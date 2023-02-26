Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Lego, Keurig, Shark and Bose
Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today, Walmart has tons of incredible deals available, meaning you can score massive discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best discounts while you still can.
Featured Walmart deal
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Keep your home tidy with the help of the Shark Vertex WZ440H cordless stick vacuum, down from $349 to just $199 today at Walmart. The customer-favorite cleaning gadget features DuoClean PowerFins, a lightweight design and powerful suction. With a 50-minute run time and a flexible wand that can reach tight spaces, this vacuum is perfect for all your spring cleaning projects.
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Lego Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 Building Kit for $47.99 (Save $12.01)
Better Homes & Gardens 52-Inch 5-Blade Ceiling Fan for $67 (Save $17)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $137.50 (Save $53.49)
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $129 (Save $50)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199 (Save $150)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160P LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)
Walmart TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $118 (Save $30)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $448 (Save $80)
Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160P LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $2,187.30)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $169 (Save $30)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $979 (Save $220.99)
Walmart tech deals
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $129 (Save $50)
Walmart toy deals
Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins for $14.97 (Save $5)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $25.97 (Save $14.03)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $77.99 (Save $42)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $80 (Save $19.99)
Walmart fashion deals
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Cozy Jams Baby & Toddler Girls Pajama 4-Piece Sleep Set for $9.99 (Save $9.99)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Lands' End Women's Down Maxi Winter Coat for $131.23 (Save $158.72)
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas from $189.99 (Save $202.01 to $208.01)
Walmart kitchen deals
The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit Plastic Modular Storage System for $19.96 (Save $5.02)
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $29.88 (Save $5.10)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $44.97 (Save $5)
Beautiful 5.3-Quart Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer from $89.10 (Save $32 to $39.90)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $100 (Save $129.99)
Walmart gaming deals
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Walmart beauty deals
Calvin Klein 3.4-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $35.60 (Save $40.40)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $39.99 (Save $45.01)
Burberry 3.3-Ounce Classic Eau de Parfum for $59.95 (Save $38.05)
Walmart vacuum deals
Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine for $62.10 (Save $6.90)
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $109 (Save $40.99)
Eufy Clean WetVac WR21 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Mop for $179.10 (Save $19.90)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $199 (Save $150)
Walmart home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $25 (Save $44)
Safety 1st Grow and Go Sprint All-in-One Convertible Car Seat for $139.98 (Save $30)
Whalen Furniture Kellum Media Fireplace Console for TVs from $198 (Save $101)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $229.99 (Save $40)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save up to $32.52)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Queen Mattress for $149 (Save $30)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $169 (Save $128)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $1,699 (Save $200)
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Hyper Tough 20-Inch 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Chest and Cabinet Combo with Riser for $99 (Save $51)
Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart with Drawer and Storage Shelves for $139 (Save $50)
Costway 36-Inch Electric Fireplace Wall-Mounted Heater for $219.99 (Save $211.01)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Walmart fitness deals
Pooboo 3-in-1 Foldable Exercise Bike from $169.99 (Save $60)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $397 (Save $200)
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $497 (Save $302)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
