Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals right now, including our favorite fitness tracker, a top-rated portable jump starter and a customer-favorite snow shovel, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks this winter, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale right now.

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Under $100: This popular portable jump starter

Shop today's lineup of epic Amazon deals and get this portable car jumper for under $100.

It's no secret that starting your car in cold weather can be problematic. Next time you find yourself dealing with a drained battery, give your engine a jump start with the NOCO Boost Plus jump starter box, down from $125.95 to $99.95 right now. This portable 12-volt 1000-amp power bank includes easy-to-use jumper cables, convenient USB ports and an LED flashlight—perfect for keeping in your trunk for an emergency situation. According to the brand, the portable car essential can give up to 20 jump starts on a single charge and works on up to 6-liter gas engines and up to 3-liter diesel engines.

Get the NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box for $99.95 (Save $26)

2. Up to 45% off: These top-rated tooth whitening kits and toothbrushes

Brighten your smile with these Amazon deals on tooth whitening kits and toothbrushes.

Make your smile shine with tooth whitening kits and electric toothbrushes from Crest and Oral-B, currently marked down by as much as 45% at Amazon. Have an event coming up? Polish up your teeth with the Crest 3D Whitestrips glamorous white tooth whitening kit, down from $39.99 to just $29.99 right now thanks to a 25% price cut. This customer-favorite kit includes 32 individual strips and two bonus express treatments. According to the brand, the kit whitens teeth as much as 25 times better than other leading whitening toothpastes.

Save up to 45% on Crest and Oral-B Tooth Whitening Kits and Toothbrushes

3. Down $60: The best fitness tracker we've ever tested

Pick up our favorite fitness tracker for the best price we've ever seen right now at Amazon.

Prioritize your health and stay on top of your fitness goals with the Fitbit Charge 5, down from $179.95 to as little as $119.25 at Amazon—the lowest price we've ever seen. Ranking as the best fitness tracker we've ever tested, this wearable device is comfortable, easy to use and features extensive tracking options—like heart rate, sleep, exercise and stress monitoring. This compact Fitbit accurately recorded data, and while the abundance of statistics was overwhelming at times, we think "any fitness lover will enjoy using this tracker to get more information about their health."

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from $119.25 (Save $60 to $60.70)

4. Save $50: This top-rated kitchen kit

Get this customer-favorite blender and food processor for under $150 at Amazon.

Whether you need a blender to whip up morning smoothies or a food processor to make meal prep easier, this Ninja kitchen system can help. The counter - top essential features a 72-ounce pitcher for blending, an 8-cup food processor bowl, a dough blade and a 16-ounce to-go cup. According to the brand, the powerful motor can pulverize ice in mere seconds and make up to two pounds of dough in under a minute. Thanks to a 25% price cut, you can pick up the popular kitchen appliance for just $149.99 today—a savings of $50.

Get the Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System for $149.99 (Save $50)

5. 30% off: One of our favorite snow shovels

Combat winter weather with one of our all time favorite snow shovels, currently on sale at Amazon.

If winter weather is coming your way, you may be in the market for a new snow shovel. Luckily, right now, one of our favorites, the Snow Joe SJ-SHLV01 Shovelution strain-reducing snow shovel, is on sale for 30% off at Amazon. In testing, we found this shovel to be sturdy and durable—its second handle made it easy to lift heavy loads and also helped to minimize back pain. While the design was a bit unusual, the shovel easily broke down to stow away in small spaces like an apartment closet and car trunk. Usually ringing up for $29.99, you can take home this 18-inch shovel for just $20.99 today.

Get the Snow Joe SJ-SHLV01 Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel for $20.99 (Save $9)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Adidas Shoes

Get a pair of Adidas running shoes for a major price cut.

If you’ve got plans to hit the treadmill this year, stay comfy with select Adidas shoes on sale at Amazon today. One great choice is the Adidas Men’s Supernova running shoe, which typically runs shoppers $100 but is now available for as low as $25.78. The brand says the Supernova features the brand's proprietary lightweight QuickStrike outsole and shock-absorbing cushioning for long-lasting comfort. You can get also opt for the Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 running shoe, normally priced at $70 but currently listed for as low as $24.56. The brand uses its super soft Cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole so wearers can feel comfortable the second they step into the shoes.

Save up to 64% on select Adidas footwear

2. Apple 2020 iPad Air

Apple's 2020 iPad Air can help you multitask with ease and speed.

Apple is a brand name synonymous with the best tech on the market. Case in point: the 2020 iPad Air, typically listed from $599, but now available for $539 in the 64-gigabyte capacity model. This Apple tablet is one of the best we’ve ever tested, having impressed us with its ability to split its display between multiple apps so you can multitask with ease. That’s on top of the Air’s great display and intuitive operating system, all available for less than the pricier iPad Pro (from $896.99).

Get the Apple 2020 iPad Air from $539 (Save $30 to $60)

3. SupplyAID KN95 Face Masks

Get these protective face masks for just over $1 each right now.

Stay protected this year with the SupplyAID KN95 disposable face masks on sale at Amazon today. Typically listed for $10.97, you can get a 5-pack of these triple-layer masks for $5.75, or 48% off. SupplyAID says the masks are best suited for daily travel protection, and provide a 95% filter efficiency to keep you safe from airborne particles.

Get the SupplyAid KN95 Disposable 3-Layer Face Masks for $5.75 (Save $5.22)

4. Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A 4K Smart TV

The Samsung QN90A TV is our pick for the best TV for bright rooms.

If you watch your favorite shows and movies in a well-lit room, you need a TV with a screen that won’t get outshone—like the Samsung QN90A. Right now, you can get a 75-inch model of the 4K Smart TV normally priced at $3,499.99 for $2,597.99, or 26% off. The QN90A is one of the best TVs we’ve ever tried for its quantum dot technology that makes for brighter, more color-rich pictures combined with mini-LED backlights for tight contrast control. Gamers will also appreciate the TV’s 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support for the latest consoles.

Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,597.99 (Save $902)

5. Tile Sticker

The new Tile Sticker device tracker is more compact than ever.

Keep an eye on your tiniest essentials with the help of the new Tile Sticker locator device. Typically listed for $29.99, this pocket-sized Bluetooth tracker is now $23.99 thanks to a 20% discount. While we haven't tested the Tile Sticker yet (we've tested and appreciated the original Tile!), Tile says the Sticker has a tracking range of up to 250 feet, letting you find your device on your Android, iOS and smart home device through the Tile app. If your device is out of the Sticker’s tracking range, the Tile app will even show you the tracker’s most recent location on a map.

Get the Tile Sticker for $23.99 (Save $6)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

