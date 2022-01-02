Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in January 2022

Shop huge Amazon deals on exercise equipment, tech, home goods and more right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.

Below, you’ll find our top 10 Amazon deals right now, including top-notch exercise equipment, our favorite bathroom scale and a best-selling pair of earbuds, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices.

►Samsung sales: Shop Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs, accessories and more for the new year

►New Year deals: Shop the 62 best New Year sales at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more right now

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

The 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

1. Up to 20% off: Customer-favorite exercise equipment

The Schwinn IC4 is the best basic exercise bike we've ever tested and, right now, its on mega sale at Amazon.

Tackle your 2022 health resolutions with top-tier fitness equipment from Bowflex and Schwinn. Right now, you can save as much as 20% on select weights and exercise machines from these popular brands. For an affordable indoor fitness bike, consider the Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike, down from $1,199 to just $799. As the best basic stationary exercise bike we’ve ever tested, this machine impressed us with excellent Bluetooth connectivity, quiet pedals and useful accessories, including a set of dumbbells and a heart rate monitor. If you’re interested in doing more strength training in 2022, a great pick is the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell. This convenient weight allows you to change the resistance between 8 pounds and 40 pounds with just the turn of a dial and is currently on sale for just $119—an $80 markdown.

Story continues

Save up to 20% on Fitness Equipment from Bowflex and Schwinn

2. Save $140: This popular crafting machine

Save big on the Cricut Maker right now at Amazon.

If you want to impress your friends and family with heartfelt homemade gifts in 2022, we have the Amazon deal for you. The Cricut Maker, a design tool that lets users create their own paper crafts, iron-ons and vinyl decals, is on sale now for $229, a 38% discount from its list price of $369. This Bluetooth enabled smart device is compatible with plenty of Cricut tools and extras, so you'll be able to easily make dozens of professional-quality crafts. Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed’s executive commerce editor, called the Maker a "game-changer" for letting her create personalized logos for ironing onto quilts and designing homemade cards.

Get the Cricut Maker for $229 (Save $140)

3. Save $80: These powerful noise-canceling earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer the most tranquil earbud experience on the market.

Bose is one of the biggest names in the world of headphones and it’s packed some of the best noise-canceling technology in a package that can fit in the palm of your hand with these earbuds. The brand’s QuietComfort earbuds are now on sale for $199—an $80 price cut from its regular listing of $279. In our testing, we adored the best-in-class noise-canceling technology built into the buds, which we found blocked out bustling traffic and strong winds. That tech is the cherry on top of the buds’ well-balanced fit and highly-detailed sound output.

Get the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)

4. Under $35: This compact food sealer

Pick up this top-rated food sealer at Amazon for easy weeknight dinners and meal prep.

Stick to healthy habits in 2022 with easy meal prepping thanks to the Geryon vacuum sealer machine. This automatic food sealer uses a combination of pressure and heat to preserve foods up to five times longer than traditional storage methods, according to the brand. Designed to prevent freezer burn and cut down on food waste, this compact kitchen tool is easy to clean and can be used with 12-inch-wide vacuum sealer bags. Usually priced at $41.99, this vacuum sealer can be yours today for just $34.99.

Get the Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine for $34.99 (Save $7)

5. Down $80: This excellent external drive

Keep your digital files secure with this portable SSD, currently on sale at Amazon.

Keep your important digital files backed up on the Samsung T7 portable SSD for less than $250 right now. Normally listed for $329.99, the 2-terabyte drive is on sale for an $80 price cut, ringing up at just $249.99. The T7 is one of our favorite portable SSDs for its super sleek design and rugged aluminum case. In testing, a 2.7-gigabyte test file took just under six seconds to copy to the T7, making it better for transferring smaller files every now and then rather than moving the entire capacity of a PC hard drive.

Get the Samsung T7 Portable SSD for $249.99 (Save $80)

6. Save up to 38%: These top-rated air purifiers

Save as much as 38% on Medify air purifiers right now at Amazon.

Rid your home of viruses, odors and dust with an air purifier from Medify, on sale for up to 38% right now at Amazon. For a machine that can tackle big spaces fast, pick up the Medify MA-25 air purifier for $128—$32 off the full $160 list price. Outfitted with a True HEPA filter, the brand claims this air purifier can remove up to 99.9% of particles, including smoke, dust and pet dander. The easy-to-use machine features a touch screen and three fan speeds as well as other convenient settings like sleep mode and child lock.

Save up to 38% on Medify Air Purifiers

7. Under $17: These storage bags

Get organized with these convenient storage bags, available for under $17 right now at Amazon.

If straightening up your home is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, a closet cleanup is a great place to start. For easy organization, grab a 3-pack of Lifewit large capacity clothes storage bags. These foldable organizers feature reinforced handles, thick fabric and sturdy zippers—great for storing everything from seasonal clothes to comforters. According to the brand, a single bag can fit up to 35 clothing items, six blankets or one king-size comforter. Usually priced at $29.99, these storage bags can be yours for just $16.99 right now.

Get the Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer, 3-Pack for $16.99 (Save $13)

8. 50% off: This easy-to-use indoor garden

This AeroGarden indoor device lets you harvest the plants of your choice whenever you want.

Though we’re still in the bitter cold of winter, the gardeners can still keep plant life alive with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360. You can get this indoor garden for as low as $89.99—that’s 50% off its list price of $179.95. The 360 is a more compact version of the standard Harvest Elite (from $112.78), one of our favorite hydrophobic garden systems, which we found to be both easy to use and clean. You can grow up to six herbs or veggies at a time under the garden’s 20-watt LED lights and even keep the growing process going while you’re away with the system’s Vacation mode.

Get the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 from $89.99 (Save $46.06 to $89.96)

9. A 62% markdown: This colorful yoga mat

Today's lineup of Amazon deals includes this anti-tear yoga mat, currently marked down by up to 62%.

Interested in kicking off 2022 with a healthy new hobby? Dip your toes into the world of yoga with a BalanceFrom GoYoga all-purpose exercise yoga mat. Available in a variety of bold colors, this extra tick, high density mat is designed to be both slip and moisture resistant—the perfect platform for learning new stretches and exercises. Usually priced at $49.95, you can pick up this yoga mat now for as little as $18.90 for the pink version.

Get the BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap from $18.90 (Save $25.60 to $31.05)

10. Under $23: Our favorite bathroom scale

This Renpho smart scale is the best bathroom scale we've ever tested.

Stay on top of your new year’s health goals with our favorite bathroom scale, the Renpho ES-CS20M smart bluetooth body fat scale. In testing, weigh-ins were a breeze with this scale thanks to its quick and accurate measurements and convenient Bluetooth app. The Renpho was the least expensive smart scale we tested, and, today, you can get it for even less, ringing up at $22.49 when you click the on-page coupon, $14.50 off the usual $36.99 list price.

Get the Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $22.49 (Save $14.50)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. Lock & Lock 10-Piece Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set

These Lock & Lock containers have a tight seal built into its lids to keep food fresh.

Keep your favorite snacks and side dishes fresh with the Lock & Lock food storage containers. Typically listed for $14.99, you can get a 10-piece set of the containers with lids at a 27% discount for just $10.99. The developer says the set features 37-ounce, 29-ounce, 19-ounce, 16-ounce and 12-ounce containers that are safe for both microwaves and dishwashers. The containers all come with lids that feature an enhanced silicone seal for airtight preservation, which means your food should stay crispy and fresh longer.

Get the Lock & Lock 10-Piece Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set for $10.99 (Save $4)

2. Samsung The Frame QLED LS03 Series HDR Smart TV

The Samsung Frame TV combines innovation and art.

Upgrade your TV while adding some style to your living room with Samsung’s The Frame TV, on sale today. Typically starting at $599.99, you can get this smart screen for as low as $457.99 in its 32-inch size. Not only does it offer QLED HDR visuals, but Samsung says The Frame’s Art Mode also lets you display purchasable pieces of art when you’re not watching any shows or movies. It’s both an entertainment hub and the perfect piece of home décor. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to use it hands-free.

Get the Samsung The Frame QLED LS03 Series HDR Smart TV from $457.99 (Save $142 to $302)

3. iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Shop Amazon deals for big savings on our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+.

With a robot vacuum, you can keep your home in tip-top shape with minimal effort. The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, and right now, you can take home the self-emptying Roomba for just $649—$200.99 off the full $849.99 list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. We think this robot vacuum is iRobot’s best Roomba yet and found it to have excellent navigation and cleaning capabilities. In testing, the j7+ easily maneuvered around furniture and (yes) dog poop and picked up just as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum.

Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $649 (Save $200.99)

4. TurboTax 2021 Deluxe Download Card with Amazon Gift Card

This package deals lets you access TurboTax's easy tax preparation and a sweet gift for later shopping.

Get a head start on tax season by grabbing a TurboTax Deluxe download card for PC. Not only is the card marked down to $49.99, 28% off its list price of $69.99, but it comes with a $10 Amazon gift card for free. TurboTax says the card lets you make five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one filing for state tax returns, and suggests that this specified package is best for homeowners who have made charitable donations and have high medical expenses.

Get the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Download Card with Amazon Gift Card for $49.99 (Save $20)

5. All-Clad 12-Inch D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan

This All-Clad frying pan's stainless-steel design promises a long lifespan on top of tasty food.

Upgrade your kitchen tools with this All-Clad 12-inch frying pan, on sale for just $99.99. Typically listed for $220, this stainless-steel pan is now available at a 55% discount. All-Clad says the pan is made with a responsive aluminum core bonded together with two layers of tough stainless steel for durability and more even heat distribution. The pan also promises easy handling with its riveted handle and a polished cooking surface that’s stick-resistant.

Get the All-Clad 12-Inch D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan for $99.99 (Save $120.01)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on smart tech, home goods and more