: This user-friendly toaster oven

This Hamilton Beach toaster oven can fit easily on your countertop for less than $60 at Amazon.

Whether you want a pizza or some toast, this Hamilton Beach countertop toaster oven helps you make your favorite dishes with ease. Normally priced at $99.99, the silver model is on sale for $40 off, or $59.99. Hamilton Beach says the oven has two rack positions for baking, broiling and toasting with space for up to six slices of toast—or a 12-inch pizza. Everything about its build is meant to be easy for users, from its three contoured knobs to its roll-top door that helps you take food out safely.

Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven from $59.99 (Save $40)

3. Save $50: This stylish portable speaker

The Marshall Emberton portable speaker brings expansive sound wherever you go and Amazon has it for $50 off right now.

Get the power of a guitar amp in the palm of your hand with the Marshall Emberton portable speaker. Typically listed for $169.99, this rectangular Bluetooth device is on sale at a $50 price cut for $119.99. Marshall says the speaker uses True Stereophonic technology to give a 360-degree sound output by separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings. The Emberton also offers over 20 hours of wireless playback time on a full battery and is made with IPX7 water resistance to be durable in rough conditions.

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 (Save $50)

4. 47% off: One of Reviewed's favorite bed pillows

The Beckham hotel pillows offer easy cleaning and optimal support for less than $30 at Amazon.

Sleep soundly with a new set of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush queen-size pillows can be yours for just $26.99 when you click the on-page coupon. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for $26.99 (Save $26)

5. Under $24: This Reviewed-approved clothes steamer

This Hilife steamer is one of our favorites and it's on mega sale today at Amazon.

If you have an upcoming end-of-summer wedding or formal event, consider picking up the Hilife clothes steamer, down from $38.99 to just $23.99 today at Amazon. As one of our favorite steamers, we loved the laundry gadget's sleek design and large water capacity. With a wider steam hand than other portable steamers we tested, we especially like the Hilife's attached lint comb, which buffered the steam head from directly touching the fabric.

Hilife Clothes Steamer for $23.99 (Save $15)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. One by Wacom Drawing Tablet

This Wacom drawing tablet is easy for anyone to use and compatible with most computers.

Digital artists can take their virtual canvases on the go with the One by Wacom small drawing tablet. Typically listed for $49.95, you can get this 8.3- by 5.7-inch graphics tablet for 20% off at $39.95. Wacom says the device is easy to set up and compatible with Apple Mac, Windows and Chromebook operating systems so almost anyone can give it a go. Its ergonomic 2048 pressure-sensitive pen is very responsive to your movement with precision for control and accuracy while working on your favorite design.

One by Wacom Drawing Tablet for $39.95 (Save $10)

2. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs

Save energy at your home with these Philips Hue smart light bulbs.

Add convenience to your life by picking up a three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs. With 25,000 lifetime hours—or 22 years—these lights will stand the test of time. Easy to install, the bulbs can be effortlessly controlled using your cellphone or Alexa device. Usually priced at $134.99, you can get the Bluetooth-compatible bulbs today for just $67.99 thanks to a 41% markdown and an additional 15% discount when you click the on-page coupon.

Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $67.99 (Save $67)

3. Beats earbuds

Beats earbuds are some of the best on the market and Amazon has them on sale.

Get amazing music quality in an eye-catching package with these Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon today. If you need a sturdy set for the gym, consider the Beats Fit Pro on sale for 10% off at $179.95. As one of our favorite workout headphones, the Fit Pro impressed us with clear and balanced sound and a more secure fit thanks to its rubbery top fins. For something more traditional (and chic), you can get the Beats Studio Buds for 33% off at $99.95. The light and comfy design of the buds support solid active noise cancelation and an easy set-up process (especially if you have an iPhone), making for one of our favorite wireless earbuds.

Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

4. Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress

If you're expecting company this Labor Day 2022, consider giving your guest room a refresh by picking up the Best Price Mattress 12-inch signature green team memory foam mattress, down from $308.61 to just $262.32 in the queen size—a $46.29 savings. Designed to provide pressure relief and support throughout the night, the best-selling mattress is made with a breathable open cell design, according to the brand, and comes with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty.

Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $262.32 (Save $46.29)

5. Sony LinkBuds S

Scoop these Reviewed-approved earbuds for more than $50 off today at Amazon.

Catch up on your favorite podcasts on your commute to work or tune into today's hottest songs on your morning run by picking up a pair of Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise canceling earbuds. Down from $199.99 to just $148, you can save a whopping $51.99 on the Alexa built-in headphones today at Amazon. In testing, we were impressed with the comfortable fit, improved battery life and noise canceling features, although we found the Adaptive Sound Control to be inconsistent.

Sony LinkBuds S for $148 (Save $51.99)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Hamilton Beach, GreenLife, Sony and more