Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in January 2022

Shop epic Amazon deals for steep savings on face masks, fashion, tech, home goods and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it's something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top 10 Amazon deals right now, including a popular pack of kids' masks, one of our favorite steamers and a best-selling robot vacuum, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

1. Save $15: This top-rated foot massager

Revamp your self-care routine with this customer-favorite foot massager.

Skip spending money at the masseuse and try this Nekteck Shiatsu foot massager. Normally priced at $82.99, you can get this relaxation device for $67.99 with its current $15 price cut. Nekteck makes one of our favorite foot massagers, so we’re sure this model will please. Designed to improve blood circulation and relieve tense muscles, this multi-functional machine uses a combination of gentle heat and air compression technology to deliver a relaxing at-home massage.

Get the Neckteck Shiatsu Foot Massager for $67.99 (Save $15)

2. A 26% markdown: These convenient face masks for kids

Protect your kidos with this popular kids' face masks, available for a 26% markdown at Amazon.

Keep your youngsters protected this winter with these ydscsci kids disposable face masks on sale at Amazon today. Typically listed for $14.99, you can get a 50-pack of the masks for as much as 26% off, or $11.04. Designed for use in schools, supermarkets and more, the brand claims these 3-layer masks are skin-friendly and breathable.

Get the Ydscsci 50-Pack Kids Disposable Face Masks from $11.04 (Save $3 to $4.10)

3. Down 23%: This digital air fryer

Save big on this top-selling air fryer right now at Amazon.

Whip up healthier fried foods with the Dreo air fryer. This 4-quart kitchen appliance has nine cooking functions—including bake, air fry and dehydrate—and has both default and customizable heating options. According to the brand, the air fryer cooks food 30% faster and uses 95% less oil than traditional deep frying, so you can cut back on calories without sacrificing taste or time. Currently discounted by 23%, you can take home this compact countertop cooker for just $68.95 today.

Get the Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer for $68.95 (Save $21.04)

4. 40% off: One of our favorite steamers

Pick up one of our favorite steamers for stellar savings at Amazon.

Keep your favorite designer clothes looking sharp by picking up the Hilife HL7 steamer on sale for just $21.66. Typically listed for $35.99, you can get the compact clothing steamer for 40% off right now. The HL7 is one of the best steamers we’ve ever tried thanks to a sleek design that features a wider base, a lid on top and an extended spout for steam. It also has a greater water capacity than other similar models and an attached lint comb which buffers the hot steam head from directly touching clothes.

Get the Hilife HL7 Steamer for $21.66 (Save $14.33)

5. 25% off: Our favorite adjustable dumbbell

Credit: Bowflex The Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are a great option for any fitness level.

Power up this year with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell. Typically listed for $199, this 52.5-pound fitness tool can be yours for 25% off at $149. The SelectTech 552 can be set for weights from 5 to 52.5 pounds, with the ability to increase the load by 2.5-pound increments, and it’s the best adjustable dumbbell we've ever tried, mainly for how easy it was to re-rack thanks to a tray that separates the weight plates from each other.

Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $149 (Save $50)

6. Save $270: The convenient robot vacuum cleaner

Keep your home clean with this top-tier robot vacuum from EcoVacs, the brand that makes several of our favorite robot vacuums.

EcoVacs makes several of our favorite robot vacuums, and, right now you can pick up the EcoVacs Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for a $270 price cut. Usually retailing at $799.99, this top-rated vacuum is currently on sale for just $529.99 when you click the on-page coupon. Outfitted with laser-based 3D technology, this robot vacuum can detect and avoid objects on both hardwoods and carpets. Better still, the machine automatically self-empties after cleaning, making it easier than ever to keep your home clean and crumb free.

Get the EcoVacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $529.99 (Save $270)

7. Save $50: These impressive earbuds

The Bose Sleepbuds II are stored and charged in a compact circular case.

If you prefer using relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep, you’ll be wowed by the technology of the Bose Sleepbuds II. Normally listed for $249, you can get these wireless headphones for $199 right now thanks to a 20% discount. When we tested the Sleepbuds II, we were impressed with how well the buds stayed put in our tester’s ears overnight, and the battery life of around nine hours. While we wished we could access other forms of relaxing audio like sleep stories and guided meditations, users can find 39 white noise variations through the Bose mobile app.

Get the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 (Save $50)

8. 50% off: This top-tier tablet

Today's lineup of Amazon deals includes a huge 50% markdown on one the best tablets we've ever tested.

The best tablets available don't come cheap, but right now you can get one of our favorites for less than $100. Amazon's Fire HD 10 usually retails for $189.99 for the 64 gigabyte version, but you can get one for 50% off right now, bringing the price down to $94.99. We ranked the Fire HD 10 as one of the best tablets we've ever tested thanks to its large display, which is capable of playing 1080p-resolution videos with reasonably true colors and black levels, and the relatively quick charging time. Though it doesn't have the strongest app collection compared with the competition from Apple and Google, it's hard to beat its current discounted price.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $94.99 (Save $95)

9. 44% down: These popular winter boots

Stay warm this winter with these cozy boots, currently selling for as much as 44% off at Amazon.

Planning on hitting the slopes this winter? Consider the Globalwin women’s waterproof winter snow boots, down from $63.99 to as little as $35.99—a $28 markdown. Available in several stylish shades, these winter boots are lined with faux fur and feature Thermolite insulation designed to keep your toes warm even when temperatures fall well below zero. Both fashionable and functional, this winter wardrobe essential is made with vegan water-resistant leather and slip-resistant soles.

Get the Globalwin Women’s Waterproof Winter Snow Boots from $35.99 (Save $9.60 to $28)

10. Under $15: This versatile power strip

Keep your gadgets fully charged with this convenient power strip.

If you need more outlets to be even more productive in your home office, you can pick up the Tessan power strip right now for just $14.44, a 28% markdown. Outfitted with four outlets and three USB ports, this power strip has a five-foot reach and is even compact enough to be used while traveling or in a dorm room. This multi-functional power strip is perfect for keeping wires organized and saving space. Better still, the plug has a fireproof shell and an overload switch, which automatically turns off during power overloads.

Get the Tessan Power Strip for $14.44 (Save $5.55)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. TurboTax Deluxe Download Card

This package deals lets you access TurboTax's easy tax preparation and a sweet gift for later shopping.

Get a head start on tax season by grabbing a TurboTax Deluxe download card for PC. Not only is the card marked down to $49.99, 28% off its list price of $69.99, but purchases come with a $10 Amazon gift card for free. TurboTax says the card lets you make five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one filing for state tax returns, and suggests that this specified package is best for homeowners who have made charitable donations and have high medical expenses.

Get the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Download Card with Amazon Gift Card for $49.99 (Save $20)

2. Mallory 26-Inch 532 Cool-Force Snowbrush with Ice Scraper

Stay ready for any snowstorm with this Mallory snow brush that can be stored in your car.

Clear up your field of vision ahead of your morning drives this winter with the Mallory 532 Cool-Force snow brush. Normally priced at $12.45, Amazon is offering the 26-inch accessory for $10.99. The two-foot-plus length of the brush offers a long reach while still being compact enough to store in your car. It also features a foam grip for comfort and a four-inch-wide scraper blade to chip away shards of ice.

Get the Mallory 26-Inch 532 Cool-Force Snowbrush with Ice Scraper for $10.99 (Save $1.46)

3. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Clean up your car with this compact vacuum cleaner.

Combat dust and dirt in your car with the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, currently on sale for $28 when you click the on-page coupon—a $16.97 markdown. Great for interior detailing, this handheld vacuum comes with three convenient attachments and a 16-foot power cord. Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is designed for on-the-go cleanups using your car's 12V aux outlet.

Get the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $28 (Save $16.97)

4. Renpho Eye Massager

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

If you’re looking for a way to reduce eye strain after screen time, consider the Renpho eye massager. This rechargeable device uses heat and gentle pressure to reduce dry eyes, puffiness and dark circles—and it can even help improve your sleep, according to the brand. Better still, the eye mask is outfitted with Bluetooth technology, so you can connect your smart device and use the built-in speakers to listen to your favorite tunes. Usually retailing for $79.99, this self-care gadget can be yours now for as little as $48.03 when you click the on-page coupon.

Get the Renpho Eye Massager for $48.03 with coupon (Save $13.50 to $31.96)

5. LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD TV

This LG TV has NanoCell technology to offer better color in its visuals.

Enhance the looks of your favorite shows and movies by picking up the LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV. Typically listed from $1,099.99, you can get this Alexa-friendly screen in its smallest, 55-inch size for $203 off at $896.99. LG says its NanoCell technology offers a technological advantage by employing “uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colors” in the TV’s picture. On top of that is the TV’s Dolby Atmos sound and built-in access to Prime Video, Disney+ and other popular streaming services.

Get the LG 55-Inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD TV for $896.99 (Save $203)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

