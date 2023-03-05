Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Roku, Shark, Graco and more

Shop the best Walmart deals on tech, cleaning supplies, parenting items and more.

Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today, Walmart has tons of incredible discounts available, meaning you can score massive discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Walmart deals while you still can.

Featured Walmart deal

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

Get your floors, crevices and more cleaned with the help of the Shark Navigator Life-Away XL vacuum on sale at Walmart.

Sometimes your ceilings need to be cleaned just as much as your floors do and that's why the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum can be essential in your home. Typically listed for $199, this multi-surface appliance is on sale at Walmart for just $97 thanks to a 51% discount. Shark says the vacuum features a detachable pod with an extendable hose that lets you trap dust on top of furniture and ceiling sections. Whether you use the detachable pod or the standard floor vacuum, the Lift-Away XL promises solid dirt collection via its HEPA filter.

$97 at Walmart

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

Walmart TV deals

Save on amazing TVs and plasmas at Walmart.

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Tablets, laptops and so much more are on sale today at Walmart.

Walmart tech deals

Find tech deals galore right now at Walmart.

Walmart toy deals

Walmart has a wide array of toy deals 24/7.

Walmart fashion deals

Keep your essentials secure in style with this Coach tote bag on sale at Walmart.

Walmart kitchen deals

Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now.

Walmart gaming deals

Set out on a perilous adventure in "Elden Ring," which is on sale at Walmart.

Walmart beauty deals

Stock up on beauty products at Walmart.

Walmart vacuum deals

Keep your home clean with markdowns on must-have vacuums at Walmart.

Walmart home deals

Keep your home warm with this space heater on sale at Walmart today.

►Save on cleaning essentials:Tackle your spring cleaning with deals on ThisWorx, Lysol, OxiClean and Moxie

Walmart mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.

Walmart furniture deals

Save and store with this ottoman from Walmart.

Walmart fitness deals

Save on Echelon fitness equipment and so much more today at Walmart.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

