Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on JBL, Schwinn and NutriBullet

If you're looking to save big ahead of 2023, you're in luck. There are plenty of incredible end-of-year sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. Whatever you need, today's best Amazon deals have you covered.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals just in time for the New Year, including markdowns on our favorite basic exercise bike, a reliable pair of headphones and a powerful juicer, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones for $24.95 (Save $25) NutriBullet NBJ50100 Juicer for $61.99 (Save $48) Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike for $499.99 (Save $699.01) Save up to 41% on Anker Power Stations ThisWorx Small 12-Volt Car Vacuum Cleaner from $14.999 with on-page coupon (Save $7 to $25) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $129.99 (Save $19.01) Sceptre 24-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor for $99.98 (Save $39.99) Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22) Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150) Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save 50%: These wireless headphones

Listen to your favorite tunes for less with these affordable JBL headphones.

If you're searching for a new pair of headphones to rock in 2023, we found just the deal. Whether you want to tune in to end-of-year work calls or simply spend time listening to your favorite podcasts and playlists, you can pick up the JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones for as little as $24.95 today at Amazon, $25 markdown. JBL makes some of our favorite headphones, so we're sure this model will please—they have stellar Bluetooth 5.0 streaming functionality, an impressive 40 hour battery life and top-notch sound quality.

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones for $24.95 (Save $25)

2. Down $48: This do-it-all juice machine

Get this NutriBullet juicer for one of the lowest prices of the year today at Amazon.

Focus on healthy eating in 2023 by snagging the NutriBullet NBJ50100 juicer for just $61.99 today at Amazon—a tasty 44% markdown. The top-rated juicer is perfect for blending fruits and vegetables and can even help with daily meal prep. Outfitted with dual speed controls, the machine features a 27-ounce juice pitcher, a 3-inch feed chute and a self-contained pulp basin for easy cleaning.

NutriBullet NBJ50100 Juicer for $61.99 (Save $48)

3. Save $699: This Reviewed-approved exercise bike

Enjoy big savings on our favorite basic exercise bike today at Amazon.

If you have any healthy New Year's resolutions for 2023, the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling exercise bike can certainly help you reach them. Usually priced at $1,199, you can take home the top-rated fitness machine for just $499.99 today at Amazon—a rare 58% markdown. Ranking as our favorite basic exercise bike, the IC4 is outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity and quiet flywheels and pedals. In testing we especially loved that the bike came with weights and a heart-rate monitor, making at-home workouts easier than ever.

Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike for $499.99 (Save $699.01)

4. Up to 41% off: These convenient power stations

Shop Amazon markdowns on Anker power banks to keep your devices charged on the go.

If you want to prepare for your next bout of winter weather or holiday flight delays, consider picking up a portable power station. Anker power stations let you can keep all your essential devices charged during travel delays, blackouts and more and you can pick one up for up to 41% off right now. One great pick is the Anker PowerCore power bank, down from $69.99 to just $48.99 today at Amazon. The USB-C power bank is perfect for on-the-go adventures—it's splash proof, dust proof and designed for high-speed charging.

Save up to 41% on Anker Power Stations

5. Under $15: This compact car vacuum

This car vacuum is Reviewed-approved and you can get it for under $20 with this Amazon deal.

Looking for a way to get rid of all that dry mud and dirt in your car? Consider the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, down from $39.99 to as low as $14.99 in black when you click the on-page coupon. Ranking as one of our favorite portable car vacuums, this customer-favorite vacuum is super lightweight and comes with three attachments to make cleaning even the hardest-to-reach areas a breeze.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner from $14.99 (Save $7 to $25)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Head to Amazon today to snag the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for less than $130.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this holiday season by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for $129.99 right now—a $19.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $129.99 (Save $19.01)

2. Spectre 24-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor

This Spectre gaming monitor has built-in tech to protect your eyes while letting you enjoy PC gaming, and it's on sale at Amazon.

Get a better view of your PC gaming experience with the help of the Sceptre FHD LED gaming monitor. Typically listed for $139.97, this 24-inch computer essential with built-in speakers is on sale for $99.98 thanks to a price cut of $39.99. Sceptre says this particular monitor has Blue Light Shift technology that reduces harmful blue light typically emanating from computer screens. It also has two HDMI ports and one VGA port to provide a refresh rate of up to 75 hertz and faster response times while playing.

Sceptre 24-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor for $99.98 (Save $39.99)

3. Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Best gifts for wives: Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)

Get your gift shopping done today by grabbing the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Typically listed for $49.99, this fifth-generation home accessory is available for $27.99 thanks to a $22 price cut. We tested the newest Echo Dot and were impressed with its faster processing power and improved sound (specifically with deep bass notes) output compared to previous generations. It's also loaded with features, including an ambient temperature sensor, a mesh Wi-Fi extender for existing Eero networks and tap gesture controls

Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $27.99 (Save $22)

4. Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is a great affordable smartphone for any type of phone carrier and Amazon has it on sale today.

Smartphones are daily essentials, but they can cost a pretty penny. That's where the Google Pixel 6a comes in, normally priced at $449 and now even more affordable at Amazon for 33% off at $299. The Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones we've ever tested for its premium security features, including Google Tensor security and Titan M2 chip that keeps your private information protected. Its apps load fast, the camera offers 12 megapixels for quality images and its battery can last a whole day on one charge.

Google Pixel 6a for $299 (Save $150)

5. Trtl Travel Pillow

Finally, a pillow that will let you sleep comfortably on planes.

If you've got any long flights scheduled for the holidays, rest easy with the help of the Trtl travel pillow. Normally priced at $59.99, Amazon has the soft airplane essential on sale for $49.99 thanks to a 17% discount. The Trtl is one of the best travel pillows we've ever tested for its ability to offer support via a flexible plastic frame that’s tucked inside a fleece wrap and secured by the sturdy velcro tab. It also has a very low-profile design, easily storable in any bag you carry onto a plane or bus.

Trtl Travel Pillow for $49.99 (Save $10)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

