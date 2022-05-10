Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop at Amazon today to save on products from Ninja, Colgate, Calvin Klein, Apple and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested, cozy Calvin Klein intimates and Colgate dental products, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 40% off: Our favorite affordable pillows

Save 50% on the Beckham Hotel Collections pillows at Amazon right now.

Sleep soundly with a new pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush pillows can be yours for just $25.79 in the queen size with the on-page coupon. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were machine-washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2 for $25.79 with on-page coupon (Save $25.20)

2. 16% off: This Reviewed-approved streaming device

Get the 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device for $149.99 at Amazon today.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices and right now, it’s on sale for as low as $149.99 for the 32-gigabyte model, which is normally listed for $179, thanks to a $29 price cut. We found Apple’s little black box to be one of the best streaming devices we’ve ever tested thanks to its snappy processor, variety of streaming services available to download and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The real ace in its hand is its updated remote control that’s thicker, easier to control and has a better directional pad to navigate the menu with.

2021 Apple TV 4K 32-GB for $149.99 (Save $29)

3. Up to 40% off: Essential Colgate dental products

Brighten your smile and save big on Colgate dental products at Amazon right now.

Keep your pearly whites sparkling with these Colgate dental products on sale for major price cuts at Amazon today. There’s the hum by Colgate electric toothbrush kit, available for as low as $30.13 in the blue color, saving you $44.86. Colgate says the electric brush uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone and guide you to the spots of your teeth that need the most thorough cleaning. Along with the brush itself, the kit comes with a charger, carrying case and a refill brush you can swap after six months.

Save up to 40% on Colgate Hum & Optic White products

4. Up to 36% off: Top-rated Ninja kitchen appliances

Get this customer-favorite blender for $69.99 at Amazon.

Add several Ninja kitchen appliances to your arsenal for less during this Amazon sale. You can blend and mix all the better with the brand's NJ601AMZ professional blender, typically listed for $99.99 but now available for $69.99. Ninja says the 1,000-watt appliance comes with three manual speeds for better control and a 72-ounce pitcher so you can make enough delicious drinks for the whole family.

Save up to 36% on Ninja blenders and food processors

5. Up to 49% off: Cozy Calvin Klein intimates

Shop Calvin Klein bras, underwear and loungewear for up to 49% off.

Stock up on Calvin Klein bras, underwear and loungewear during this epic Amazon sale today. Right now, you can snag intimates from the customer-favorite brand for up to 49% off, including a 3-pack of underwear for $19.20 and a cotton bralette for as low as $14.65.

Save up to 49% on Calvin Klein bras, underwear and loungewear

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

The Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum is currently marked down from $349.99 to $279.99.

Upgrade your vacuum cleaner to the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum. Currently marked down from $349.99 to $279.99, save $70 on this Shark lightweight stick vacuum. Shark says that the HEPA air filtration system captures dust, dander, pet hair and allergens with up to 40 minutes of run time before the vacuum will need a charge.

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $279.99 (Save $70)

2. Toshiba 55-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Save a whopping $325 on the Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series Smart TV.

Looking for a new TV? The Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is a great option for those on the hunt for a high-quality TV that won't break the bank. You can snag this 55-inch TV for a 38% price cut bringing the total down to just $499.99. Enjoy using Alexa hands-free to stream all your favorite movies and shows with this Toshiba M550 smart TV.

Toshiba 55-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $499.99 (Save $300)

3. Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad for $27.99 at Amazon.

A heating pad is a helpful item to have around the house, especially for those that use a heating pad to relieve back pain. The Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad is large 12-inch by 24-inch rapid heating pad designed to give targeted heat therapy to sore or tender muscles. Use the on-page coupon to get the PureRelief heating pad for $27.99 and save $7.

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)

4. GE Portable Dehumidifier

Save $44 on the GE Dehumidifier right now.

If there is a room in your home that tends to trap moisture, a dehumidifier can be helpful in capturing excess moisture to prevent damage and potential allergens like dust and mildew. The GE Portable Dehumidifier is a compact 50-pint dehumidifier that is ideal for keeping bathrooms or basements dry with a built-in pump and hose to drain water. On sale for $265, save $44 on the GE Portable Dehumidifier right now.

GE Portable Dehumidifier for $265 (Save $44)

5. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Best gifts under $100: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

Creating salon-quality hairstyles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush. This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites and right now, you can pick it up from Amazon for $30.90, a $29.09 markdown. During testing, the volumizer cut our styling time in half and dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $30.90 (Save $29.09)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

