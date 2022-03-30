Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Wednesday's Amazon deals feature savings on carpet cleaners, portable speakers and curtains.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you'll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite portable speakers, a compact carpet cleaner and some men's personal care products, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're "best of web" prices. If you're looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Up to 37% off: These fresh men's personal products

Whether you need fresh-smelling deodorant or smooth shaving essentials, Amazon has the men's personal care products you need on sale today.

If you want to feel truly fresh and clean after your morning shower, Amazon has a collection of men's personal care products on sale today. You can head out the door with a long-lasting scent by grabbing a four-pack of Dove Men+Care antiperspirant deodorant, typically listed for $21.16 but now available for as low as $13.47 thanks to a 36% discount. The brand says that the roll-on deodorant lasts up to 48 hours and promises to be tough on sweat but soothing to your skin. If you want extra freshness in the shower, there's the Axe Men's Phoenix shower gel available in a four-pack for 10% off at $14.37. The brand says the body wash moisturizes the skin and offers a refreshing smell for up to 12 hours.

Save up to 37% on select men's personal care products

2. Less than $110: This portable carpet cleaner

The Bissell Little Green cleaner can handle the toughest stains in your carpet while also being easy to move around your house.

Keep your carpets looking fresh with the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner. Typically listed for $123.59, this travel-friendly appliance is now available for $108 thanks to a 13% discount. Bissell says the Little Green uses a Tough Stain tool and HydroRinse Self-Cleaning hose tool to clean not only carpets, but also upholstery and even car seats. Purchases also come with an eight-ounce bottle of Febreze Freshness cleaning formula to mix into the cleaner's 48-ounce tank for a seriously deep clean.

Get the Bissell 1400B Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $108 (Save $15.59)

3. 24% off: One of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers

The JBL Flip 5 offers quality sound in a sturdy design for less than $100 right now.

Turn your next outdoor adventure into a listening session with the JBL Flip 5. Normally priced at $129.95, this compact speaker can be yours for as low as $99 in black, blue, camouflage and gray. The Flip 5 is our favorite affordable portable Bluetooth speaker for its 12 hours of battery life, updated wireless technology and big speaker drivers that create a solid, room-filling sound. Its secret weapon is its durability, having both IPX7 water resistance and reinforced rubber in its build for a more robust device.

Get the JBL Flip 5 from $99 (Save $20 to $30.95)

4. Save $22: This pet-friendly air purifier

This Levoit air purifier has features that focus on keeping distracting pet dander out of your home.

If you love your pets but hate their dander that flows through your home, you need to grab the Levoit Core P350 air purifier. This cylinder-shaped home appliance is typically listed for $129.99, but Amazon is offering it for 17% off at $107.98. Levoit says the P350 features a custom high-efficiency activated carbon filter that eliminates everything from litter box smells to cooking smoke. Its non-woven fabric pre-filter also traps large floating particles such as pet fur, hair, dust and lint to keep all of those allergens from falling to your floor.

Get the Levoit Core P350 for $107.98 (Save $22.01)

5. Up to 45% off: These stylish curtains

These Deconovo curtains keep the harsh light out of your house and temperatures inside however you want.

You can keep harsh light out of your bedroom while adding new style to your interior design with these select Deconovo curtains on sale at Amazon today. There are the brand's Privay door curtains, typically listed from $13.99 but now available for as low as $7.67. Deconovo says the curtains are best fit for French door windows that both feel smooth to the touch and block out temperatures and sounds for minimal disturbance. There are also the larger Grommet solid window drapes normally priced at $22.99 but can now be bought for as low as $10.30 with the on-page coupon. Deconovo says the drapes are thermally insulated, meaning they balance the indoor temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill.

Save up to 45% on select Deconovo curtains

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Echo Buds (Second Generation)

The Amazon Echo Buds give Apple's AirPod Pros a run for their money at a fraction of the cost

Amazon Echo Buds let you save big without sacrificing great audio quality. Normally priced at $119.99, these second-generation wireless earbuds are now available for $49.99, courtesy of a 33% discount. Amazon’s latest earbuds are the best affordable headphones we’ve ever tried, having impressed us with their comfortable feel and the full active noise cancelation that blocked out unwanted surrounding sounds. Our tester found the buds provided a tight and secure seal in his ears whether he was casually enjoying music or out for a run.

Get the Amazon Echo Buds (Second Generation) for $49.99 (Save $70)

2. Segway electric scooters

The Ninebot S-Plus is one of many Segway electric scooters on sale at Amazon today.

If you want to get around town without the stress of paying for expensive gas or getting stuck in traffic, Amazon is offering a select number of Segway electric scooters on sale today. There's the brand's Ninebot ZING C10 kick scooter, typically listed for $249.99 but now selling at a 15% discount for $212.49. Segway says that the foldable C10 can go up to 11.2 mph and is made from high-tenacity steel for long-lasting durability. There's also the brand's Ninebot S-Plus self-balancing scooter, normally priced at $899.99 but now on sale for 20% off at $719.99. This handle-free segway can be easily carried by its knee control bar, plus it also features a follow mode that lets it trail you if you feel like walking.

Save up to 20% on Segway electric scooters

3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Pick up this cult-favorite hair styling tool for less than $50 right now at Amazon.

Make your morning hair styling routine easier than ever with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus. Typically listed for $69.99, this hair dryer and volumizer can be yours for $49.98, or 26% off. The Plus is actually an upgraded model of one of our favorite hair tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush (for $35.16), which dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort. The Plus 2.0 has a slimmer design than its predecessor, a detachable barrel and an added medium setting to join its low, high and cool heat modes for more styling options.

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush from $49.98 (Save $1.11 to $20.01)

4. Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 lets kids keep track of the exercise they get from every PE class and kickball game they play.

Kids can keep track of how much exercise they get every day with the Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker. Normally priced at $79.95, this mini fitness device can be yours in three different colors (including Minion yellow) for $49.95 thanks to a $30 price cut. The brand says the Ace 3 has up to eight days of battery life and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It tracks activity all day and features a sleep tracker to establish healthy habits for wh your little one is awake and asleep.

Get the Fitbit Ace 3 for $49.95 (Save $30)

5. Bella 17290 Double Cooker

Get breakfast ready in speedy fashion with the Bella Double Cooker.

Whether you like a hard-boiled egg or a hearty omelet in the morning, the Bella Double Cooker promises a speedy cooking process for you and your family. Normally priced at $22.99, you can get this double tray cooking appliance for as low as $21.12 in red. Bella reports that the machine is equipped to boil up to 14 large eggs and two poached eggs at the same time on its two layers, thanks to its 360-watt heating system. You can keep a close eye on the cooking process thanks to the cooker’s clear lids for each tray, meaning breakfast will be ready in a flash each use.

Get the Bella 17290 Double Cooker from $21.12 (Save $1.26 to $1.87)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on smart tech, home essentials and more