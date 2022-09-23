Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop top-tier home essentials available with these Amazon deals on laptops, strollers, earbuds and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on durable cookware, some stylish earbuds and the best laptop we've ever tried, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $60: These stylish earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a look all their own and you can experience it for up to $60 off at Amazon.

In the world of wireless earbuds, none have a design as eye-catching as the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Typically listed for $149.99, these bean-shaped buds are on sale for as low as $89.99 in black thanks to a $60 price cut. When we tested the buds, we were wowed by their bean-curve and mirrored housings that sparkled in the light. It's not all about looks though, as the Galaxy Buds Live blend relatively firm lower bass with some zesty excitement in the upper registers for a pleasant listening experience (especially with podcasts).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $89.99 (Save $40 to $60)

2. Three months free: Audible Premium Plus for students

Students can get three months of Audible Premium Plus free with this special offer.

Now through Thursday, September 29, Amazon Prime Student members can get a three-month trial subscription to Audible Premium Plus for free (if they are new members of the audiobook service). Normally listed at $14.95 a month, this streaming service lets you enjoy unlimited listening to thousands of books in the Audible Plus catalog for nearly a quarter of a year without spending a single penny. After the three-month trial period, you'll be charged the normal monthly rate.

Three free months of Audible Premium Plus

3. Save $149: Our favorite laptop

Get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 Apple Macbook Air, for a handy price cut at Amazon today.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you can't go wrong with the 2020 Apple MacBook Air. You can get the 256-gigabyte model in silver and gold for $849.99 thanks to a 5% discount on the main page and an extra $100 off at checkout. We named the 2020 model the best laptop we've ever tested for its jaw-dropping 12-hour battery life powering the incredibly-fast M1 processor. You can access all the Air's features and abilities with its smooth trackpad and unobtrusive keyboard.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air 256GB from $849.99 (Save $149.01)

4. 20% off: This adjustable stroller

This BOB Gear double stroller has a build meant for comfort and support, and Amazon has it for 20% off.

Take your littlest loved ones on a fun walk (or even a run) with the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 double stroller. Normally priced at $799.99, you can get the adjustable jogger for 20% off at $639.99. BOB Gear says the stroller is supported by a suspension system and air-filled tires to create a smooth ride for your toddlers over any terrain. You'll also get an adjustable handlebar so you can find your preferred height, plus 10 storage pockets and an extra-large cargo basket so you can have as much space as you need to carry essentials while out and about.

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Double Stroller for $639.99 (Save $160)

5. Half off: This nonstick cookware set

Prepare your main courses and more with ease by grabbing this Calphalon cookware set on sale at Amazon.

Update the essentials in your kitchen with this Calphalon 10-Piece nonstick pots and pans set. Typically listed for $249.99, you can get this collection of long-lasting cookware for a whopping 50% discount at $125.86. Calphalon says the set includes an eight-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a one-quart saucepan with a cover, a two-quart saucepan with a cover, a three-quart saute pan with a cover and a six-quart stockpot with a cover. All of the pots and pans are made with hard-anodized aluminum to resist corrosion and warping over time.

Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $125.86 (Save $124.13)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is one of our favorite kitchen appliances for its even toasting and slow cooking abilities.

Whether you want a bagel for yourself or toast for the whole family, the Breville Smart Oven Pro toaster oven gets the job done with ease and style. Normally priced at $349.95, this stainless-steel kitchen appliance can be yours for $223.95 thanks to a $126 price cut. The Smart Oven Pro is the best toaster oven we've ever tested for its incredibly even and consistent toasting of everything from refrigerator biscuits to frozen pizza. You can choose which dish you want to be toasted via its sleek LCD display screen.

Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven for $223.95 (Save $126)

2. Levoit Vista 200 Air Purifier

The Levoit Vista 200 promises thorough air quality with little noise for less than $70 at Amazon today.

Air purifiers are helpful home appliances, but some of them are just too loud and can throw off the vibe of your day. That's where the Levoit Vista 200 comes in, now on sale for 22% off at $69.96. The developer says the compact appliance can run as quietly as 26 decibels to keep from distracting you during your day and has a Sleep Mode that provides unobtrusive air purification while you sleep. The 3-stage H13 True HEPA filtration system can trap at least 99.97% of airborne particles to stop dry throats and help those with asthma breathe easier.

Levoit Vista 200 for $69.96 (Save $20.03)

3. Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera

This Kasa indoor security camera can offer 360-degree views of what goes on inside your home.

Keep a close eye on everything going on inside your house when you're not home with the Kasa Pan/Tilt indoor smart security camera. Typically listed for $34.99, you can get the wired camera for as low as $26.99 thanks to a 14% discount and an additional $3 coupon. This particular Kasa model is one of the best indoor security cameras we've ever tested thanks to its remarkably clear view during day and night via its quick motion-tracking ability. It's also compatible with popular smart voices, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can get info whenever you need it.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $26.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)

4. ThruNite TC15 V3 2043 Flashlight

The ThruNite TC15 V3 flashlight is ultra-portable and super powerful, and it's 33% off at Amazon.

Whether you're on a night bike ride or need to get around the house in a power outage, the ThruNite TC15 V3 flashlight has a portable size and bright light to handle any scenario. Normally priced at $75.99, this pocket-ready light source is on sale for 33% off at $50.99. ThruNite says the TC15 V3 produces up to 2403 lumens of light with a beam distance of 731 feet, viewable in six different modes. You can easily access its most powerful setting with a double-click of its main button while also having a convenient clip on its side so it fits onto your pocket or backpack.

ThruNite TC15 V3 2043 Flashlight for $50.99 (Save $25)

5. Kasa Kl125 Smart Bulb

Add convenience to your life with these smart bulbs, on sale today at Amazon.

Add convenience to your life and swap out your old fluorescents for an energy-efficient smart bulb. Head to Amazon to pick up a new multi-color Kasa smart bulb for just $9.99—a 33% markdown from the usual $14.99 retail price. The bulb is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices and can be controlled from anywhere using your smartphone. Better still, the light bulb is fully dimmable and has color-changing technology, so you can personalize it to fit your space and interior style.

Kasa Smart Bulb for $9.99 (Save $5)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

