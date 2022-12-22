Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Apple, Sony and Crest

Get some holiday shopping done with these Amazon deals on car vacuums, kitchen appliances and wireless headphones.

If you still have some last-minute holiday gift shopping to do, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible holiday sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Below, you’ll find some very merry Amazon deals in time for the holidays today, including incredible markdowns on Apple earbuds, a compact vacuum and the best pressure cooker we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

ThisWorx Small 12-Volt Car Vacuum Cleaner from $10.69 with on-page coupon (Save $24.80 to $29.30) Sony WHCH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99) Utopia Bedding Fleece Throw Blanket from $10.17 (Save $1.85 to $8) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01) Ninja OL701 8-Quart Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $249.99 (Save $100) Crest 3D Whitestrips 32 Strips 4-Pack for $27.99 (Save $12) Sceptre 24-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor for $99.98 (Save $39.99) Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22) Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150) Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 73% off: This compact car vacuum

This car vacuum is Reviewed-approved and you can get it for under $20 with this Amazon deal.

Looking for a way to get rid of all that dry mud and dirt in your car? Consider the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, down from $39.99 to as low as $10.69 in black when you click the on-page coupon. Ranking as one of our favorite portable car vacuums, this customer-favorite vacuum is super lightweight and comes with three attachments to make cleaning even the hardest-to-reach areas a breeze.

ThisWorx Small 12-Volt Car Vacuum Cleaner from $10.69 (Save $24.80 to $29.30)

2. Save $52: These affordable wireless headphones

The Sony WHCH710N are our favorite value wireless headphones and you can get them for less than $100.

If you’re looking for top-notch wireless headphones on a budget, the Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones are for you. In our testing, these over-the-ear headphones packed a punch, delivering balanced sound and decent noise-canceling for an affordable price, making them the previous pick for the best value in wireless headphones. This weekend, you can get these wireless Bluetooth headphones for $98, a 35% discount from the $149.99 list price. We loved that these headphones have a 35-hour battery life, 15 hours longer than other top-tier wireless options.

Sony WHCH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99)

3. Less than $11: This cozy throw blanket

Stay cozy at home this winter with this Utopia Bedding throw blanket on sale at Amazon today.

Curl up on the couch or your favorite easy chair at home with the Utopia Bedding fleece throw blanket. Typically listed from $12.99, you can get the microfiber bedding piece for as low as $10.17 in multiple colors. Utopia Bedding says the blanket measures 60 by 50 Inches with a two-sided pile and 1-inch hem along with double-needle stitching so it lasts for years to come. It's more durable given its machine washability and dryer friendliness.

Utopia Bedding Fleece Throw Blanket from $10.17 (Save $1.85 to $8)

4. 20% off: One of Reviewed's favorite wireless earbuds

Get a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under $200 right now at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this holiday season by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $199.99 right now—a whopping $49.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01)

5. Save $100: Reviewed's favorite pressure cooker

The latest Ninja Foodi multicooker offers 14 cooking functions and it can be yours for a seal thanks to this limited-time Amazon deal.

If you've got a big table to serve for this holiday season, get your cooking done easier with the help of the Ninja OL701 8-quart pressure cooker steam fryer. Typically listed for $349.99, this extra-large smart appliance is on sale for $249.99 thanks to a $100 price cut. We ranked the OL701 as the best pressure cooker we've ever tested for its 14 different cooking functions, including basic air frying, pressure cooking, sous vide and bread proofing. Don't be intimidated by its unique design, as its bowl is very easy to clean after making everything from bread to roasts.

Ninja 8-Quart Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $249.99 (Save $100)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Crest 3D Whitestrips

Freshen-up your smile with these Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale at Amazon today.

Make your pearly whites shine brighter with this collection of Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale at Amazon today. Normally priced at $39.99, this four-pack containing 32 strips is available for 30% off at $27.99. Crest says its strips whiten teeth 25 times more than the leading teeth-whitening toothpaste when used over four weeks. Each strip is made with advanced seal technology so they'll stay on when you're talking or drinking water.

Crest 3D Whitestrips 32 Strips 4-Pack for $27.99 (Save $12)

2. Spectre 24-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor

This Spectre gaming monitor has built-in tech to protect your eyes while letting you enjoy PC gaming, and it's on sale at Amazon.

Get a better view of your PC gaming experience with the help of the Sceptre FHD LED gaming monitor. Typically listed for $139.97, this 24-inch computer essential with built-in speakers is on sale for $99.98 thanks to a price cut of $39.99. Sceptre says this particular monitor has Blue Light Shift technology that reduces harmful blue light typically emanating from computer screens. It also has two HDMI ports and one VGA port to provide a refresh rate of up to 75 hertz and faster response times while playing.

Sceptre 24-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor for $99.98 (Save $39.99)

3. Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Pick up a Amazon Echo Dot for less than $30 today at Amazon.

Get your gift shopping done today by grabbing the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Typically listed for $49.99, this fifth-generation home accessory is available for $27.99 thanks to a $22 price cut. We tested the newest Echo Dot and were impressed with its faster processing power and improved sound (specifically with deep bass notes) output compared to previous generations. It's also loaded with features, including an ambient temperature sensor, a mesh Wi-Fi extender for existing Eero networks and tap gesture controls

Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22)

4. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is a great affordable smartphone for any type of phone carrier and Amazon has it on sale today.

Smartphones are daily essentials, but they can cost a pretty penny. That's where the Google Pixel 6a comes in, normally priced at $449 and now even more affordable at Amazon for 33% off at $299. The Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones we've ever tested for its premium security features, including Google Tensor security and Titan M2 chip that keeps your private information protected. Its apps load fast, the camera offers 12 megapixels for quality images and its battery can last a whole day on one charge.

Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150)

5. Trtl Travel Pillow

Finally, a pillow that will let you sleep comfortably on planes.

If you've got any long flights scheduled for the holidays, rest easy with the help of the Trtl travel pillow. Normally priced at $59.99, Amazon has the soft airplane essential on sale for $49.99 thanks to a 17% discount. The Trtl is one of the best travel pillows we've ever tested for its ability to offer support via a flexible plastic frame that’s tucked inside a fleece wrap and secured by the sturdy velcro tab. It also has a very low-profile design, easily storable in any bag you carry onto a plane or bus.

Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

