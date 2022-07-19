Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Today's Amazon deals feature discounts on smartwatches, pillows and more home essentials.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a comfy pillow, a compact air fryer and one of the best smartwatches we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day 2022, there are still plenty of deals available right now and we found them for you. Keep scrolling for all the savings.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 29% off: One of Reviewed's favorite smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has the essentials from your Android smartphone all on your wrist.

Android users can get all their essential smartphone tech on their wrists with the help of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Typically starting at $249.99, you can get this smartwatch for as low as $198.99 in its 44-millimeter style thanks to a 29% discount. We ranked the Galaxy Watch 4 among the best smartwatches we've ever tested for its bright and vibrant display showcasing its bevy of features. These include phone calls, texts, GPS directions and, most impressive, health-tracking apps.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $198.99 (Save $40.99 to $81.99)

2. Save $90: This user-friendly 4K TV

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series has Alexa-friendly voice control so you can stream your favorite shows and movies with ease.

Transform your living room into a home theater with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series UHD Smart TV. Normally starting at $409.99, this 4K TV screen can be yours for as low as $319.99 in its 43-inch size thanks to a $90 price cut. Amazon says the Omni Series offers support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus to give you the best experience with your favorite shows and movies. If you're a fan of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, the Fire TV has Alexa voice control built in so you start watching content without even touching your remote.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $319.99 (Save $90 to $350)

3. Less than $110: This compact air fryer

This Cosori air fryer can cook meat, veggies and more with just the push of a button.

Serve up home-cooked meals faster and easier with this Cosori customizable air fryer. Typically listed for $129.99, this 5.8-quart kitchen appliance is on sale for 17% off at $107.98. Cosori says the air fryer uses rapid 360-degree air circulation to prepare steak, seafood, chicken, veggies and more. The air fryer's basket holds food that can feed up to five people and is also dishwasher safe.

Cosori 5.8-Quart Customizable Air Fryer Oven for $107.98 (Save $22.01)

4. 54% off: This supportive memory foam pillow

This Hoperay neck pillow features shredded memory foam that adjusts whatever position you sleep on.

Sleep soundly this summer with this Hoperay neck pillow. Normally priced at $62.77, you can get the standard memory foam pillow for more than half-off at $28.89. Hoperay says the pillow is filled with 100% shredded memory foam that conforms to your head and neck contour. Back and side sleepers will appreciate that feeling, along with its friendliness to machine washers and dryers.

Hoperay Standard Shredded Memory Foam Firm Pillow for $28.89 (Save $33.88)

5. Less than $16: This travel-ready lunchbox

Take your hot lunches and cold snacks on the go with this Niuta lunch box.

Whether you need on-the-go snacks for outdoor adventures this summer or are getting your kids ready to head back to school, this Niuta lunch box is a great addition to your home essentials. The developer says the box is made of PEVA foil to keep both hot and cold food insulated for more than six hours. Its shoulder strap can also be extended from 15 to 27 inches while the box also has multiple zippered pockets for extra storage. You can get the lunch box for as low as $15.29 thanks to a 24% discount.

Niuta Insulated Lunch Bag from $15.29 (Save $2.01 to $4.70)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. TCL 65-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV

The TCL 5-Series has great color and brightness at a price point much more bearable than the competition.

Bring crisp, vibrant imagery to your living room by upgrading your TV to the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV. Typically listed for $1,099.99, you can get the 65-inch screen for $549.99 thanks to a 50% discount. The 5-Series is one of the best TVs we’ve ever tried (especially in terms of value-priced models) thanks to its brightness and color display that tops other affordable screens. The 5-Series’s secret weapon is its smart platform by Roku (the makers of our favorite streaming device), which we found to be easy to use regardless of your familiarity with its streaming sticks.

TCL 65-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $549.99 (Save $550)

2. Apple AirPods Pro

It's hard to miss the Apple AirPods Pro and you can get a set now for 32% off at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

3. Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Rustic Wood Dining Room Long Bench

Make your dining room complete with this Signature Design by Ashley bench on sale today at Amazon.

Need a little extra dining room seating? Create more space in style with the Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford wood long bench. At about five and a half feet long and over a foot wide, you can place the bench alongside your dining room table or an entryway. The developer says it's made from reclaimed pine wood with a naturally distressed finish, adding a unique touch of style to any spot in your house. Though the bench is usually listed for $355.99, Amazon has it for just $195 thanks to a whopping 45% discount.

Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Rustic Wood Dining Room Long Bench for $195 (Save $160.99)

4. Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack

These Kasa smart light switches let you control precisely when your home lights turn on and off with ease.

Make your home more energy-conscious with this 3-pack of Kasa smart light switches. Typically listed for $44.99, you can get the set of home devices for $34.95 thanks to a 22% discount. Kasa says the switches let you turn your home lights on and off while you're out and about through the Kasa mobile app (or use voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant). You can also schedule automatic timers for the switches to turn on and off during the day, plus use "away mode" that randomly sets the switches on and off to trick potential intruders.

Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack for $34.95 (Save $10.04)

5. Ninja 5-Quart Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi can prepare a hefty chicken, some tasty french fries and more all in one device.

Bring all your essential cooking appliances together in one package with this Ninja Foodi five-court pressure cooker. Normally priced at $129.95, this 9-in-1 device is on sale for 31% off at $89.99. Ninja says the Foodi can pressure cook, air fry crisp, sauté, slow cook, broil and more. The cooker has the capacity to hold a four-pound chicken, up to two pounds of french fries or up to four quarts of food you're looking to prepare.

Ninja 5-Quart Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $89.99 (Save $39.96)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

