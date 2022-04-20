Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop deals on AirPods Pro, Clorox cleaning products, and iRobot vacuums at Amazon today.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on our favorite robot vacuum, an spring cleaning essentials and a cult-favorite hairstyling tool, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. A 54% markdown: This customer-favorite hairstyling tool

Snag the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and hot air brush for more than 50% off right now at Amazon.

Creating salon-quality hair styles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush. This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites and right now you can pick it up from Amazon for $27.75, a $32.24 markdown. During testing, the volumizer cut our styling time in half and dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort.

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $27.75 (Save $32.24)

2. Up to 51% off: Clorox spring cleaning essentials

Get all your Clorox spring cleaning essentials for up to 51% off at Amazon today.

Stock up on all your spring cleaning essentials and save up to 51% on tons of Clorox products at Amazon. Typically, a pack of three Clorox disinfecting wipes (75 wipes per pack) costs $15, but you can get them for $8.97 when you shop today. Save on other cleaning products like a 24-pack of Clorox disinfecting travel wipes for $11.06 or the Clorox toilet wand cleaning system for $5.86.

Save up to 51% on Clorox cleaning products

3. Up to 40% off: Greenworks lawnmowers and outdoor tools

Save up to 40% on Greenworks outdoor tools.

Keep your lawn and yard neatly trimmed with discounts on Greenworks tools today. Pick up the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch brushless self-propelled lawn mower for $384.99 and save $165 at Amazon today. This lawn mower boasts up to 45 minutes of run time on one charge and has the ability to mulch, rear bag or discharge your grass clippings from the side.

Save up to 40% on Greenworks outdoor tools

4. Save $40: This Eufy security video doorbell

Enjoy peace of mind when you leave your home and save $40 on the Eufy Security Doorbell at Amazon.

If you’re looking to keep an eye on who’s at your front door, the Eufy Security video doorbell can help. Currently priced at $119.99, you can get the wired device for $79.99 when you use the $40 on-page coupon. Ranked on our list as one of the best smart doorbells, we were impressed with its clear 2K video during the day and night and the ability to record a message to play when you can't answer the door.

Get the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40)

5. Save $20: This handy portable monitor

Take your work on the go and save $20 on the Asus ZenScreen Portable USB Monitor.

For working on the go, the Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080P portable USB monitor is a great option for those who prefer having dual screens. Normally $189, you can save $20 on this useful piece of technology at Amazon today. Featuring a USB Type-C connector, you can easily connect your device and enjoy productive screen time anywhere you work thanks to the anti-glare display

Get the Asus ZenScreen 15.6-Inch 1080P Portable USB Monitor for $169 (Save $20)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon.

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for just $174 right now. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174—a whopping $75 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174 (Save $75)

2. Save 30%: A window air conditioner for summer heat

Prep for summer heatwaves and save $116.29 on this Frigidaire air conditioning unit at Amazon.

Don't wait until the last minute to buy an air conditioning unit during summer heatwaves. Right now, you can get the Frigidaire FFRE103WAE window-mounted room air conditioner for $273.70 at Amazon. Save $116.29 on this 10,000 BTU unit that features a multi-speed fan and an energy saving mode and stay cool in the heat ahead.

Get the Frigidaire FFRE103WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner for $273.70 (Save $116.29)

3. Up to 33% off: These top-tier robot vacuums

Pick up our all-time favorite robot vacuum for an incredible price right now at Amazon.

Breeze through your spring cleaning checklist by picking up the iRobot Roomba j7 or j7+ robot vacuum for as much as 33% off at Amazon. In testing, we found the iRobot Roomba j7+, our all-time favorite robot vacuum, had excellent navigation, good cleaning performance and picked up nearly as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week (9.35 grams, to be exact). Usually ringing up at $799.99, you can take home the cleaning essential for just $599 today—$200.99 off the full retail price and one of the best prices we've seen this year.

Save up to 33% on the iRobot Roomba j7 and j7+ Robot Vacuums

4. Save $413: This efficient indoor exercise bike

Elevate your at-home workout by picking up this exercise bike for an excellent price today at Amazon.

Skip the gym this spring and bring high-quality fitness equipment into your home instead with the Schwinn IC3 indoor exercise bike. Typically priced at $799, this cycling bike is now available for $385.50 thanks to a whopping $413.50 price cut. Schwinn makes our favorite basic exercise bike, so this model is sure the please. The bike features an adjustable race-style seat, a water bottle holder and a monitor that displays your heart rate, speed, time and calories burned.

Get the Schwinn IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike for $385.50 (Save $413.50)

5. 13% off: This popular carpet cleaner

Today's selection of Amazon deals includes a 13% discount on this portable carpet cleaner.

Keep your carpets looking fresh with the Bissell Little Green multi-purpose portable carpet cleaner. Typically listed for $123.59, this travel-friendly appliance is now available for $108 thanks to a 13% discount. Bissell says the Little Green uses a Tough Stain tool and HydroRinse Self-Cleaning hose tool to clean not only carpets, but also upholstery and even car seats. Purchases also come with an eight-ounce bottle of Febreze Freshness cleaning formula to mix into the cleaner's 48-ounce tank for a seriously deep clean.

Get the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner for $108 (Save $15.59)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

