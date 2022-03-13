Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop the best Amazon deals right now on home goods, kitchen essentials, smart tech and so more more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite air purifiers, a best-selling pet water bottle and a pair of wireless earbuds, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

►Mattress deals: Sleep Week 2022 offers cozy savings on mattresses, bedding and pillows—here’s what to buy

►Gas prices: Save money on gas with a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club and more

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $60: One of our favorite air purifiers

Save big on this Reviewed-approved air purifier today at Amazon.

Planning on tackling some spring cleaning this week? Keep odors and germs in your home at bay with the OdorStop HEPA air purifier, down from $199.99 to just $139.99 right now at Amazon. Ranking as one of the best air purifiers we've ever tested, this customer-favorite gadget impressed us with it's multiple filter mechanisms and automatic filtering functionality. Better still, the OdorStop had a dimmable display and made very little noise—making it perfect for bedrooms.

Get the OdorStop HEPA Air Purifier for $139.99 (Save $60)

2. 50% down: This popular pet water bottle

Today's lineup of Amazon deals includes an incredible markdown on this top-selling dog water bottle.

Whether you're planning on traveling with your fluffy friend or simply want to take your fur baby on more walks as the weather warms, the Lesotc pet water bottle could be the perfect buy. This compact and easy-to-use dog water bottle features a leak-proof design and a foldable cap, which allows the product to function as both a water bottle and a water bowl. Usually ringing up for $21.99, you can take home the pink version today for as little as $11.10—a whopping $10.89 discount.

Get the Lesotc Pet Water Bottle from $11.10 (Save $6.02 to $10.89)

3. 49% off: These customer-favorite food storage containers

Refresh your pantry by shopping Amazon deals on food storage containers right now.

For the ultimate pantry reorganization pick up a 7-piece set of Vtopmart airtight food storage containers. Perfect for easily tidying up your kitchen cabinets, these plastic containers are great for keeping food dry and fresh. The set includes an assortment of tall, medium, small and mini containers with easy lock lids and 24 reusable labels. While the set typically retails at $51.59, you can pick it up right now for just $26.34 for the white version.

Get the Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7-Piece Set from $26.34 (Save $6.95 to $25.25)

4. Under $20: This top-rated bathroom scale

Save big on this popular bathroom scale right now at Amazon.

If you want to keep track of your fitness accomplishments, consider the Etekcity smart scale, down from $29.99 to just $19.99 for the black version. Designed to deliver precise and reliable measurements, the scale provides readings on body fat ratio, muscle mass and BMI, in addition to body weight. To take full advantage of the scale's smart features you can connect the scale to the free VeSync app to set goals and view your health progress. Etekcity makes one of the best bathroom scales we've ever tested, so we're sure this model will please.

Get the Etekcity Smart Scale from $19.99 (Save $10)

5. Save $50: These wireless earbuds

Listen to your favorite songs with these top-notch wireless earbuds, currently on mega sale right now at Amazon.

In the market for a new pair of headphones? Pick up the JBL tune 225TWS true wireless earbud headphones for as little as $49.95 right now at Amazon—a whopping 50% price cut. These affordable earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth and Dual Connect technology, so you can effortlessly go from listening to music to making phone calls. Better still, according to the brand, the buds have an impressive 25-hour battery life.

Get the JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones from $49.95 (Save $50)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you've got an Android phone and want to keep all its information close to your hand, the Samsung Galaxy 4 is the smartwatch you need.

Android users can get all the info from their smartphone right on their wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Typically listed for $249.99, this stylish smartwatch is on sale for as low as $209 in the pink gold color thanks to a 16% discount. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches due to its bright and vibrant display that makes using its features a snap with the Tiles interface. You can easily take calls, read messages, swipe through weather reports and more without having to fumble through your pocket for your phone.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $209 (Save $30 to $50)

2. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones have the tech and feeling that tops all the competition.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best headphones we've ever tested and right now, you can take them home for a wallet-friendly price. Down from $349.99 to just $278 at Amazon, these top-tier headphones have excellent noise-canceling optimization and even have the ability to automatically pause your music when you begin speaking. The premium over-ear headphones topped our list thanks to their unbeatable comfort, amazing sound output and impressive customization abilities.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $278 (Save $71.99)

3. Nintendo Switch Mario Video Games

Amazon is celebrating Mario with savings on some of his most popular Nintendo Switch games.

Mario Day 2022 was yesterday, March 10, but Amazon is still celebrating with winning markdowns on several most-wanted Mario video games. One great pick is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch game. Perfect for solo and multiplayer gaming, this top-rated game lets you race on tons of colorful courses and features an advanced Smart Steering setting designed to make driving easier for kids and beginner players. Usually priced at $59.99, you can get this Nintendo Switch game, or opt for a Switch digital code, for just $39.99 today.

Save up to $23 on select Nintendo Switch Mario Video Games

4. Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Need new luggage? Head to Amazon to pick up this Samsonite set for less.

For a luggage set that will stand the test of time, consider the Samsonite Centric 2 hardside expandable luggage 3-piece set. This best-selling travel essential usually retails for $466.44 but can be yours today for as little as $401.69 in the Caribbean blue color, a savings of $64.75. The set includes a 20-inch carry on, a 24-inch spinner and a 28-inch spinner, all of which have scratch-resistant exteriors, side-mounted TSA locks and full-zip interior dividers. Looking for travel deals? We've got you covered there, too.

Get the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 3-Piece Set from $401.69 (Save $50.09 to $64.75)

5. DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Impact Driver Kit

Accomplish all your dream DIY projects with this top-rated impact driver, currently on sale at Amazon.

Complete all your home improvement projects with ease with the DeWalt 20V Max XR impact driver kit, currently on sale for $209.99—$198.01 off the full $408 retail price. Whether you're remodeling your kitchen or building a deck, this impact driver is sure to please. The cordless tool has three speed settings and, according to the brand, more runtime and capacity than other standard impact drivers.

Get the DeWalt 20V Max XR Impact Driver Kit for $209.99 (Save $198.01)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

