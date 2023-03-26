Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Renpho, Owlet and Samsung

Today's Amazon deals include discounts on everything from smart tech to toilet paper.

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on Apple AirPods Pro, our favorite cordless vacuum and a popular eye massager, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum from $360 (Save $500 to $539) Renpho Heated Eye Massager for $51.79 (Save $78.20) Owlet Cam Smart Baby Monitor for $69 (Save $50) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01) Save 20% on select $50 purchases at Amazon for Prime members Wholesun 3000PSI Pressure Washer for $142.49 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $47.50) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) for $74.99 (Save $55) Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter for $68.06 at Amazon (Save $20.93) Save up to 77% on select Star Wars Funko Pop figures at Amazon Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper for $50 at Amazon (Save $50)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $539: Reviewed's favorite cordless vacuum

We love this Samsung cordless vacuum and it's on sale for more than $500 off today at Amazon.

Keep your floors and other home surfaces clean with the help of the Samsung Bespoke Jet. Typically listed for $899, this cordless stick cleaner is on sale for as low as $360 thanks to a whopping 60% discount. We named the Bespoke Jet the best cordless vacuum we've ever tested for its incredible cleaning power, capturing 92.75% of the testing dirt we laid out for it in a single pass. You can experience that power for up to two hours with its strong battery and yet never have to see the debris you grab thanks to the Jet's ability to self-empty into a disposable bag in its charging station.

From $360 at Amazon (Save $500 to $539)

2. Down 60%: This cult-favorite eye massager

You can score the top-rated Renpho eye massager at Amazon for 60% off right now.

Whether you need a way to fight off migraines or simply unwind after a long workday, the Renpho heated eye massager is sure to do the trick. This heated eye massager can help you relax and rest easy and it's on sale for the best price we've seen all year. Down from $129.99 to just $51.79, you can save a whopping 60% when you take advantage of this Amazon lightning deal today.

$51.79 at Amazon (Save $78.20)

3. 42% off: This parenting must-have

Owlet makes some of our favorite baby monitors and you can get this model for a steal today at Amazon.

New parents will love the Owlet Cam smart baby monitor, especially now that it is on sale for 42% off at Amazon. Usually priced at $119, you can get the HD video monitor for just $69 today. Owlet makes some of our favorite video baby monitors, so we're sure this model will please—it's outfitted with a wide-angle camera, a room temperature sensor and a two-way talk feature.

$69 at Amazon (Save $50)

4. Under $200: Our favorite Apple earbuds

Shop today's Amazon deals for big savings on our favorite Apple earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the best earbuds we've ever tested and they're on mega sale today at Amazon. Usually ringing up at $249, you can cut your cost by 20% and get the popular buds for just $199.99 today—a $49.01 savings. In testing, we were thrilled with the Pro's sound and battery boost, Adaptive Transparency mode and next-generation noise-canceling features.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

5. Save 20% on Prime purchases of $50: These everyday essentials

Stock up on everyday essentials on a budget today at Amazon.

Stock up on all the things you need for yourself, your family and your home and save big with your Amazon Prime membership. For a limited time, Amazon Prime shoppers can take a whopping 20% off $50 purchases of qualifying items. Included in the special offer is everything from health and beauty products, groceries, pet essentials, office supplies and baby products. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership yet? No worries, you can sign up for a free trial right now.

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Wholesun 3000PSI Pressure Washer

We love this pressure washer and it's on sale today at Amazon.

If you still have some spring cleaning projects to tackle on your home's exterior, we have just the thing. Right now you can pick up our favorite affordable pressure washer for an even more wallet-friendly price. The Wholesun 3000PSI pressure washer normally retails for as much as $189.99, but you can take it home today for just $142.49 at Amazon thanks to a $40 price cut and an additional 5% off when you click the on-page coupon. In testing we found that the cleaning gadget was surprisingly powerful and lightweight. We especially loved it's bonus attachments and windup hose storage feature, which made outside cleanups all the easier.

$142.49 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $47.50)

2. Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is a snazzy smart display that's perfect for any Alexa-enabled smart home.

Want a smart display that'll stream all your favorite content but also help keep you safe? The Echo Show 8 from Amazon allows you to listen to music, watch shows, video call others and keep an eye on your home with a great camera. The smart device will also alert you with an Alexa Guard feature, which notifies you if it hears sounds like smoke alarms or glass breaking. You can score the Reviewed-approved display for under $75 right now, as it is 42% off at Amazon today.

$74.99 at Amazon (Save $75)

3. Medify MA-14 Air Purifier

Get this popular air purifier for 24% off right now at Amazon.

Keep the airflow fresh in your home during allergy season this year by grabbing a Medify MA-14 air purifier. Normally priced at $88.99, the 12.2-inch appliance is now on sale for 24% off at $68.06. Medify says the MA-14 removes 99.9% of allergens, odors, pollen, pet dander and more in up to 470 square feet of space in one hour. It can easily fit into your sleep routine as it has three fan speeds to choose from and its lowest setting is virtually silent.

$68.06 at Amazon (Save $20.93)

4. Star Wars Funko Pop Figures

Celebrate the new season of "The Mandalorian" with these adorable Funko Pop figures on sale at Amazon.

The Mandalorian is back for season three and Amazon is honoring the occasion with a collection of Star Wars Funko Pop figures on sale for a limited time. Fans of classic Star Wars will enjoy the Cobb Vanth Funko Pop, normally priced at $12.99 but currently on sale for $4.49 thanks to a whopping 65% discount. If you thought Boba got the short end of the stick in Return of the Jedi, this set sees the iconic bounty hunter sitting on Jabba the Hutt's throne in its classic armor.

Save up to 77% at Amazon

5. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper

Get half-off these Ugg slippers today at Amazon.

Ugg makes some of the comfiest footwear around, and the brand's Fluff Yeah slippers are no exception. According to our experts, these slippers are as stylish as they are functional, and easily worth the typical $100 list price. Right now, you can get even more bang for your buck with these Ugg slippers, as they're 50% off at Amazon, ringing up for as little as $50. Step into comfort while you can and take advantage of this sweet Amazon deal.

From $50 at Amazon (Save $50)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

