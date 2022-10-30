Updated daily: The best Walmart deals ahead of Black Friday 2022 on LG, Masterbuilt and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Walmart is one of our favorite places to find the best sales across all shopping categories, and the savings are only getting sweeter as we approach Black Friday 2022. Right now, Walmart has early Black Friday deals on TVs, kitchen essentials, must-have tech and so much more.

Right now, the superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple, Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

The 5 best early Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today

Walmart's daily deals feature savings on everything from compact air fryers to expansive smart TVs.

TV sales at Walmart

Home sales at Walmart

Furniture sales at Walmart

Kitchen sales at Walmart

Laptop and tech sales at Walmart

Fashion and beauty sales at Walmart

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Shop early Black Friday deals right now at Walmart.

Early Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. We expect the retailer to begin offering even more pre-Black Friday deals in November. Last year, Walmart released several Black Friday ads in the weeks leading up to the shopping extravaganza, holding a month-long Black Friday Deals for Days event in November 2021.

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

If Walmart's sale is anything like last year, you can expect to see tons of deals on smart tech, home goods, kitchen gadgets and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25. Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the biggest brands, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

What should I buy at Walmart's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Walmart has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tech, furniture, TVs, kitchen equipment, cleaning items and so much more. Even if you're unsure of what to look for during the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Walmart has savings across all categories to make your decision a little easier.

