Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Get lawn work done and bring your smartphone tech to your wrist with these Amazon deals available today.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Calvin Klein apparel, some airtight food storage containers and one of our favorite smartwatches, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

1. Up to 63% off: These cozy undergarments

Get cozy with Calvin Klein underwear (and more) on sale at Amazon today.

If you want to feel extra comfortable while you are lounging at home, at the office or working out, Amazon has a selection of Calvin Klein underwear on sale today. You can get a three-pack of the Calvin Klein Stretch Cotton boxer briefs for men for as low as $23.63 thanks to a 44% discount. The brand says the waistband has a soft, flexible feel to it that retains shape over time without too much compression. You can save even more with a three-pack of Calvin Klein Cotton Classics boxer briefs, available for as low as $20.83 courtesy of a 47% discount. The brand says the briefs have an elastic band on top of an extra soft cotton stretch blend and wicking fabric technology that keeps you cool throughout the day.

Save up to 63% on select Calvin Klein undergarments

2. Less than $175: These updated earbuds

The Apple AirPods Pro have new technology with the same great sound right now.

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for under $175 right now. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174.99—a whopping $74.01 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 (Save $74.01)

3. Save $40: One of our favorite smartwatches

Android users can get all their favorite features right on the wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Android users can get all the info from their smartphone right on their wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Typically listed from $249.99, this stylish smartwatch is on sale for as low as $209.99 thanks to a 16% discount. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches due to its bright and vibrant display that makes using its features a snap with the Tiles interface. You can easily take calls, read messages, swipe through weather reports and more without having to fumble through your pocket for your phone.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $209.99 (Save $40 to $40.99)

4. Half off: This customizable electric toothbrush

The AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush lets you clean your teeth in four different ways.

If you want to make sure your teeth stay fresh, the AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush is the tool for you. Typically listed for $59.95, this dental device is now half off at $29.95. AquaSonic says the Black Series features four different modes that offer a standard cleaning, a soft cleaning, a brush that removes stains and another to improve gum health. On top of the device itself, shoppers get eight replacement brush heads that the brand says will each last four months.

Get the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush for $29.95 (Save $30)

5. 20% off: These airtight storage containers

Stay organized with this set of food storage containers from Vtopmart.

Looking to tidy up your kitchen or pantry this weekend? Pick up a set of Vtopmart airtight food storage containers, now available for as low as $30.29 thanks to a 15% discount and an extra $2 on-page coupon. The set includes 15 plastic canisters and side-locking lids as well as 24 labels to help you stay organized. The containers are stackable and designed to keep dry goods fresh.

Get the Vtopmart 15-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids from $30.29 with on-page coupon (Save $5.55 to $7.70)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This Logitech tech combo has a user-friendly interface and design for any computer you work on.

Stay comfortable while you're at the computer with the Logitech MK570 wireless wave keyboard and mouse. Typically listed for $64.99, you can get this tech accessory combo for 15% off at $54.99. Logitech is the maker of some of the best keyboard and mouse combos we've ever tested thanks to the comfortable wrist rests on their keyboards and ergonomic mice. The brand says the MK570 is no exception, with a contoured mouse design, a large cushioned palm rest on its keyboard for wrist comfort and the wave design that helps guide your hands into the best position and conform naturally to your fingers.

Get the Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $54.99 (Save $10)

2. Amazon Fire tablets

Shop some of our favorite Amazon tablets at up to 45% off right now.

The best tablets available don't come cheap, but right now you can get one of our favorites for less than $100. Amazon's Fire HD 10 usually starts from $149.99, but you can get one with a 32 gigabyte capacity for 33% off right now, bringing the price down to $99.99. We ranked the Fire HD 10 as one of the best tablets we've ever tested thanks to its large display, which is capable of playing 1080p-resolution videos with reasonably true colors and black levels, and the relatively quick charging time. Though it doesn't have the strongest app collection compared with the competition from Apple and Google, it's hard to beat its current discounted price. Meanwhile, if you're after even more tablets, you can shop other Amazon models at up to 45% off.

Save up to 45% on Amazon Fire HD tablets

3. Greenworks 14-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower

This Greenworks lawn mower is cordless and ready to tackle any type of lawn you have.

Keep your lawn perfectly manicured this spring with the Greenworks 14-Inch lawn mower. Normally priced at $249, this 40-volt cordless mower is on sale with a spare battery and charger included for 27% off at $180.62. Greenworks said the mower has an easy assembly process and a five-position height adjustment so you can cut your grass to the exact length you prefer. It also has a 2-in-1 feature that offers rear bagging and mulching capabilities.

Get the Greenworks 14-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower for $180.62 (Save $68.38)

4. Carhartt t-shirts

Amazon is offering a collection of durable Carhartt shirts on sale today.

You may be used to seeing Carhartt hats in the colder temperatures, but they also have a collection of warm weather wear on sale at Amazon today. There's the brand's men's loose fit heavyweight pocket t-shirt available for as low as $12.74 thanks to a 29% discount. You can also get the same shirt in a women's style for the same price, though this being a 25% discount. Carhartt says both styles have a rib-knit crewneck that holds its shape throughout the day and a durable chest pocket designed to hold any small items.

Save up to 29% on select Carhartt t-shirts

5. Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a quality device thanks to its large display and wide array of features.

When it comes to smartwatches, we found the Apple Watch Series 7 to be the best tech of its kind. When we tested it, we were impressed with how fast its battery charged and its fitness tracking abilities, including the way it automatically detects cycling workouts. The Series 7 has a larger display than its predecessors, making more room for a new watch-friendly keyboard and for an easier time reading text messages or GPS directions. Normally starting at $399, you can get Apple’s latest smartwatch for as low as $313 in its 41-millimeter size with GPS capabilities.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from $313 (Save $69.01 to $86)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

