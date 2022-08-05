Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Update your home essentials with these Amazon deals on robot vacuums, streaming devices and home furniture.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite robot vacuums, a slick Apple streaming device and an eye-catching smart TV, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals.

►Backcountry Semi-Annual sale: Save up to 60% on Patagonia and Smartwool

►Back-to-school deals: Shop 55+ best back-to-school sales at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 32% off: Reviewed's favorite affordable robot vacuum

The Eufy RoboVac 11S robot vacuum captures plenty of dirt and can easily run underneath intrusive furniture.

If you want to keep your floors clean without lifting a finger, look no further than the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. Typically listed for $199.99, you can get this compact robot vacuum for as low as $135.99 in black thanks to a 32% discount. We crowned this model the best affordable robot vacuum for its slim design that allows it to fit into smaller spaces and its better-than-most suction power that trapped 11.6 grams of dirt per run. Cleaning cycles can last up to two hours but the Eufy is quiet enough that it can run in the background without interrupting you.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S from $135.99 (Save $30 to $64)

2. Save $350: This vibrant smart TV

The Hisense U8G (seen here) offers tremendous brightness and out-of-this-world HDR color, but it has a harder time controlling its contrast compared to the Samsung QN90A.

You can watch your favorite shows and movies in a more colorful way with the Hisense U8G QLED Android 4K TV. Normally priced at $1,299.99, you can get the 65-inch screen at a $350 price cut for $949.99. When we tested the U8G, we were impressed with how its quantum dot technology and full-array backlight produced incredible brightness and excellent colors in its imagery. You'll also get four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1-certified, that support 4K content at 120fps so it can run the latest gaming consoles.

Hisense 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV for $949.99 (Save $350)

3. 17% off: Reviewed's favorite smartwatch

Get your text messages, fitness progress and more on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Put the best features of your iPhone on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 7. Typically listed from $399, you can get the stylish smartwatch for as low as $329.99 in its 41mm size thanks to an already-active 13% discount and an additional $19.01 coupon. The Series 7 is the best smartwatch we've ever tested thanks to its fast charging time and the bright, sharp OLED touchscreen that was easy to control and read messages. The most surprising features of the Series 7 are its fitness functions, including GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, reminders when you’ve been sitting too long and even menstrual cycle tracking.

Apple Watch Series 7 from $329.99 (Save $41 to $119.01)

4. Save $59: This slick Apple streaming device

The Apple TV 4K has a powerful processor and snappy remote control that makes for a great streaming experience.

The newest iteration of the Apple TV 4K (2021) earned high-praise during our testing for its improved remote, stellar compatibility with other Apple gear and the higher-end features like 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. As an easy-to-use streaming device, the Apple TV 4K has snappy software, a smooth interface and an intuitive new remote. The only major downside was the steep price tag but right now, you can save $59.01 on this streaming device at Amazon, bringing the price down to $139.99 for the larger 64GB storage capacity.

2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB for $139.99 (Save $59.01)

5. 56% off: A sleek ladder desk

Stay productive and on budget with this ladder desk, currently $142 off at Amazon.

Whether you’re working from home for the foreseeable future or gearing up for the new school year, this ladder desk will encourage productivity and help keep you on-task. The cable management features allow you to run all your charging cords in the back of the desk so your workspace is clear and tangle-free. The magnetic board is a unique design element that offers a dedicated space to display notes, reminders or cute photos. Normally listed at $255, you can snag this desk for just $112.42 at Amazon, saving you $142.58.

Walker Edison Freya Ladder Desk for $112.42 (Save $142.58)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Eufy's RoboVac 30C is easy to use and does a solid job of cleaning floors.

Make house cleaning easier with the help of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C. Typically listed for $259.99, this smart robot vacuum is now on sale in black and white for 40% off at $155.99. The RoboVac 30C is one of the best smart vacuums we've ever tested for its robust and straightforward features that let you dictate cleaning schedules, initial cleanings and check on the battery status. Controlled through the Eufy mobile app, the vacuum picked up over 10 grams of dirt on average from hardwood floors and carpets during our tests.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $155.99 (Save $104)

2. Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio

This Samsung soundbar can help turn your living room into a home theater with super immersive sound.

Expand the soundscape of your home's TV with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA soundbar. Normally priced from $199.99, this 2.1-channel home audio add-on is now available for $127.99 thanks to a 36% discount. Samsung says the soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer to get a deep bass out of your favorite shows and movies along with enhanced audio tracking that equalizes background music and consistent volume control. Gamers will also appreciate the perfectly synced directional audio that moves with the action on-screen and crosstalk cancellation that minimizes distractions.

Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Audio for $127.99 (Save $72)

3. Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro are comfy, powerful and now very affordable at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

4. Duxtop 1800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner

This Duxtop induction burner lets you prepare savory dishes on any surface you have to work with.

Turn any surface into a miniature stove with the Duxtop 1800-watt induction cooktop burner. Typically listed for $109.99, this countertop appliance is now available for 47% off at $58.39. Duxtop says the burner has 15 preset power levels and temperature levels up to 460°F, making it more energy efficient than traditional gas or electric stoves. It's also easy to clean using just a damp towel thanks to its oversized glass cooktop that doesn't burn food.

Duxtop Countertop Burner from $58.39 (Save $21 to $51.60)

5. Asus 15.6-Inch 512GB TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop

The Asus TUF Dash is thinner than other gaming laptops and has plenty of processing power for you to stream longer.

Take your online gaming experience on the go with the Asus TUF Dash 15 laptop. Normally priced at $1,299.99, this 15.6-inch portable computer with a 512-gigabyte storage capacity is on sale today for $1,069.99 thanks to a $230 price cut. Asus says the TUF Dash uses the latest processor for a more powerful performance. That power is housed within a 15.6-inch full HD display and a thin design ready to be used any time and any place you'd like.

Asus TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,069.99 (Save $230)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Apple, Eufy, Hisense, Asus and more