Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Roku, Shark, Graco and more
Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today, Walmart has tons of incredible discounts available, meaning you can score massive discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Walmart deals while you still can.
Featured Walmart deal
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
Sometimes your ceilings need to be cleaned just as much as your floors do and that's why the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum can be essential in your home. Typically listed for $199, this multi-surface appliance is on sale at Walmart for just $97 thanks to a 51% discount. Shark says the vacuum features a detachable pod with an extendable hose that lets you trap dust on top of furniture and ceiling sections. Whether you use the detachable pod or the standard floor vacuum, the Lift-Away XL promises solid dirt collection via its HEPA filter.
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
Chemical Guys Supreme Detailing Essentials Kit with Detailing Storage Caddy for $29 (Save $55.97)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
TopVision Wired & Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 TV Soundbar for $37.99 (Save $62)
Roku Smart Home Video Doorbell & Chime SE with Motion and Sound Detection for $59 (Save $20)
Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer for $59.99 (Save $9.01)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum for $97 (Save $102)
Willow Nailhead Trim Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $128 (Save $32)
Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $295 (Save $268)
Walmart TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $118 (Save $30)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $70)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $448 (Save $80)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,599 (Save $2,187.30)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $169 (Save $30)
Apple 10.2-Inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $979 (Save $220.99)
Walmart tech deals
Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79 (Save $99)
Walmart toy deals
Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins for $14.97 (Save $5)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $25.97 (Save $14.03)
Lego Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 Building Kit for $47.99 (Save $12.01)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $77.99 (Save $42)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $78.36 (Save $21.63)
Walmart fashion deals
Cozy Jams Baby & Toddler Girls Pajama 4-Piece Sleep Set for $9.99 (Save $9.99)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas from $189.99 (Save $202.01 to $208.01)
Walmart kitchen deals
The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Edit Plastic Modular Storage System for $19.96 (Save $5.02)
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $29.88 (Save $5.10)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $44.97 (Save $5)
Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer for $59.99 (Save $9.01)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $169.97 (Save $19.81)
Walmart gaming deals
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Shop video game deals at Walmart
Walmart beauty deals
Calvin Klein 3.4-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $35.49 (Save $40.51)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $39.99 (Save $45.01)
Walmart vacuum deals
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum for $97 (Save $102)
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $119 (Save $30.99)
Eufy Clean WetVac WR21 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Mop for $185 (Save $164.99)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $185 (Save $164)
Walmart home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $46.14 (Save $17.54 to $22.86)
Better Homes & Gardens 52-Inch 5-Blade Ceiling Fan for $67 (Save $17)
Safety 1st Grow and Go Sprint All-in-One Convertible Car Seat from $129.98 (Save $30 to $40)
Whalen Furniture Kellum Media Fireplace Console for TVs for $198 (Save $101)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $229.99 (Save $40)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save up to $32.52)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Full Mattress for $119 (Save $30)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $169 (Save $128)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,699 (Save $200)
Shop mattress deals at Walmart
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart with Drawer and Storage Shelves for $129 (Save $60)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Shop furniture deals at Walmart
Walmart fitness deals
Pooboo 3-in-1 Foldable Exercise Bike from $154.90 (Save $75.09)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $397 (Save $200)
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $497 (Save $302)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
