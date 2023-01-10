Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Nintendo, Samsonite and Crest

Save big with Amazon deals on luggage, tooth whitening kits, computer accessories and more.

If you're looking to save in 2023, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible new year sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you kick off 2023 on-budget, including markdowns on Nintendo Switch games, a sturdy suitcase and the best mouse and keyboard combo we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $82.50 (Save $17.49) Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes Crest 3D Whitestrips 44 Strips (22 Count) for $29.99 (Save $16) Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage from $137.18 (Save $50 to $102.81) Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (Save $32 to $35) Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40) Hamilton Beach Ensemble 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25) Renpho Smart Scale from $26.99 (Save $5 to $8) DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $70) Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine with Bluetooth Tracking for $198.99 (Save $200.01)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 17% off: Reviewed's favorite wireless keyboard combo

The Logitech MK850 is the best wireless mouse and keyboard combo we've ever tested and it's on sale at Amazon today.

Upgrade your home office setup with the help of the Logitech MK850 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. Typically listed for $99.99, this high-performance tech collection can be yours for 17% off at $82.50. The MK850 is our pick for the best wireless keyboard and mouse combination for its ability to connect with up to three devices so it can mix with a variety of computers. Its mouse is full of features and ergonomic, letting you use it for hours on end without your hand hurting, while its keyboard features a cozy wrist rest to make long days of typing all the easier.

Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $82.50 (Save $17.49)

2. Up to 75% off: These fun Nintendo Switch games

Amazon is offering a collection of digital codes for Nintendo Switch games for major price cuts.

Kick off the new year with a new gaming adventure by shopping Amazon's collection of Nintendo Switch digital codes on sale today. You can experience a vibrant, colorful adventure with the retro remake The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, typically listed for $59.99 but now available for 30% off at $41.99. Originally released in 1993 for the handheld Game Boy, the new version is expanded to make you explore the gorgeous Koholint Island in a whole new way. For something more intense (but still wallet-friendly), get Doom Eternal now on sale for just $15 thanks to a whopping 75% discount. A sequel to Bethesda's 2016 reboot of Doom, Doom Eternal features the same bone-crunching combat and monstrous imagery now with its central Doom Slayer carrying a grappling hook for better platforming. Shoot and swing on the go!

Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes

3. 35% off: This collection of teeth-whitening strips

Amazon features plenty of discounts on health accessories, like this package of Crest 3D Whitestrips.

We all deserve to be proud of our smiles, but that's not always the case if you feel like your teeth lack that dazzling sparkle. Since most of us can't afford to shell out hundreds on professional whitening, Crest Whitestrips are the next best thing. These 3D Whitestrips claim to be able to remove years of stains in just one hour for a noticeably whiter smile. And don't worry about tooth damage, as Crest claims these contain the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient that dentists use. Right now you can also save $16 by clipping the on-page coupon, so they'll only cost you $29.99.

Crest 3D Whitestrips 44 Strips (22 Count) for $29.99 (Save $16)

4. Save 43%: This travel-ready suitcase

Get this Samsonite luggage for less today at Amazon.

Samsonite makes some of our favorite checked luggage, and, right now, you can travel in style and snag a hardside spinner of your own for a whopping 43% markdown. Usually priced at $239.99, you can get the Samsonite Winfield 2 hardside luggage with spinner wheels for as low as $137.18 for the orange color. The medium-sized 24-inch suitcase is perfect for longer trips and features side-mounted TSA locks, a lightweight handle and an interior divider with plenty of pockets.

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage from $137.18 (Save $50 to $102.81)

5. 47% off: These lightweight bath towels

These large bath towels feel light to the touch but are super absorbent, and they're on sale at Amazon today.

Freshen up after a long shower with these Hammam Linen bath towels. Normally priced at $74.99, this pair of 35- by 70-inch cotton towels are on sale for as much as 47% off in white, ringing up at $39.99. Hammam Linen says the towels have a "very soft, comfortable, and lightweight feel" fit for your bathroom, kitchen or gym. Don't mistake its lighter feeling for weakness, as the set is also super absorbent.

Hammam Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (Save $32 to $41.02)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are great workout accessories and they're on sale for $40 off at Amazon.

Keep your favorite songs and podcasts secure in your ears by playing them through the Beats Fit Pro. Typically listed for $199.95, these compact earbuds are on sale in four different colors for $159.95 thanks to a $40 price cut. The Fit Pro buds are great workout accessories, ranking among the best workout headphones we've ever tested for their impressive noise-canceling technology and various features like iCloud/Music sharing, hands-free Siri access and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking. Though we named the Beats Fit Pro best for iPhone users, Android fans will still find the earbuds a solid choice.

Beats Fit Pro for $159.95 (Save $40)

2. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

This Hamilton Beach mixer comes fully stocked with attachments for any kind of cooking scenario, and Amazon has it for 25% off.

Put all the baking essentials you need into one tool with the Hamilton Beach Ensemble hand mixer. Normally priced at $28.99, you can get the six-speed kitchen essential for as much as 25% off at $21.74. Hamilton Beach says the mixer comes with five attachments, including two traditional beaters, two hooks for dough and a whisk that can be stored in a snap-on case. It has 275 watts of peak power and a built-in groove that lets you rest it over the bowl you're using.

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer from $21.74 (Save $6 to $7.25)

3. Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Scale

This Renpho smart scale is the best we've ever tested and Amazon has it for less than $30.

Keep a close eye on your fitness goals with the help of the Renpho ES-CS20M scale. Typically listed starting at $34.99, you can get the wireless health tool for as low as $26.99 thanks to a $8 price cut. We named the ES-CS20M our favorite bathroom scale for how quickly and accurately it displays health measurements (specifically on the Renpho Bluetooth app) including fat and lean mass percentages, basal metabolic rate and more. Its small design may feel awkward at first, but it's hard to deny the results the Renpho produces.

Renpho Smart Scale from $26.99 (Save $5 to $8)

4. DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Scoop big savings on this DeWalt drill and more today at Amazon.

Update your home workbench with the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX cordless drill/driver kit. Normally priced at $169, this tool combination can be yours for $99 thanks to a $70 discount. DeWalt says the drill/driver has two speed settings, an ergonomic comfort grip handle and a three-mode LED light so you can get work done in darker conditions. The kit also includes XR Li-Ion batteries and a charger so you can work faster and longer.

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $70)

5. Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine

Meet your fitness goals in 2023 with this Fitness Reality rowing machine on sale at Amazon today.

One of the best fitness deals to shop if you're looking to stay healthy this year is the Fitness Reality magnetic rowing machine. Typically listed for $399, you can get this home workout essential for 50% off at $198.99 at Amazon. The developer says the machine has 14 resistance levels and a Nylon Belt Drive System that runs quietly so you can enjoy a TV on while working out. Its secret weapon is Bluetooth connectivity technology that can connect to the MyCloudFitness app that tracks your distance and calories burned from work, along with offering rowing classes to follow to stay fit in the new year.

Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine for $198.99 (Save $200.01)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

