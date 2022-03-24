Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop the best Amazon deals right now for big savings on kitchen tools, home goods, smart tech and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite pairs of headphones, a top-notch cooking set and a reliable home security system, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

►Sam’s Club: Get a free Sam's Club membership right now and save on gas, appliances, food and more

►Travel deal: Amtrak Rail Pass is offering 10 trips for $399 with passes available through March 29

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $60: This dishwasher safe cookware set

Save big on HexClad cookware right now at Amazon.

If you want to refresh your kitchenware, you can't go wrong with the HexClad 6-piece hybrid cookware set. Perfect for whipping up nutritious and delicious meals, the set is dishwasher and oven safe and works with induction, ceramic, electric and gas cooktops. Included in this kitchen set is a 2-quart pot, a 3-quart and an 8-quart stockpot with tight-fitting glass lids. Usually ringing up at $399.99, this kitchen essential can be yours today for just $339.99 thanks to a 15% markdown.

Get the HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $339.99 (Save $60)

2. Save $74: These Reviewed-approved ear buds

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen today at Amazon.

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for under $175 today. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174.99—a $74.01 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 (Save $74.01)

3. Up to 43% off: These popular kids' toys

Today's selection of Amazon deals includes incredible discounts on Little Tikes toys your kids will love.

Spring is officially here, which means it's time for the kids to put down the iPads and head outside to play. Today, you can add a few new toys to your backyard by shopping markdowns of up to 43% on Little Tikes toys at Amazon. For basketball stars in the making, consider the Little Tikes easy score basketball set, down from $34.99 to just $24.49. The adjustable hoop features an oversized rim and includes three junior-size basketballs for hours of playtime. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something that will keep your kiddos cool in the warmer weather, pick up the Little Tikes Slam n' Curve slide. This inflatable bouncer features a climbing wall, a slide and a splash area and is currently on sale for just $227.07—a savings of $172.92.

Save up to 43% on Little Tikes Toys

4. 50% off: These reusable dish cloths

Pick up these Swedish dish cloths for an impressive 50% markdown today at Amazon.

Check off all of your spring cleaning tasks with a pack of Swedish dish cloths. You can pick up a 10-pack of the reusable hand towels for as little as $12.49 right now at Amazon—a $12.50 markdown from the full $24.99 list price. According to the brand, these multipurpose cloths are super absorbent and can be used on marble, stainless steel, tile and wood surfaces, making them a great option for cleaning up messes in your kitchen and bathroom.

Get the Swedish Dish Cloth 10-Pack for $12.49 (Save $8.04 to $12.50)

5. Save up to 33%: These top-rated home security systems

Keep your home safe with these incredible Amazon deals on EufyHome security systems.

If you want to keep a closer eye on your home when you're on vacation or out of town, you can do just that by shopping markdowns on EufyHome security systems—the brand that makes several of our favorite video doorbells—today at Amazon. One great pick is the Eufy security video doorbell kit, down from $199.99 to just $139.99, a savings of $60. This battery-powered doorbell features high-definition resolution and an impressive 180-day battery life, according to the brand.

Save up to 33% on EufyHome Security Systems

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Cosori 6.8-Quart Air Fryer

Make mealtimes easier with this customer-favorite air fryer, on sale for an epic price today at Amazon.

Air fryers can make meal prep quick and easy, and a whole lot healthier too. While some models come with a hefty price tag, the Cosori air fryer is a quality kitchen appliance at a more wallet-friendly price. Typically listed for $179.99, you can get this 6.8-quart fryer for as low as $139.99 today. The countertop appliance is a larger version of our favorite affordable air fryer and features 12 customizable functions, smart app connectivity (so you can control the gadget remotely) and enough space to fit more than 17 chicken wings, according to the brand. Not only does this kitchen gadget promise to prepare crispy french fries, but its parts are also dishwasher safe making cleaning up even easier.

Get the Cosori 6.8-Quart Air Fryer for $139.99 (Save $40)

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Save big on the kids version of the Kindle Paperwhite right now at Amazon.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite Kindle and one of the best e-readers we've ever tested. Right now, you can pick up the kids version and watch your youngsters dive into all their favorite books for just $114.99—$45 off the full $159.99 list price. With the Paperwhite, your little ones can read thousands of titles, catch up on podcasts and even listen to audiobooks. Better still, the 6.8-inch Kindle comes with a kid-friendly cover and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+. In testing, we found the device had a large, crisp display and an impressive battery life—it’s capable of running for up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $114.99 (Save $45)

3. Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush

Save big on a facial cleansing brush by taking advantage of this stellar Amazon deal.

We think facial cleansing brushes are great for exfoliating skin and giving your face a deep clean. If you want to add one to your skincare routine you can pick up the Olay Regenerist facial cleansing brush and face exfoliator for just $17.50 today at Amazon—a whopping $32.49 markdown from the full $49.99 list price. This beauty essential is water resistant and has two speeds for either a gentle or deep clean.

Get the Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush for $17.50 (Save $32.49)

4. Apple Watch Series 7

Pick up our favorite smart watch for less with this incredible Amazon deal.

When it comes to smartwatches, we found the Apple Watch Series 7 to be the best tech of its kind. When we tested it, we were impressed with how fast its battery charged and its fitness tracking abilities, including the way it automatically detected cycling workouts. The Series 7 has a larger display than its predecessors, making more room for a new watch-friendly keyboard and for an easier time reading text messages or GPS directions. Normally starting at $429, you can get this customer-favorite smartwatch for as low as $369 in its 45-millimeter size with GPS capabilities.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from $369 (Save $49.01 to $60)

5. Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Pick up this powerful gaming mouse for an incredible price today at Amazon.

PC gamers can enjoy faster performance during their next streaming session with the Razer DeathAdder v2 pro wireless gaming mouse. Normally priced at $129.99, this powerful computer accessory is on sale for $59.99 for the black version—a 54% markdown. According to the brand, the mouse is 25% faster than other competing wireless mice and has an impressive 120-hour battery life.

Get the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse from $59.99 (Save $70)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on smart tech, home essentials and more