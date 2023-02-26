Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Samsung, Instant Pot and Winix

Shop the best Amazon deals on home essentials, parenting products, smart tech and more.

Whether it's during the cold of winter or the warmth of summer, it's never a bad time to find a great deal. That's why Amazon has a near-endless collection of sales every day to help you find what you need for your kitchen, your closet, your living room and beyond. To help you shop fast, we've found today's best Amazon deals.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a compact smart speaker, one of our favorite air purifiers and some cozy baby gear, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $19.99 (Save $20) Save up to 37% on Graco baby travel gear Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $129.95 (Save $40.04) GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater from $26.99 (Save $14 to $23) Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $145 (Save $104.99) Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $449.99 (Save $30) Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine for $24.99 (Save $5) Samsung 65-Inch S95B 4K Smart TV for $1,897.99 (Save $1,100) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + $100 Amazon Gift Card from $1,199.99 (Save $100) Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer/Pressure Cooker for $152.18 (Save $47.81)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 50% off: This compact smart speaker

Shop today's best Amazon deals to score 50% off this compact smart speaker.

We're big fans of Amazon's line of Echo smart speakers and right now you can nab the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) smart speaker for just $19.99 thanks to an incredible 50% markdown. The compact and easy-to-use speaker has decent sound quality and impressive features including Alexa compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity. We especially love its size and affordability and think it's a great buy for most smart home beginners.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $19.99 (Save $20)

2. Up to 37% off: These cozy baby travel essentials

Keep your little ones safe and comfy with these Graco baby items on sale at Amazon today.

Whether you're on a family road trip or just a walk through the park, you can keep your infants as comfy as possible with the help of select Graco baby travel gear on sale at Amazon today. Your baby's next car ride can be the best it can be with the help of the Graco Extend2Fit convertible car seat, typically listed for $234.99, for 25% off at $176.24. The developer says the seat can be altered as your child gets older, from a rear-facing harness for children up to 50 pounds to a forward-facing harness for kids up to 65 pounds with an extension panel for additional legroom. Those who like a stroll on foot can grab the Graco Modes Nesto2Grow stroller, typically listed for $389.99 but now on sale for $292.49 thanks to a price cut of $97.50. The developer says the stroller has three height positions and 15 different configurations if you want to have more face time with your baby or let them see the world as it rolls by.

Save up to 37% on Graco baby travel gear

3. Less than $130: This multi-function kitchen appliance

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Instant Pot Pro 10-In-1 Pressure Cooker

Get your cooking done easier with the help of the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker. Normally priced at $169.99, this six-quart kitchen appliance is now available for 24% off at $129.95. Instant Pot says the Pro can not only pressure cook, but also slow cook, sous vide, sauté, steam and more for whatever kind of dish you're in the mood for. The cooker's quality pot comes with silicone handles to prevent burnt hands, a safe locking lid and an upgraded gentle steam release switch with diffusing cover for a quieter run.

Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $129.95 (Save $40.04)

4. Save $23: This compact space heater

Stay warm with savings on portable heaters right now at Amazon.

Stay toasty this winter by picking up the GiveBest portable electric space heater. This top-rated ceramic heater is designed to warm ares as large as 200 square feet in just minutes. Perfect for your home office or bedroom, the gadget can be used as either a heater or a fan, so you enjoy it all year round. Usually priced at $49.99, you can take home the heater today for as little as $26.99 for the silver version when you click the on-page coupon.

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater from $26.99 (Save $14 to $23)

5. 42% off: One of Reviewed's favorite air purifiers

Best get-well-soon gifts: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Whether it's cigarette smoke, pet dander or anything else, the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can handle it. Our pick for the best value air purifier, the Winix impressed us with intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor, all while being easy to move despite its size. Right now you can grab one for $145, a $104.99 price cut, to bring some freshness into your home in 2023 and beyond.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $145 (Save $104.99)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Whether you sleep on your back or stomach, this Sleep Innovations mattress helps you sleep soundly.

Turn a good night's sleep into something better by grabbing the Sleep Innovations Shiloh memory foam mattress. Normally priced at $479.99, you can get the 12-inch sleeper in its queen size for $449.99 thanks to a price cut of $30. Sleep Innovations says the Shiloh features ventilated Suretemp memory foam that fully supports your back and body with proper alignment, along with a soft knit cover and a durable base layer for pressure relieving medium firm support. The bed is designed to offer motion isolation and edge support for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer to be on your stomach or back.

Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $449.99 (Save $30)

2. Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine

Sleep soundly with this white noise maker, on sale now at Amazon.

If you have trouble falling asleep, a white noise machine could be the perfect solution. Try out the Big Red Rooster white noise sleep sound machine and drift off to dreamland in no time. The portable machine can be plugged in or operated on a battery and features six soothing sounds (including rain, ocean and thunder) and a convenient auto-off timer. Perfect for masking other noises in your home, this white noise machine could help you get the perfect night's rest. Usually priced at $29.99, you can take home the sound machine for just $24.99 today—a 17% markdown.

Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine for $24.99 (Save $5)

3. Samsung 65-Inch S95B 4K Smart TV

The Samsung S95B displaying 4K/HDR content in a living room setting

We're just weeks away from Super Bowl 57 and if you want to watch it in the best way possible, the Samsung S95B TV is a great way to do it. Typically listed for $2,997.99, you can get the 65-inch model for 37% off at $1,897.99. Being one of the best TVs we've ever tested, the S95B impressed us by combining the perfect black levels of an OLED display with the color- and brightness-boosting qualities of quantum dots. It also has four HDMI ports that support 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate if you've got a gamer in your house too.

Samsung 65-Inch S95B 4K Smart TV for $1,897.99 (Save $1,100)

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and $100 Amazon gift card

Invest in the newest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get free credits with this exclusive deal.

Get the latest in smartphone technology by picking up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a special bonus gift included. You can get the souped-up phone from $1,199.99 in its 256-gigabyte capacity and receive a $100 Amazon gift card totally free. Samsung says the S23 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel camera that captures eye-catching high-resolution pictures plus smooth video clips with the help of its Video Stabilization function. It also comes with a speedy mobile processor for easy web browsing and app usage, you can even play mobile games with little to no lag.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + $100 Amazon Gift Card from $1,199.99 (Save $100)

5. Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

Black Friday 2020: The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one.

Get two cooking tools in one with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer/pressure cooker combo. This eight-quart kitchen appliance is now available for $152.18 thanks to a 24% discount off its list price of $199.99. We ranked the Dup Crisp among the best pressure cookers we've ever tested for its consistent and reliable results in not only pressure cooking, but also slow cooking, steaming, dehydrating and more. It can turn into an air fryer thanks to a separate lid and is pretty easy to clean, making meal preps and dinner time all the better.

Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer/Pressure Cooker for $152.18 (Save $47.81)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

