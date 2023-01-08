Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Samsonite, Beats and Hamilton Beach

Shop today's best Amazon deals for savings on luggage, tools and earbuds.

If you're looking to save in 2023, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible new year sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you kick off 2023 on-budget, including markdowns on lightweight bath towels, a sturdy suitcase and the best bathroom scale we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage from $135.35 (Save $50 to $119.79) Hammam Linen 35- by 70-Inch Jumbo Bath Towels 2-Pack from $31.97 (Save $32 to $41.02) Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40) Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25) Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Scale from $19.99 (Save $12.05 to $15) DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $70) Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine with Bluetooth Tracking for $198.99 (Save $200.01) JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $32.88 (Save $10 to $27.11) Brita 10-Cup Large Water Filter Pitcher from $28.34 (Save $22.42 to $25.45) Eufy Security C24 Solo IndoorCam for $34.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save 44%: This travel-ready suitcase

Get this Samsonite luggage for less today at Amazon.

Samsonite makes some of our favorite checked luggage, and, right now, you can travel in style and snag a hardside spinner of your own for a whopping 44% markdown. Usually priced at $239.99, you can get the Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside luggage with spinner wheels for as low as $135.35 for the orange color. The medium-sized 24-inch suitcase is perfect for longer trips and features side-mounted TSA locks, a lightweight handle and an interior divider with plenty of pockets.

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage from $135.35 (Save $50 to $119.79)

2. 57% off: These lightweight bath towels

These large bath towels feel light to the touch but are super absorbent, and they're on sale at Amazon today.

Freshen up after a long shower with these Hammam Linen bath towels. Normally priced at $74.99, this pair of 35- by 70-inch cotton towels are on sale for as much as 57% off in white, ringing up at $31.97. Hammam Linen says the towels have a "very soft, comfortable, and lightweight feel" fit for your bathroom, kitchen or gym. Don't mistake its lighter feeling for weakness, as the set is also super absorbent.

Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $31.97 (Save $32 to $41.02)

3. Save $40: One of Reviewed's favorite fitness headphones

The Beats Fit Pro's charging case gives you more than a whole day's worth of charge for these pocket-sized earbuds.

Keep your favorite songs and podcasts secure in your ears by playing them through the Beats Fit Pro. Typically listed for $199.95, these compact earbuds are on sale in four different colors for $159.95 thanks to a $40 price cut. The Fit Pro buds are great workout accessories, ranking among the best workout headphones we've ever tested for their impressive noise-canceling technology and various features like iCloud/Music sharing, hands-free Siri access and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking. Though we named the Beats Fit Pro best for iPhone users, Android fans will still find the earbuds a solid choice.

Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

4. 25% off: This versatile hand mixer

This Hamilton Beach mixer comes fully-stocked with attachments for any kind of cooking scenario, and Amazon has it for 25% off.

Put all the baking essentials you need into one tool with the Hamilton Beach Ensemble hand mixer. Normally priced at $28.99, you can get the six-speed kitchen essential for as much as 25% off at $21.74. Hamilton Beach says the mixer comes with five attachments, including two traditional beaters, two hooks for dough and a whisk that can be stored in a snap-on case. It has 275 watts of peak power and a built-in groove that lets you rest it over the bowl you're using.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

5. Save $15: Reviewed's favorite bathroom scale

Take home this smart scale for an incredible price today at Amazon.

Keep a close eye on your fitness goals with the help of the Renpho ES-CS20M scale. Typically listed starting at $34.99, you can get the wireless health tool for as low as $19.99 thanks to a $15 price cut. We named the ES-CS20M our favorite bathroom scale for how quickly and accurately it displays health measurements (specifically on the Renpho Bluetooth app) including fat and lean mass percentages, basal metabolic rate and more. Its small design may feel awkward at first, but it's hard to deny the results the Renpho produces.

Renpho Smart Scale from $19.99 (Save $12.05 to $15)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Scoop big savings on this DeWalt drill and more today at Amazon.

Update your home workbench with the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX cordless drill/driver kit. Normally priced at $169, this tool combination can be yours for $99 thanks to a $70 discount. DeWalt says the drill/driver has two speed settings, an ergonomic comfort grip handle and a three-mode LED light so you can get work done in darker conditions. The kit also includes XR Li-Ion batteries and a charger so you can work faster and longer.

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $70)

2. Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine

Meet your fitness goals in 2023 with this Fitness Reality rowing machine on sale at Amazon today.

One of the best fitness deals to shop if you're looking to stay healthy this year is the Fitness Reality magnetic rowing machine. Typically listed for $399, you can get this home workout essential for 50% off at $198.99 at Amazon. The developer says the machine has 14 resistance levels and a Nylon Belt Drive System that runs quietly so you can enjoy a TV on while working out. Its secret weapon is Bluetooth connectivity technology that can connect to the MyCloudFitness app that tracks your distance and calories burned from work, along with offering rowing classes to follow to stay fit in the new year.

Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine for $198.99 (Save $200.01)

3. JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

This sunrise alarm will make wake ups more enjoyable, and it can be yours for a stunning price today at Amazon.

Wake up more refreshed than ever with the help of the JALL Wake Up Light alarm clock. Available in a white or wood finish, this bedroom accessory is on sale for as low as $32.88 thanks to a 45% discount. The JALL is our pick for the best affordable sunrise alarm clock for its variety of light options in its display. Its button layout may take some getting used to, but it still helps relax you into a good night's sleep and wakes you up with ease.

JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $32.88 (Save $10 to $27.11)

4. Brita 10-Cup Large Water Filter Pitcher

This Brita water pitcher can hold 10 cups of water and filter out dangerous toxins, both for less than $30.

Get the freshest glass of water any time you want at home with this Brita 10-cup water pitcher. Normally priced at $53.79, you can get this large kitchen accessory for as much as 47% off at $28.34 in Mazarine Blue. Brita says the pitcher has the capacity for a Brita Elite water filter that eliminates 99% of lead, Chlorine (taste and odor), Mercury, Benzene, Asbestos, and more from any water source poured in it. Its 10-cup capacity can refill three 24-ounce reusable water bottles when full.

Brita 10-Cup Large Water Filter Pitcher from $28.34 (Save $22.42 to $25.45)

5. Eufy Security C24 Solo IndoorCam

This Eufy indoor security camera can fit in any spot in your home and is on sale at Amazon right now.

Keep a close eye on your pets and kids with the Eufy Security C24 Solo IndoorCam. Typically listed for $42.99, this 2K plug-in device is on sale for $34.99 thanks to an $8 discount. Eufy says the C24 features built-in tech that detects when a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. The camera also features two-way audio that lets you speak in real-time to anyone passing the lens and night vision that captures footage in low light settings.

Eufy Security C24 Solo IndoorCam for $34.99 (Save $8)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

