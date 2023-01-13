Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on DeWalt, Samsung and Winix

Shop these Amazon deals on vacuums, tools, earbuds and more.

If you're looking to save in 2023, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible new year sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you kick off 2023 on-budget, including markdowns on Nintendo Switch games, a collection of DeWalt tools and the best cordless vacuum we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum from $670.40 (Save $200 to $228.60) Save up to 65% on select DeWalt tools Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $159.99 (Save $90) Crest 3D Whitestrips 44 Strips (22 Count) for $29.99 (Save $16) Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes Renpho Smart Scale from $25.64 (Save $5 to $9.35) Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage from $134.18 (Save $50 to $105.81) Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (Save $32 to $35) Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40) Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $228: Reviewed's favorite cordless vacuum

The Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum is the best cordless cleaner we've ever tested and it's on sale at Amazon.

Upgrade your home cleaning skills with the help of the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum. Typically listed for $899, you can get the cordless cleaner with a charging dock included for as low as $670.40 thanks to a price cut of $228.60. The Bespoke Jet is the best cordless vacuum we've ever tested for its exceptional cleaning performance, picking up 92.75% of the testing dirt our testers laid out for it. Even more impressive was the vacuum's self-emptying ability into a disposal bag inside the dock and the battery life of up to two hours on a single charge.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum from $670.40 (Save $200 to $228.60)

2. Up to 65% off: These sturdy DeWalt tools

Amazon is offering a collection of DeWalt tools for wallet-friendly prices today.

Amazon is letting you upgrade your home workbench with a collection of DeWalt tools on sale today. If you're doing any carpentry, there's the DeWalt 20-Volt 3-Inch Max XR cutting tool available for 10% off at $137.95. The developer says the cutter can cut through a wide range of materials and has a bright built-in LED light so you can see where you're working in darker settings. If you need hardware on the go, there's the DeWalt 192-Piece Mechanics tool set available for 65% off at $149. With the set, you'll get a 72-tooth ratchet with various attachable sockets and a durable carrying case.

Save up to 65% on select DeWalt tools

3. Save $90: One of Reviewed's favorite air purifier

The Winix 5500-2 is the best and most affordable air purifier we've ever tested, and Amazon has it for a major price cut today.

Whether it's cigarette smoke, pet dander or anything else, the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can handle it. Our pick for the best value air purifier, the Winix impressed us with intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor, all while being easy to move despite its size. Right now you can grab one for $159.99, a $90 price cut, to bring some freshness into your home in 2023 and beyond.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $159.99 (Save $90)

4. 35% off: These user-friendly teeth-whitening strips

Keep your smile shining bright with this collection of Crest teeth-whitening strips.

We all deserve to be proud of our smiles, but that's not always the case if you feel like your teeth lack that dazzling sparkle. Since most of us can't afford to shell out hundreds on professional whitening, Crest Whitestrips are the next best thing. These 3D Whitestrips claim to be able to remove years of stains in just one hour for a noticeably whiter smile. And don't worry about tooth damage, as Crest claims these contain the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient that dentists use. Right now you can also save $16 by clipping the on-page coupon, so they'll only cost you $29.99.

Crest 3D Whitestrips 44 Strips (22 Count) for $29.99 (Save $16)

5. Up to 75% off: These fun Nintendo Switch games

"The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening" is an updated remake of a gaming classic, and you can get it for the Nintendo Switch on sale at Amazon.

Kick off the new year with a new gaming adventure by shopping Amazon's collection of Nintendo Switch digital codes on sale today. You can experience a vibrant, colorful adventure with the retro remake The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, typically listed for $59.99 but now available for 30% off at $41.99. Originally released in 1993 for the handheld Game Boy, the new version is expanded to make you explore the gorgeous Koholint Island in a whole new way. For something more intense (but still wallet-friendly), get Doom Eternal now on sale for just $15 thanks to a whopping 75% discount. A sequel to Bethesda's 2016 reboot of Doom, Doom Eternal features the same bone-crunching combat and monstrous imagery now with its central Doom Slayer carrying a grappling hook for better platforming. Shoot and swing on the go!

Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Scale

This Renpho bathroom scale is one of the best on the market and it can be yours for less than $30 at Amazon.

Keep a close eye on your fitness goals with the help of the Renpho ES-CS20M scale. Typically listed starting at $34.99, you can get the wireless health tool for as low as $25.64 thanks to an $8 price cut and an additional 5% coupon applied at checkout. We named the ES-CS20M our favorite bathroom scale for how quickly and accurately it displays health measurements (specifically on the Renpho Bluetooth app) including fat and lean mass percentages, basal metabolic rate and more. Its small design may feel awkward at first, but it's hard to deny the results the Renpho produces.

Renpho Smart Scale from $25.64 (Save $5 to $9.35)

2. Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage

Get this Samsonite luggage for less today at Amazon.

Samsonite makes some of our favorite checked luggage, and, right now, you can travel in style and snag a hardside spinner of your own for a whopping 44% markdown. Usually priced at $239.99, you can get the Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside luggage with spinner wheels for as low as $134.18 for the orange color. The medium-sized 24-inch suitcase is perfect for longer trips and features side-mounted TSA locks, a lightweight handle and an interior divider with plenty of pockets.

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage from $134.18 (Save $50 to $105.81)

3. Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels

These large bath towels feel light to the touch but are super absorbent, and they're on sale at Amazon today.

Freshen up after a long shower with these Hammam Linen bath towels. Normally priced at $74.99, this pair of 35- by 70-inch cotton towels are on sale for as much as 47% off in white, ringing up at $39.99. Hammam Linen says the towels have a "very soft, comfortable, and lightweight feel" fit for your bathroom, kitchen or gym. Don't mistake its lighter feeling for weakness, as the set is also super absorbent.

Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (Save $32 to $41.02)

4. Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro are one of the best headphone sets we've ever tested and Amazon has them for $40 off right now.

Keep your favorite songs and podcasts secure in your ears by playing them through the Beats Fit Pro. Typically listed for $199.95, these compact earbuds are on sale in four different colors for $159.95 thanks to a $40 price cut. The Fit Pro buds are great workout accessories, ranking among the best workout headphones we've ever tested for their impressive noise-canceling technology and various features like iCloud/Music sharing, hands-free Siri access and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking. Though we named the Beats Fit Pro best for iPhone users, Android fans will still find the earbuds a solid choice.

Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

5. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

This Hamilton Beach mixer comes fully-stocked with attachments for any kind of cooking scenario, and Amazon has it for 25% off.

Put all the baking essentials you need into one tool with the Hamilton Beach Ensemble hand mixer. Normally priced at $28.99, you can get the six-speed kitchen essential for as much as 25% off at $21.74. Hamilton Beach says the mixer comes with five attachments, including two traditional beaters, two hooks for dough and a whisk that can be stored in a snap-on case. It has 275 watts of peak power and a built-in groove that lets you rest it over the bowl you're using.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop savings on DeWalt, Samsung and Winix