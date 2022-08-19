Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Get major savings with these Amazon deals on mattress protectors, air fryers and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Apple AirPods, a durable SSD and a stylish air fryer, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals.

►Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

►Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01) Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30) SafeRest Premium Queen Mattress Protector for $30.39 with on-page coupon (Save $7.60) Dash 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker from $49.99 (Save $5.23 to $10) SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $109.99 (Save $140) Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth for $25.64 (Save $19.35) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20) iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99) Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $16.99 (Save $2 to $2.96)

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 28% off: One of Reviewed's favorite wireless earbuds

The Apple AirPods Pro are one of the most popular earbuds on the market and Amazon has them on sale right now.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

2. Save $30: This stylish smart speaker

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo speaker is stylish and easy to connect to, and now it's $30 off.

Add some smart tech (and style) to your home with the Amazon Echo speaker. Typically listed for $99.99, you can get this fourth-generation device in three different colors for $69.99 thanks to a $30 price cut. When we tested the Echo, its orb-like design with no contrasting colors or harsh lines made for a chic, minimal aesthetic fit for any room. It offers a clear, relatively full sound and a Zigbee smart home hub that can easily connect with other devices.

Amazon Echo Dot (Fourth Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

3. 20% off: This waterproof mattress protector

The SafeRest premium mattress protector keeps your sleeper from getting stained and Amazon has it for 20% off today.

Keep your mattress clean and feeling great with the help of the SafeRest premium mattress protector. Normally priced at $37.99, you can use the 20% coupon on the product page to get 20% off the queen size version for $30.39. SafeRest says this particular protector has a premium cotton Terry surface with a membrane back coating that makes your bed more breathable, quieter and resistant to fluids and perspiration. It also has a hypoallergenic surface so those with allergies get a better night's sleep.

SafeRest Premium Queen Mattress Protector for $30.39 (Save $7.60)

4. Less than $50: This compact air fryer

Add some style to your kitchen countertop with the Dash Tasti-Crisp air fryer on sale at Amazon right now.

If you're headed back to school this fall, add the Dash Tasti-Crisp air fryer to your dorm room countertop for delicious food anytime you want. Typically listed for $59.99, this 2.6-quart cooker is on sale in Aqua and grey for 17% off at $49.99. Dash says the Tasti-Crisp uses AirCrisp technology instead of oil to reduce added fat in your favorite fried foods by 70 to 80%. The air fryer can prepare frozen chicken nuggets, fish sticks and more in a speedy fashion with an automatic shut-off function to keep dishes from being overcooked.

Dash 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer from $49.99 (Save $5.23 to $10)

5. 56% off: This travel-friendly SSD

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD promises durability and protection for your digital files for less than $110 at Amazon.

Take your essential digital files with you safely and securely with the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. Normally priced at $249.99, you can get the one-terabyte version for more than half-off at $109.99. SanDisk says the Extreme not only has a handy Carabiner loop so you can attach it to your backpack or belt loop, but it also has a build with drop protection of up to two meters plus water and dust resistance. You can transfer files from computers and smartphones thanks to its speedy performance.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $109.99 (Save $140)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1

This Eufy smart scale has plenty of health measurements that can be sent to your phone, now available at Amazon for 43% off.

Keep a close eye on your fitness progress with the help of the Eufy Smart Scale P1. Typically listed for $44.99, this Bluetooth-friendly wireless device can be yours for 43% off at $25.64. Eufy says the P1 instantly learns 14 insightful body measurements including weight, body mass, BMI, bone mass and more all on a large LED screen. You can also see that info through third-party fitness apps including Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit.

Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 for $25.64 (Save $19.35)

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried and it's on sale for $20 off.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 40% off at $29.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)

3. iRobot Roomba j7+

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is our favorite robot vacuum and Amazon has it for 25% off today.

Freshen up your floors with the help of our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+. Typically listed for $799.99, you can get the disc-shaped appliance with a self-emptying charging station for 25% off at $599. When we tested the j7+, our testers were impressed with the 9.35 grams of debris it picked up per run, making it on par with most manual vacuums. You can also use the iRobot Genius mobile app to program your Roomba to clean up specific spots in your house at specific times.

iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)

4. Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony's WH-CH710N headphones are comfortable and have a long-lasting battery for less than $100 at Amazon.

If you want to officially cut the cord from your headphones and music player, you can save big with the Sony WH-CH710N headphones. Normally priced at $149.99, these wireless noise-canceling earcups are on sale for just $98 thanks to a $51.99 price cut. When we reviewed the Sony WH-CH710N, we were impressed with the cans' sleek, comfortable form as well as their solid sound quality. Additionally, these headphones are capable of more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge that offers some pretty good noise canceling.

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99)

5. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

The Dash rapid egg cooker makes your favorite breakfast dishes with speed and ease for less than $20 at Amazon.

Cut down your morning cooking routine with the help of the Dash rapid egg cooker. Typically listed from $19.95, you can get this compact kitchen appliance for as low as $16.99. When we tested the Dash, we found it was a reliable tool to poach, hard-boil or even make an omelet out of eggs. Once we figured out the right water levels, eggs came out without burning, without hassle, without smelling too eggy and with minimal mess.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $16.99 (Save $2 to $2.96)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Apple, Dash, SanDisk and more