Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Below, you'll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Apple AirPods Pro, a durable SSD and a stylish air fryer, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 28% off: One of Reviewed's favorite wireless earbuds

Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this fall by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

2. $100 down: This traveling cleaner

Save big on this powerful robot vacuum today at Amazon.

Freshen up your floors with the help of our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+. Typically listed for $799.99, you can get the disc-shaped appliance with a self-emptying charging station for more than $100 off at $697. When we tested the j7+, our testers were impressed with the 9.35 grams of debris it picked up per run, making it on par with most manual vacuums. You can also use the iRobot Genius mobile app to program your Roomba to clean up specific spots in your house at specific times.

iRobot Roomba j7+ for $697 (Save $102.99)

3. A 38% markdown: This portable speaker

Get 38% off this portable speaker and listen to your tunes on the go.

Play your favorite songs anytime, anywhere this fall with the JBL Clip 4 on sale for just $49.95. You can get this palm-sized speaker in various colors and save $30. The Clip 4 is one of our favorite portable speakers, thanks to its compact design and clip on the top that can attach to backpacks and belt loops making it especially travel-friendly. Despite its smaller size, this speaker still offers quality sound in a durable package.

JBL Clip 4 for $49.95 (Save $30)

4. Save $45: This bagless vacuum

Tackle all your cleaning needs with this powerful, bagless vacuum.

Sprucing up your home for the fall? The Eureka FloorRover can get the job done for a low price. Listed at $164.99, you can get 21% off right now and add a $10.99 on-page coupon to bring the vacuum's price down to $119. The FloorRover's extended reach and automatic floor type detection will clean tough nooks and crannies and adjust to whatever surface your vacuuming. Plus, its swivel technology and easy-glide wheels will make polishing your home a breeze.

Eureka FloorRover for $119 (Save $45.99)

5. 36% off: One of Reviewed's favorite TVs

Take advantage of over $900 in savings on one of our favorite TVs.

If you're planning to watch your favorite team or stream your top shows, why not do it in style? You can save $903 on the LG OLED C1 originally priced at $2,499.99 and get it for just $1,596.99 today. This smart TV comes equipped with Alexa and is one of the best TVs of the year, according to our experts. Its color, contrast and sleek design make it a must-have for those in the market for a new TV.

LG 65-Inch OLED C1 for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Get some of the most affordable pillows around for even less today at Amazon.

Sleep soundly with a new set of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush queen-size pillows can be yours for just $31.91. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).

Two Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for $31.91 (Save $18.08)

2. Dash 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

Head to Amazon to pick up this compact air fryer for an incredible price today.

If you're headed back to school this fall, add the Dash Tasti-Crisp air fryer to your dorm room countertop for delicious food anytime you want. Typically listed for $59.99, this 2.6-quart cooker is on sale in white for 35% off at $39.99. Dash says the Tasti-Crisp uses AirCrisp technology instead of oil to reduce added fat in your favorite fried foods by 70 to 80%. The air fryer can prepare frozen chicken nuggets, fish sticks and more in a speedy fashion with an automatic shut-off function to keep dishes from being overcooked.

Dash 2.6-Quart Air Fryer from $39.99 (Save $14 to $20.99)

3. SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

Save big on this SanDisk portable SSD for a limited time at Amazon.

Take your essential digital files with you safely and securely with the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. Normally priced at $249.99, you can get the one-terabyte version for half-off at $124. SanDisk says the Extreme not only has a handy Carabiner loop so you can attach it to your backpack or belt loop, but it also has a build with drop protection of up to two meters, plus water and dust resistance. You can transfer files from computers and smartphones thanks to its speedy performance.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $124 (Save $125.04)

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 40% off at $29.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)

5. Automet Women's Sweat Shorts

Nab these sporty shorts for less than $20 while supplies last.

Perfect for hitting the gym, running errands or lounging at home, the Automet women’s sweat shorts can be yours today for as little as $19.99—a 26% markdown. These top-rated athletic shorts feature a drawstring closure and convenient side pockets. Designed to be low-friction, the loose-fitting and high-waisted shorts are available in tons of chic colors and could be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

Automet Women’s Sweat Shorts from $19.99 (Save $7)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

