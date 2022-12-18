Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Solo Stove, DeWalt and Eufy

Shop the best Amazon deals available today for holiday savings on tech, home essentials and so much more.

If you still have some last-minute holiday gift shopping to do, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible holiday sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Below, you’ll find some very merry Amazon deals in time for the holidays today, including incredible markdowns on popular DeWalt power tools, a smokeless Solo Stove fire pit and an affordable Echo Dot, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand for $199.99 (Save $150) Save up to 65% on DeWalt power tools and accessories Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22) Viking Revolution Beard Comb & Brush Set for $9.39 with on-page coupon (Save $5.49) Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum from $259.99 (Save $240) Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150) Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10) AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $35.95 with on-page coupon (Save $24) Fitbit Charge 5 from $99.95 (Save $50) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $26.99 (Save $23)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save 43%: This cult-favorite fire pit

Head to Amazon to get this Solo Stove fire pit for less than $200.

Take your holiday celebrations outdoors this year with the help of a Solo Stove fire pit. Perfect for keeping you cozy on crisp winter nights, the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 fire pit and stand can be yours today for just $199.99, a hot 43% markdown. When we tested Solo Stove's slightly larger Bonfire pit we were blown away—it started quickly, was easy to transport and created a virtually smoke-free burn.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand for $199.99 (Save $150)

2. Up to 65% off: These Reviewed-approved power tools

Scoop big savings on this DeWalt drill and more today at Amazon.

If you need to tackle some home improvement projects this winter, Amazon has your back with epic savings on select DeWalt power tools and accessories. Today you can save as much as 65% on top-rated combo kits, drills, saws and more. One great buy is the DeWalt 20V max cordless drill and driver kit, down from $236.84 to just $99—saving you an incredible $137.84. DeWalt makes some of our favorite drills, so we're sure this model will please. Complete with two drilling speeds, a lightweight design and a titanium drill bit set, you can finish all your home DIYs in no time.

Save up to 65% on DeWalt power tools and accessories

3. Less than $30: This value-packed smart speaker

The Echo Dot (5th Generation) makes for the perfect holiday gift and it's on mega sale today at Amazon.

Get your gift shopping done today by grabbing the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Typically listed for $49.99, this fifth-generation home accessory is available for $27.99 thanks to a $22 price cut. We tested the newest Echo Dot and were impressed with its faster processing power and improved sound (specifically with deep bass notes) output compared to previous generations. It's also loaded with features, including an ambient temperature sensor, a mesh Wi-Fi extender for existing Eero networks and tap gesture controls

Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22)

4. Under $10: This compact beard grooming kit

Give the gift of hair care this holiday season with the Viking Revolution beard set on sale at Amazon today.

If you've got a beard enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, help them keep their fuzzy follicles in line with the Viking Revolution beard comb and beard brush set. Normally priced at $14.88, the gift box is on sale for $9.39 when you use the 5% coupon. Viking Revolution says the set includes a high-quality brush and double-sided comb to keep facial hair organized. Both beard tools are made from sustainable wooden materials too!

Viking Revolution Beard Comb & Brush Set for $9.39 (Save $5.49)

5. Save $260: This powerful robot vacuum

Get this powerful robot vacuum for less today at Amazon.

With the holidays around the corner, you might be planning to have friends and family over for festive dinners and gift exchanges. Before they arrive (and after), you'll need to tidy up the house. For an effortless clean, consider the Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum to help freshen up your floors without you lifting a finger. Typically retailing at $599.99, you can nab the popular vacuum for just $259.99 today at Amazon.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum from $259.99 (Save $240)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is a great affordable smartphone for any type of phone carrier and Amazon has it on sale today.

Smartphones are daily essentials, but they can cost a pretty penny. That's where the Google Pixel 6a comes in, normally priced at $449 and now even more affordable at Amazon for 33% off at $299. The Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones we've ever tested for its premium security features, including Google Tensor security and Titan M2 chip that keeps your private information protected. Its apps load fast, the camera offers 12 megapixels for quality images and its battery can last a whole day on one charge.

Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150)

2. Trtl Travel Pillow

Finally, a pillow that will let you sleep comfortably on planes.

If you've got any long flights scheduled for the holidays, rest easy with the help of the Trtl travel pillow. Normally priced at $59.99, Amazon has the soft airplane essential on sale for $49.99 thanks to a 17% discount. The Trtl is one of the best travel pillows we've ever tested for its ability to offer support via a flexible plastic frame that’s tucked inside a fleece wrap and secured by the sturdy velcro tab. It also has a very low-profile design, easily storable in any bag you carry onto a plane or bus.

Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10)

3. AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

This AquaSonic Black electric toothbrush charges fast and has multiple modes, and Amazon has it for nearly half off today.

If you want to make sure your teeth stay fresh, the AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush is the tool for you. Typically listed for $59.95, this dental device is now $35.95 thanks to an already-active 33% discount and an additional 10% coupon applied at checkout. AquaSonic says the Black Series features four different modes that offer a standard cleaning, a soft teeth cleaning, a brush that removes stains and another to improve gum health. On top of the device itself, shoppers get eight replacement brush heads that the brand says will last four months apiece.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $35.95 with on-page coupon (Save $24)

4. Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker that does it all.

If you're still gift hunting for the holidays, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great fitness assistant on anyone's wrist. Normally priced at $149.95, the compact wrist accessory is on sale for 33% off for $99.95. We named the Charge 5 our favorite fitness tracker for its comfortable design and easy-to-use interface that holds a plethora of health-tracking features. These include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep stage progress and even stress level alerts through electrodermal activity sensors.

Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (Save $50)

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 46% off at $26.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $26.99 (Save $23)

