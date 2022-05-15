Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop these incredible Amazon deals for huge savings on smart tech, home goods, beauty must-haves and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on storage bags, a var vacuum cleaner and our favorite affordable air fryer, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

1. Under $100: Our favorite affordable air fryer

Head to Amazon to snag our favorite affordable air fryer for under $100 right now.

Cook up delicious and low-calorie dishes this summer for a healthy price by picking up the Cosori Max XL air fryer. Typically listed for $119.99, you can get this 5.8-quart fryer for as low as $99.50 right now thanks to a 17% markdown. The Max XL is our pick for the best affordable air fryer thanks to its digital controls with preset cooking programs for whatever you’re in the mood for. Not only does it prepare crispy french fries, but its parts are also dishwasher safe.

Cosori Max XL 5.8-Quart Air Fryer for $99.50 (Save $20.49)

2. 43% off: These convenient closet organizers

Amazon is offering an incredible deal on these storage bags to help you clean up your closets before summer.

Clear up clutter in your closets with the Lifewit clothes storage bags, down from $24.64 to just $13.99 today—a whopping 43% price cut. The set includes three reinforced foldable storage bins, perfect for storing everything from clothes and blankets to toys and photos. Made with durable fabric, each storage bag features handles and a clear window so you can easily determine where you stored specific items.

Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag 3-Pack for $13.99 (Save $10.65)

3. Under $25: This compact vacuum cleaner

Our readers love this compact car vacuum, and, right now, it's on mega sale at Amazon.

Combat dust and dirt in your car with the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, currently ringing up for just $24.99—$19.26 off the full $44.25 retail price. Great for interior detailing, this handheld vacuum comes with three convenient attachments and a 16-foot power cord. Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is designed for on-the-go cleanups using your car's 12-volt power outlet.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $24.99 (Save $19.26)

4. Save $25: This easy-to-use drone

Pick up this popular drone for $25 off right now at Amazon.

If you want to elevate your travel pictures this summer, the Holy Stone HS440 foldable drone could be the perfect buy. The customer-favorite gadget is outfitted with a 1080P WiFi enabled camera to help you capture tons of stunning aerial shots. According to the brand, the drone has a 140° wide-angle lens and two modular batteries for 40 minutes of flight time. Typically priced at $109.99, the best-selling drone could be yours for just $84.99 today—a 23% discount.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone with 1080P WiFi Camera for $84.99 (Save $25)

5. A 33% markdown: This ceramic hair straightening brush

For a tool that promises to keep your locks looking good you can't go wrong with this hair straightener brush, currently on sale at Amazon.

Tame frizz and flyaways with the Ionic hair straightener brush, down from $54.99 to just $36.99 thanks to a whopping $18 price cut. The perfect addition to your morning routine, this salon-quality styler works as both a hair straightener and a brush and provides 15 temperature levels to help you perfect your look.

Ionic Hair Straightener Brush for $36.99 (Save $18)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Epix Prime Video Channel

Add Epix to your streaming library for even more great shows and movies to enjoy anywhere you want.

Add more to your home movie night by subscribing to Epix streaming. Prime members can subscribe to the Epix video channel and pay $0.99 for the first three months. That means you'll only pay $2.97 for a quarter of the year instead of the typical three-month fee of $17.97, saving you $15. Epix has a wide variety of media, from hit movies like Groundhog Day to original series like Godfather of Harlem.

Epix Prime video channel for $2.97 for three months (Save $15)

2. Apple 10.2-Inch 2021 iPad

If you need a portable device that can do it all, look no further than the Apple iPad 9th-gen.

Apple makes some of the most acclaimed tech available and one market they’ve mastered (in our opinion) is tablets. The brand’s current-generation iPad is now on sale for as low as $309 down from $329 in its 64-gigabyte capacity. The 10.9-inch device is the best tablet we’ve ever tried for its compact design; its generous screen size is great for browsing the web or streaming content. Its battery offers up to 10 hours of video playback and supports the Apple Pencil ($99) so you can jot down notes throughout the day.

Apple 10.2-Inch 2021 iPad from $309 (Save $20 to $50)

3. Elvana Home 8-Piece Towel Set

These Elvana towels feel soft, dry fast and are made to last.

Make your bathroom setup complete with the Elvana Home 8-piece towel set. Typically listed for $49.99, you can get the bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths for as low as $23.99—a 52% discount. The brand says the towels are made from ring-spun cotton for the softest feel and for faster drying time. The edges of the towels are also reinforced with fine double-needle stitching so they last for years to come.

Elvana Home 8-Piece Towel Set from $23.99 (Save $24 to $26)

4. Farberware Barbecue Grilling Basket

Grill with ease on your next camping trip with the Farberware barbecue grilling basket.

Whether you have a campfire on the road or a fire pit at home, you can turn them both into a makeshift grill with the Farberware barbecue grilling basket. Normally priced at $16.96, this outdoor cooking tool is on sale for 20% off at $13.54. Farberware says the basket has a locking grate to keep meat and vegetables secure while flipping it over the fire. Don't worry about burns as the extra-long handle of the basket gives your hands a safe distance from the heat source.

Farberware 5275224 Barbecue Grilling Basket for $13.54 (Save $3.42)

5. Greenworks 16-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower

This cordless lawn mower promises up to 45 minutes of effective yard work per charge.

Conquer your yard work this spring with the Greenworks 16-inch 40-volt lawn mower. Typically listed for $299, this cordless outdoor appliance is on sale for 19% off at $242.21. Greenworks says the mower's battery can run for up to 45 minutes on one full charge, with each recharge taking about 120 minutes. The mower is best fit to handle small and medium-sized lawns with its lightweight 16-inch cutting deck and adjustable cutting height.

Greenworks 16-Inch 40-Volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $242.21 (Save $56.79)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

