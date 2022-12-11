Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on KitchenAid, Apple and Coach
Finish up your holiday shopping and scoop some of the hottest gifts of the year for less right now at Walmart. From deals on top-tier laptops and TVs to price cuts on gift sets, robot vacuums and video games, Walmart has all your shopping needs covered. To help you save big this December we rounded up all the best Walmart deals available today.
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $144.99 (Save $253.01)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $149.99 (Save $120)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $349.95 (Save $90.05)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $1,138.67 (Save up to $760.33)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,649 (Save $2,137.30)
Walmart TV deals
Hisense 40-Inch Class 2K FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $178 (Save $46)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $218 (Save $40)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K (2160P) LED Smart TV for $997.99 (Save $402)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,649 (Save $2,137.30)
Walmart laptop deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Gateway 15.6-Inch 128GB Ultra Slim Notebook for $139 (Save $20)
Walmart tech deals
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $109 (Save $30.95)
Walmart toy deals
Disney Princess Fold 'n Go Celebration Castle for $25 (Save $14.97)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 (Save $17.22)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $59.99 (Save $60)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 (Save $20)
Walmart clothing deals
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $6 (Save $10)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood for $16 (Save $26)
Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket from $29.99 (Save $10)
Lands' End Women's Down Maxi Winter Coat for $183.72 (Save $106.23)
Walmart kitchen deals
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set for $39.97 (Save $9.03)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Combo Set for $99 (Save $30)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $349.95 (Save $90.05)
Walmart gaming deals
RUNMUS Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling Mic for PS4, Xbox One and PC for $19.99 (Save $16)
Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 for $29.97 (Save $30.02)
Shop video game deals at Walmart
Walmart beauty deals
Slip Moonflower Nights Ornament Scrunchie Set for $25 (Save $11)
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum for Women for $26.99 (Save $70.01)
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $35.49 (Save $40.51)
Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women for $36.99 (Save $65.01)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $37.99 (Save $27)
Philips Norelco Aquatouch Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver $49.96 (Save $30.01)
Walmart vacuum deals
IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $20 (Save $19.98)
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $98 (Save $201.99)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199 (Save $130)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $199 (Save $150)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 (Save $150)
Walmart home deals
Better Homes & Gardens Kitchen Step Trash Can for $35 (Save $14.98)
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Spot Carpet Cleaner for $69 (Save $24)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $149.99 (Save $120)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $13.30 (Save up to $52.02)
Nap Queen Elizabeth 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $119 (Save $60 to $99.01)
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-Inch Hybrid Full Mattress for $199 (Save $30)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $1,138.67 (Save up to $760.33)
Shop mattress deals at Walmart
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $79 (Save $17.21)
Costway 36-Inch Electric Fireplace Wall-Mounted Heater for $229.99 (Save $201.01)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $198 (Save $261.99)
Shop furniture deals at Walmart
Walmart sporting goods deals
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $297 (Save $300)
Shop sporting goods deals at Walmart
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this holiday season or hosting a family dinner, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select holiday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
