Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Lego, Keurig, Shark and Bose

Shop Walmart deals on patio essentials, cleaning must-haves, tech accessories and more.
Shop Walmart deals on patio essentials, cleaning must-haves, tech accessories and more.

Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today, Walmart has tons of incredible deals available, meaning you can score massive discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best discounts while you still can.

Featured Walmart deal

Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum 

Clean up your home for less with this Shark vacuum now on sale at Walmart.
Keep your home tidy with the help of the Shark Vertex WZ440H cordless stick vacuum, down from $349 to just $199 today at Walmart. The customer-favorite cleaning gadget features DuoClean PowerFins, a lightweight design and powerful suction. With a 50-minute run time and a flexible wand that can reach tight spaces, this vacuum is perfect for all your spring cleaning projects.

$199 at Walmart

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)

  2. Lego Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 Building Kit for $47.99 (Save $12.01)

  3. Zeny 10-Foot Patio Umbrella for $57.48 (Save $13.51)

  4. Better Homes & Gardens 52-Inch 5-Blade Ceiling Fan for $67 (Save $17)

  5. Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $137.50 (Save $53.49)

  6. Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $129 (Save $50)

  7. Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199 (Save $150)

  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $199 (Save $150.99)

  9. Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)

  10. Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160P LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)

Walmart TV deals

Save on amazing TVs and plasmas at Walmart.
Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Tablets, laptops and so much more are on sale today at Walmart.
Walmart tech deals

Save on Apple tech, Bose and more at Walmart.
Walmart toy deals

Walmart has a wide array of toy deals 24/7.
Walmart fashion deals

Keep your essentials secure in style with this Coach tote bag on sale at Walmart.
Walmart kitchen deals

Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now.
Walmart gaming deals

Set out on a perilous adventure in &quot;Elden Ring,&quot; which is on sale at Walmart.
Walmart beauty deals

Stock up on beauty products at Walmart.
Walmart vacuum deals

Keep your home clean with markdowns on must-have vacuums at Walmart.
Walmart home deals

Keep your home warm with this space heater on sale at Walmart today.
Walmart mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.
Walmart furniture deals

Save and store with this ottoman from Walmart.
Walmart fitness deals

Save on Echelon fitness equipment and so much more today at Walmart.
What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

