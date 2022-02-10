Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

Thursday's Amazon deals feature cookware, desktop computers and even DNA testing kits.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including one of our favorite style tools, a pair of compact headphones and a sturdy frying pan, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks this winter, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale right now, too.

►Samsung S22 Offer: Here's how to pre-order Samsung's new Galaxy S22 phones and get $250 in Samsung Credit

►All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Sale: Get pots and pans for up to 81% off during this huge warehouse sale

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

Right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount off their first $10+ Amazon app purchase.

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $30: One of our favorite hairstyling tools

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer can cut your morning beauty routine time in half.

Creating salon-quality hairstyles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer. This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites and right now you can pick it up from Amazon for as little as $29.88, a $25.11 markdown with the extra $5 coupon included. During testing, the volumizer cut our styling time in half and dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort.

Story continues

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $29.88 with coupon (Save $30.11)

2. Less than $175: One of our favorite pairs of headphones

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of our favorite headphones, and right now they're on sale at Amazon.

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for under $180 right now. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174.98—a $74.02 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174.98 (Save $74.02)

3. 20% off: One of our favorite DNA testing kits

Get one of the best DNA testing kits for less than $80 right now.

If you want to find out more about your roots this holiday season, 23andMe, one of our favorite DNA testing kits, can help you connect. You can get one of the brand's testing kits with the added traits feature for just $79—a $20 price cut from its standard tag of $99. When we tested the combo kit, our tester enjoyed reading about what her DNA contained and found the information provided both "interesting and valuable." She said the Traits add-on was a fun way to find out what physical traits you could have—even if it didn't always hit the mark.

Get the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service DNA Testing Kit for $79 (Save $20)

4. 55% off: This durable frying pan

The All-Clad frying pan's stainless-steel design promises a long lifespan and even heat distribution.

Upgrade your kitchen tools with this All-Clad 12-inch frying pan, on sale for just $100. Typically listed for $220, this stainless-steel pan is at a 55% discount. All-Clad says the pan is made with a responsive aluminum core bonded together with two layers of tough stainless steel for durability and more even heat distribution. The pan also promises easy handling with a riveted handle and a polished cooking surface that’s stick-resistant.

Get the All-Clad D3 Stainless-Steel 12-Inch Fry Pan with Lid for $100 (Save $120)

5. Save $149: This upgraded desktop computer

The Mac Mini has a speedy processor for online work and PC gaming.

If your home computer is starting to slow down, upgrade with the 2020 Apple Mac Mini. Normally priced at $899, you can get this 512-gigabyte desktop computer for $749.99 thanks to a $100 price cut on the product page and an additional $49.01 discount automatically applied at checkout. When we tested the Mac Mini, we praised the addition of the Apple Silicon M1 processor that made for webpages that loaded instantly and strong frame rates while playing video games. It may not have many ports and we weren't wowed by the built-in speakers, it still has a strong processor for your daily office grind.

Get the Apple 2020 Mac Mini from $599.99 (Save $99.01 to $149.01)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs are the best smart lights we've ever tried.

Effortlessly set the mood at home with this Philips Hue LED smart light package deal. You can get a three-pack of Philips A19 white and color smart bulbs for $72.24, normally listed for $134.99 but discounted by $62.75 thanks to a $50 price cut and an additional 15% coupon. We picked the A19 light as our favorite smart bulb (specifically in its starter kit package for $192.95), having been impressed by its extensive collection of colors to choose from and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Nest and Samsung SmartThings. No matter your smart home interface, setting up the bulbs to turn on and off at certain times or change colors is surprisingly easy.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack for $72.24 with coupon (Save $62.75)

2. H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2021 PC Download

Get ahead of tax season with the help of this H&R Block software.

File your taxes with ease thanks to this H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe PC downloadable software. Normally priced at $44.99, this code is now available for 50% off at $22.50. H&R Block says the software can help you with recording income from investments, stock options, home sales and retirement. Not only is it user-friendly software, but you can also get a 3% bonus on an Amazon gift card if you opt to get your federal refund via gift card instead of cash.

Get the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2021 PC Download for $22.50 (Save $22.49)

3. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon Alexa fans can have that easy interface on their TVs with the Fire TV Omni Series.

Give your home's media room a major visual upgrade just in time for the Super Bowl with a discounted Amazon Fire TV. Right now you can shop the Omni series for as much as 30% off at Amazon. For instance, you can take home the 50-inch Amazon Fire Omni series 4K UHD smart TV for just $364.99—$145 off the full $509.99 list price. While we weren't thrilled with the TV's picture performance in testing, we found the TV to be easy to set up and were impressed with its Alexa integration. If you're looking for the latest device to connect to your Alexa, this TV fits the bill.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series from $284.99 (Save $125 to $230)

4. Barista BES870BSXL Barista Express

The Breville Barista Express provides delicious brews while also being easy to use.

Bring the rich taste of espresso into your home with the Breville Barista Express, on sale at Amazon for $599.95. Typically listed for $699.95, this sleek kitchen appliance is now 14% off in both Black Sesame and Stainless Steel. According to Breville, the Barista Express is equipped with dose control grinding to take the guesswork out of grinding your beans in the morning, as well as steam wand performance, which lets you craft microfoam milk for better flavor. The control of the grind is courtesy of a simple grind size dial so no matter what size bean you have, the Barista Express can produce a great espresso.

Get the Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express for $599.95 (Save $100)

5. Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

Tuft & Needle's Mint mattress promises more comfort and support.

Tuft & Needle are the makers of our favorite boxed mattress, and now happens to be a great time to upgrade your bedroom with the brand’s more luxurious sleeper. The Tuft & Needle Mint mattress is on sale in its queen size for 20% off its list price, falling from $1,195 down to $956. The developer says the Mint has two comfort layers of its adaptive foam and a super luxe knit cover for a more cozy feel. There’s also an extra four inches of foam at the bottom for additional edge support.

Get the Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress for $956 (Save $239)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Apple AirPods, Revlon brushes and All-Clad pans