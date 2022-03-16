Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Get major savings on everything from air purifiers to face masks with these Amazon deals available now.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a compact home display, an affordable pizza cooking set and some sturdy work desks, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 67% off: These KN95 face masks

Stay safe for spring break with these KN95 masks on sale today.

Protect yourself while running errands or commuting to work with these WWDOLL KN95 face masks. Typically listed for $47.42, you can get a 25-pack of these black layered masks for a whopping 67% off at $15.60 when you click the on-page coupon. The developer says the masks are made with made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of melt-blown fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. That fabric is non-woven and skin-friendly, making these masks both protective and comfortable.

Get the WWDOLL KN95 Black Face Mask 25-Pack for $15.60 with on-page coupon (Save $31.82)

2. Save $40: This smart home display

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 can bring all your communication and entertainment essentials together in one package.

Bring your media streaming, video calls and music together in one compact device with Amazon’s second-generation Echo Show 5. Normally priced at $84.99, this smart home display can be yours for a $40 price cut at $44.99. When we tested the latest Echo Show 5, we were impressed with the improved camera that provided clear video calls and even offered home security video feeds. Not only is its design compact enough to fit neatly on any kitchen counter or desk, but it’s also made from post-consumer recycled plastics and fabrics.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 (Second Generation) for $44.99 (Save $40)

3. Up to 50% off: These standing home workstations

Whether you want to increase productivity with a standing desk or work out while on the clock, these FlexiSpot workstations can help at home.

FlexiSpot are the makers of some of the best standing desks we've ever tested and right now, Amazon has a collection of its home workstations on sale for major discounts. There's the 35-inch standing desk converter, normally priced at $179.99 but now listed for $134.99 thanks to a 25% discount. FlexiSpot says the converter not only has a top desk wide enough to hold two monitors but also a removable keyboard tray that can fit a 17-inch laptop. You can even get some exercise while working if you get the FlexiSpot Sit2Go folding desk cycle, typically listed for $459.99 but now on sale for 22% off at $359.99. The developer says the cycle runs whisper quiet and can accommodate a 17-inch laptop and drink.

Save up to 50% on FlexiSpot home workstations

4. 37% off: This sturdy pizza set

Make your own delicious pizza in your home oven with this stone server and slicer on sale today.

Pizza enthusiasts can make their own pies at home with the help of the Nordic Ware pizza stone set. Typically listed for $17.95, you can get this stone server with rolling slicer for $11.39 thanks to a 37% off discount. Nordic Ware says the stone heats evenly in the oven and absorbs moisture for a crisp crust. You can also use the set to make flatbreads, calzones and cookies all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Get the Nordic Ware Tan Pizza Stone Set for $11.39 (Save $6.56)

5. Less than $400: This wide-reaching air purifier

The Conway Airmega 400S promises clean air for the larger rooms in your home.

Keep your home feeling fresh all year long with the Conway Airmega 400S air purifier. Normally priced at $450, this Alexa-friendly smart home appliance is now on sale for 15% off at $382.50. Conway says this specific model can freshen the indoor air of a room up to 1,560 square feet two times an hour. The Airmega also has a pollution sensor that communicates indoor air quality testing in real-time, with its colored LED ring showing how clean or dirty your home airflow is.

Get the Conway Airmega 400S Air Purifier for $382.50 (Save $67.50)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Blue Yeti USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti is a quality USB microphone available for a very affordable price at Amazon right now.

Blue makes some of the best USB microphones we’ve ever tested—experience its quality for yourself with one of the brand’s most popular models. The Blue Yeti is now on sale for as low as $89.99—that’s a $40 discount from its list price of $129.99. As one of our favorite USB microphones, the Blue Yeti offers clear and crisp audio that can be adjusted with its dedicated knobs for headphone volume and mic gain. We also praised the Yeti for offering “one of the most seamless” user experiences we’ve ever had with a wired computer mic.

Get the Blue Yeti USB Microphone from $89.99 (Save $10 to $40)

2. Hisense 75-Inch ULED Premium U7G QLED Android 4K Smart TV

The Hisense U7G TV offers incredible visuals for your favorite movies, shows and especially video games.

It may still be tricky to find the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but it's very easy to find the best way to see your favorite video games play out. The Hisense ULED Premium U7G TV is on sale in its 75-inch size for $1,199.99—a 20% discount. When we tested the U7G, we were impressed with its exceptional brightness and the contrasting black levels in its display. Gamers will appreciate the TV's HDMI 2.1 inputs that offer crisp 4K visuals, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate for the most seamless gaming experience.

Get the Hisense 75-Inch ULED Premium U7G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $1,199.99 (Save $300)

3. iRobot Roomba 694

Keep your carpets and floors free of debris with the iRobot Roomba 694 on sale at Amazon today.

When it comes to robot vacuums, iRobot makes some of the best and most expensive models. Fortunately, its Roomba 694 has a wallet-friendly price tag while still having quality suction power. iRobot says the 694 has a 3-stage cleaning system that lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. It can also clean floors for up to 90 minutes before it automatically docks and recharges. You can experience the power and ease of the Roomba 694 for just $249.99 thanks to a $24.01 price cut.

Get the iRobot Roomba 694 for $249.99 (Save $24.01)

4. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

The Beckham Hotel Pillows provide a surprising level of comfort, especially at its affordable price tag.

Sleep soundly with a new set of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush pillows can be yours for just $33.59 in the queen size. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were machine-washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).

Get the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2 from $33.59 (Save $16.25 to $16.40)

5. ThisWorx 12-Volt Mini Car Vacuum

This portable car vacuum may be small, but still has the power to capture debris all over your vehicle.

Combat dust and dirt in your car with the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, currently on sale for up to 40% off in black and 30% off in white, listed for as low as $22.79. Great for interior detailing, this handheld vacuum comes with three convenient attachments and a 16-foot power cord. Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is designed for on-the-go cleanups using your car's 12-volt power outlet.

Get the ThisWorx 12-Volt Mini Car Vacuum from $22.79 with on-page coupon (Save $16.40 to $22.18)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

