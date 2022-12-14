Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Dyson, Ninja, Burberry and more
There's little time to get your holiday shopping done, but there are still plenty of great gifts to grab on sale. Whether you need a cozy pair of socks to get you through the winter or a powerful laptop to get your work done, today's Walmart deals have you covered with plenty of home essentials at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best holiday deals right now.
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
Wrangler Rustler Men's and Big Men's Regular Fit Jeans for $10.50 (Save $2.48)
Westinghouse 2000 Lumen LED Triple Head Solar Security Light for $14.97 (Save $20)
Athletic Works 12-Kilogram Kettlebell for $14.98 (Save $10.01)
Magic Bullet 16-Ounce 7-Piece 250-Watt Personal Blender for $20 (Save $14.99)
NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 for $62.99 (Save $17)
Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold Pro 4-Head Cordless Electric Razor for $89.99 (Save $20)
onn. 32-Inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV for $108 (Save $36)
Whalen Furniture Kellum Media Fireplace Console for TVs from $189 (Save $100 to $110)
Walmart TV deals
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $118 (Save $30)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $448 (Save $80)
Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,649 (Save $2,137.30)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Lenovo 10-Inch 64GB Tab M10 Plus (3rd Generation) for $129 (Save $70)
Gateway 15.6-Inch 128GB Ultra Slim Notebook for $139 (Save $20)
Lenovo 14-Inch 128GB Ideapad 3i FHD Laptop for $249 (Save $30)
Walmart tech deals
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $109 (Save $30.95)
Walmart toy deals
Disney Princess Fold 'n Go Celebration Castle for $25 (Save $14.97)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 (Save $17.22)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $59.99 (Save $60)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 (Save $20)
Walmart clothing deals
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $6 (Save $10)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Justice Girls Everyday Faves Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt for $11 (Save $5)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Love & Sports Women's Long Anorak Jacket with Hood for $16 (Save $26)
Dickies Men's Canvas Hooded Heavyweight Workwear Shirt Jacket from $29.99 (Save $10)
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $144.99 (Save $253.01)
Lands' End Women's Down Maxi Winter Coat for $183.72 (Save $106.23)
Walmart kitchen deals
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set for $39.97 (Save $9.03)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
Step N' Sort 16-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can & Recycling Bin for $44.96 (Save $45.04)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
Gotham Steel 20-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Copper Coating Cookware Set for $98.99 (Save $51)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $349.95 (Save $90.05)
Walmart gaming deals
RUNMUS Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling Mic for PS4, Xbox One and PC for $19.99 (Save $16)
Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 for $29.97 (Save $30.02)
Shop video game deals at Walmart
Walmart beauty deals
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum for Women for $26.99 (Save $70.01)
Calvin Klein 3.4-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $37.66 (Save $38.34)
Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women for $36.99 (Save $65.01)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $41.99 (Save $23.01)
Philips Norelco Aquatouch Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver $49.96 (Save $30.01)
Walmart vacuum deals
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $74.99 (Save $75)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199 (Save $130)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $199 (Save $150)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 (Save $150)
Walmart home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $25 (Save $44)
Better Homes & Gardens Kitchen Step Trash Can for $35 (Save $14.98)
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Spot Carpet Cleaner for $69 (Save $24)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $149.99 (Save $120)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $13.30 (Save up to $52.02)
Nap Queen Elizabeth 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $119 (Save $60 to $99.01)
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-Inch Hybrid Full Mattress for $199 (Save $30)
Spa Sensations by Zinus 8-Inch Serenity Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $248 (Save $31)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $1,138.67 (Save up to $760.33)
Shop mattress deals at Walmart
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $79 (Save $17.21)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $198 (Save $261.99)
Costway 36-Inch Electric Fireplace Wall-Mounted Heater for $229.99 (Save $201.01)
Shop furniture deals at Walmart
Walmart fitness deals
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $297 (Save $300)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this holiday season or hosting a family dinner, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select holiday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
