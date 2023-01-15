Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on DeWalt, TurboTax and Winix

Save big on home essentials and so much more with these limited-time Amazon deals.
Save big on home essentials and so much more with these limited-time Amazon deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're looking to save in 2023, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible new year sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you kick off 2023 on-budget, including markdowns on P&G household essentials, our favorite tax software and Nintendo Switch games, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Get a $20 Amazon credit when you buy select P&G items

  2. Save up to 65% on select DeWalt tools

  3. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $159.99 (Save $90)

  4. TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software for $44.99 (Save $25)

  5. Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes

  6. Renpho Smart Scale from $25.64 (Save $5 to $9.35)

  7. Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum from $639.99 (Save $211 to $259.01)

  8. Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (Save $32 to $35)

  9. Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

  10. Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Get $20: Purchase select P&G household items to get a $20 Amazon credit

Save big on household essentials, beauty products, baby must-haves and more today at Amazon.
Save big on household essentials, beauty products, baby must-haves and more today at Amazon.

It's always a good idea to stock up on household essentials, especially when they're on sale. Whether you need paper towels, diapers, laundry detergent or toothpaste, you can get all that and more for less today at Amazon thanks to a limited time P&G special. The rare deal lets you snag a free $20 Amazon credit when you buy $80 worth of participating P&G items—including household, health, baby and beauty products. To get the credit, simply enter coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout. If you need to replenish your home's TP supply, check out the Charmin ultra strong toilet paper 18 pack, available for 8% off at just $25.90.

Get a $20 Amazon credit when you buy select P&G items

2. Up to 65% off: These sturdy DeWalt tools

Amazon is offering a collection of DeWalt tools for wallet-friendly prices today.
Amazon is offering a collection of DeWalt tools for wallet-friendly prices today.

Amazon is letting you upgrade your home workbench with a collection of DeWalt tools on sale today. If you're doing any carpentry, there's the DeWalt 20-Volt 3-Inch Max XR cutting tool available for 11% off at $136. The developer says the cutter can cut through a wide range of materials and has a bright built-in LED light so you can see where you're working in darker settings. If you need hardware on the go, there's the DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics tool set available for 65% off at $149. With the set, you'll get a 72-tooth ratchet with various attachable sockets and a durable carrying case.

Save up to 65% on select DeWalt tools

3. Save $102: One of Reviewed's favorite air purifier

Best get-well-soon gifts: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier
Best get-well-soon gifts: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Whether it's cigarette smoke, pet dander or anything else, the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can handle it. Our pick for the best value air purifier, the Winix impressed us with intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor, all while being easy to move despite its size. Right now you can grab one for $147.26, a $102.73 price cut, to bring some freshness into your home in 2023 and beyond.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $147.26 (Save $102.73)

4. Down 36%: This easy-to-use tax filing software 

Take advantage of this Amazon deal and file your taxes with ease on TurboTax.
Take advantage of this Amazon deal and file your taxes with ease on TurboTax.

Tax season is just around the corner—Tax Day is on Tuesday, April 18. If you need help filing your taxes this year, turn to TurboTax. The popular platform ranks as the best tax software we've ever tested and our favorite program for hands-off filing. We love that TurboTax has tons of options and is intutive for tax novices, and, right now, it's more affordable than ever with the TurboTax Deluxe tax software ringing up for just $44.99 at Amazon, a $25 savings. The software includes five federal and one state e-file download and is recommended for homeowners, folks who make charitable donations and people with high medical expenses.

TurboTax Deluxe 2022 Tax Software for $44.99 (Save $25)

5. Up to 75% off: These fun Nintendo Switch games

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Nintendo has reimagined this iconic 1991 Game Boy title for Nintendo Switch owners in 2019.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: Nintendo has reimagined this iconic 1991 Game Boy title for Nintendo Switch owners in 2019.

Kick off the new year with a new gaming adventure by shopping Amazon's collection of Nintendo Switch digital codes on sale today. You can experience a vibrant, colorful adventure with the retro remake The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, typically listed for $59.99 but now available for 30% off at $41.99. Originally released in 1993 for the handheld Game Boy, the new version is expanded to make you explore the gorgeous Koholint Island in a whole new way. For something more intense (but still wallet-friendly), get Doom Eternal now on sale for just $15 thanks to a whopping 75% discount. A sequel to Bethesda's 2016 reboot of DoomDoom Eternal features the same bone-crunching combat and monstrous imagery now with its central Doom Slayer carrying a grappling hook for better platforming. Shoot and swing on the go!

Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Scale

Credit: Renpho Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Renpho smart scale
Credit: Renpho Best health and fitness gifts 2021: Renpho smart scale

Keep a close eye on your fitness goals with the help of the Renpho ES-CS20M scale. Typically listed starting at $34.99, you can get the wireless health tool for as low as $19.99 thanks to an 43% price cut. We named the ES-CS20M our favorite bathroom scale for how quickly and accurately it displays health measurements (specifically on the Renpho Bluetooth app) including fat and lean mass percentages, basal metabolic rate and more. Its small design may feel awkward at first, but it's hard to deny the results the Renpho produces.

Renpho Smart Scale from $19.99 (Save $11 to $15)

2. Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum

Credit: Samsung The Bespoke Jet comes with its own cleaning station, which both charges and empties the vacuum.
Credit: Samsung The Bespoke Jet comes with its own cleaning station, which both charges and empties the vacuum.

Upgrade your home cleaning skills with the help of the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum. Typically listed for $899, you can get the cordless cleaner with a charging dock included for as low as $639.99 thanks to a price cut of $259.01. The Bespoke Jet is the best cordless vacuum we've ever tested for its exceptional cleaning performance, picking up 92.75% of the testing dirt our testers laid out for it. Even more impressive was the vacuum's self-emptying ability into a disposal bag inside the dock and the battery life of up to two hours on a single charge.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum from $639.99 (Save $211 to $259.01)

3. Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels

These large bath towels feel light to the touch but are super absorbent, and they're on sale at Amazon today.
These large bath towels feel light to the touch but are super absorbent, and they're on sale at Amazon today.

Freshen up after a long shower with these Hammam Linen bath towels. Normally priced at $74.99, this pair of 35- by 70-inch cotton towels are on sale for as much as 47% off in white, ringing up at $39.99. Hammam Linen says the towels have a "very soft, comfortable, and lightweight feel" fit for your bathroom, kitchen or gym. Don't mistake its lighter feeling for weakness, as the set is also super absorbent.

Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (Save $32 to $41.02)

4. Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro's charging case gives you more than a whole day's worth of charge for these pocket-sized earbuds.
The Beats Fit Pro's charging case gives you more than a whole day's worth of charge for these pocket-sized earbuds.

Keep your favorite songs and podcasts secure in your ears by playing them through the Beats Fit Pro. Typically listed for $199.95, these compact earbuds are on sale in four different colors for $159.95 thanks to a $40 price cut. The Fit Pro buds are great workout accessories, ranking among the best workout headphones we've ever tested for their impressive noise-canceling technology and various features like iCloud/Music sharing, hands-free Siri access and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking. Though we named the Beats Fit Pro best for iPhone users, Android fans will still find the earbuds a solid choice.

Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

5. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

This Hamilton Beach mixer comes fully-stocked with attachments for any kind of cooking scenario, and Amazon has it for 25% off.
This Hamilton Beach mixer comes fully-stocked with attachments for any kind of cooking scenario, and Amazon has it for 25% off.

Put all the baking essentials you need into one tool with the Hamilton Beach Ensemble hand mixer. Normally priced at $28.99, you can get the six-speed kitchen essential for as much as 25% off at $21.74. Hamilton Beach says the mixer comes with five attachments, including two traditional beaters, two hooks for dough and a whisk that can be stored in a snap-on case. It has 275 watts of peak power and a built-in groove that lets you rest it over the bowl you're using.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

