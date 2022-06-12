Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop the best Amazon deals available today for huge markdowns on robot vacuums, wireless headphones, fire pits and so much more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Apple AirPods pro, a Solo Stove fire pit and a powerful flashlight, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

►Last chance: The Wayfair Anniversary sale has blowout deals right now—save up to 70% this weekend only

►Father's Day shopping: The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now

►All-Clad cookware: Save up to 84% on All-Clad pots and pans—shop cookware deals now

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $74.01: These top-notch Apple earbuds

Bag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $74 off today at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $174.99 right now—a whopping $74.01 markdown and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 (Save $74.01)

2. Under $10: This waterproof phone case

Keep your phone safe with these waterproof cases currently on sale at Amazon.

Keep your smartphone safe on beach days and boat trips with the Hiearcool universal waterproof case, down from $15.99 to as little as $9.99 today at Amazon. The convenient pouch is waterproof up to 100 feet and fits devices up to seven inches in length, including the iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. Better still, the phone case is sold in packs of two and comes with a handy detachable lanyard.

Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch, 2 Pack from $9.99 (Save $2 to $6)

3. Save $210: This Reviewed-approved fire pit

The Solo Stove Bonfire is one of our favorite fire pits and you can get it at Amazon for more than $200 off.

If you want a little extra warmth at your outdoor parties this summer, consider picking up a Solo Stove Bonfire pit, one of the best wood-burning fire pits we’ve ever tested. We found this pit helped to quickly create a smokeless fire, and it was easy to transport, too. Our head of product and development, Sunil Doshi, liked this model so much that he said it "felt like magic" the first time he used it. While this fire pit usually runs on the pricier side, you can pick up the cult-favorite fire pit with an included stand for just $259.99 right now at Amazon thanks to a $219 price cut.

Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand for $259.99 (Save $210)

4. 61% off: These bright flashlights

Pick up this tactical flashlight for a whopping 61% price cut today at Amazon.

Planning a few camping trips this summer? Pick up a Uoline tactical portable LED flashlight right now at Amazon for just $13.99—a whopping 61% markdown. This high-lumen light is designed for long-range observation and has five light settings including full bright, medium bright, low bright, fast strobe and SOS. According to the brand, the water-resistant flashlight can also be used to break glass in emergency situations.

Uoline Tactical Portable LED Flashlight for $13.99 (Save $22)

5. Up to 27% off: These affordable mattresses and boxsprings

Save up to 27% on select mattresses and boxsprings today at Amazon.

Whether you're planning on hosting guests this summer or wanting to give your own bedroom a little refresh, you can save as much as 27% on select mattresses and boxsprings today at Amazon. One great pick is the Best Price Mattress Green Tea 8-inch memory foam mattress—down from $371.48 to just $271.10 for the king size. This top-rated mattress-in-a box is designed to cushion pressure points and provide a deeper night sleep.

Save up to 27% on Mattresses and Boxsprings

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ can capture 8K video, adjust its own screen display and more now for less than $800 at Amazon.

Samsung makes plenty of quality tech and its Galaxy smartphones are no exception. Take the Galaxy S22+ for instance, typically listed for $1,049.99 but now on sale in its 256-gigabyte capacity for 24% off at $799.99. Samsung says the upgraded phone has an 8K camera and a Night mode that can capture crisp video clips and focused photos day or night. It also has adaptive color contrast in its screen so you don't hurt your eyes if your scrolling through messages and apps at night.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB for $799.99 (Save $250)

2. Pfaltzgraff Monroe 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set

You can get 16 pieces of durable porcelain dinnerware at Amazon for a whopping price cut right now.

Give your kitchen table a chic new look with the Pfaltzgraff Monroe 16-piece dinnerware set. Normally priced at $109.99, you can get this collection of plates, bowls and mugs for a whopping 50% discount. Pfaltzgraff says the set includes four 11-inch dinner plates, 8-inch salad plates, 6-inch soup cereal bowls and 12-ounce mugs all made from high-quality durable porcelain. You'll get some long-lasting dinnerware that's safe for both the microwave and the dishwasher.

Pfaltzgraff Monroe 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for $54.57 (Save $55.42)

3. Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser

The Waterpik ION has the effectiveness of a water flosser with a compact design that you can take wherever you want.

If you want to keep your teeth clean no matter where you are, the portable Waterpik ION water flosser makes thorough dental hygiene more travel-friendly than ever. You can get this compact dental essential for 16% off its list price of $99.99, or $84. Waterpik boasts the ION’s cordless design and an advanced rechargeable battery that provides up to four weeks of use per charge. The ION is said to be 30% smaller than other water flosser models, but still 10 water pressure settings and a one-minute timer to help remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser from $84 (Save $15.99)

4. BalanceFrom GoYoga+ Yoga Mat, Knee Pad and Yoga Blocks

This collection of BalanceFrom yoga essentials is lightweight and supportive, all for less than $20 on Amazon.

Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy some extra comfort during their next big stretch with the BalanceFrom GoYoga+ package. Typically listed for $24.99, you can get this 1/2-inch thick yoga mat with a knee pad and carrying strap plus two yoga blocks all together for as low as $17.99. BalanceFrom says the yoga mat has a double-sided non-slip surface so you can avoid any missteps throwing off the vibe of your session. Everything in the package is lightweight so it can be carried indoors for a yoga class or outside for your own private session.

BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat and Knee Pad with Carrying Strap and Yoga Blocks from $17.99 (Save $1.28 to $7)

5. Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge

Eufy's G30 Edge robot vacuum has smart navigation to keep from bumping into the tough corners in your home. Get it at Amazon for 31% off today.

If you need to give your floor a quick clean, the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge can get the job done. Normally listed for $349, this robot vacuum is on sale for $100 off at $239.99 when you click the on-page coupon. We found the G30 Edge to be one of the best vacuums for hardwood floors. Weighing in at only 5.8 pounds, this device seamlessly climbed atop our 2/3-inch threshold with no issues during testing. While it has an average dirt pickup, it's got impressive smart navigation and comes with two magnetic boundary strips you can place down to keep the Edge from wandering into sensitive areas.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge for $239.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on home, kitchen, tech and more