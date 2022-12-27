Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Ninja, Coach and more
2023 is nearly here and the after-Christmas sales are going strong. Whether you want to spend your holiday gift cards or stock up on essentials before New Year's Eve, Walmart has you covered with discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best end-of-year deals right now.
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven for $68 (Save $101)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $79 (Save $20)
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $194.98 (Save $203.02)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) for $199 (Save $150.99)
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $339.99 (Save $152.01)
Walmart TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV for $108 (Save $36)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $118 (Save $30)
Vizio 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $448 (Save $80)
Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)
LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,649 (Save $247.99)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $109 (Save $50)
Lenovo 14-Inch 128GB Ideapad 3i FHD Laptop for $249 (Save $30)
Walmart tech deals
Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $104.97 (Save $30.93)
Walmart toy deals
Disney Princess Fold 'n Go Celebration Castle for $25 (Save $14.97)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $39 (Save $27.22)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $49.97 (Save $15.02)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $80 (Save $19.99)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $88 (Save $31.99)
Walmart clothing deals
Love & Sports Women's Color Band Bike Shorts for $6 (Save $10)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants from $9 (Save $2 to $7.98)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack from $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Lands' End Women's Down Maxi Winter Coat for $183.72 (Save $106.23)
Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $194.98 (Save $203.02)
Walmart kitchen deals
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)
Hamilton Beach 56-Ounce 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.88 (Save $10.11)
Tramontina Primaware 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $39.97 (Save $10)
Step N' Sort 16-Gallon Kitchen Trash Can & Recycling Bin for $44.96 (Save $45.04)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker for $79 (Save $30)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $385.97 (Save $64.02)
Walmart gaming deals
Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 for $29.97 (Save $30.02)
Walmart beauty deals
Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum for Women for $26.99 (Save $70.01)
Calvin Klein 3.4-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $35.49 (Save $40.51)
Burberry Touch Eau de Parfum for Women for $36.99 (Save $65.01)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $45.85 (Save $19.15)
Philips Norelco Aquatouch Rechargeable Wet & Dry Shaver $49.96 (Save $30.01)
Walmart vacuum deals
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $98 (Save $50.99)
Shark Vertex WZ440H Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins for $199 (Save $150)
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $228 (Save $101)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $479.99 (Save $170)
Walmart home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $25 (Save $44)
Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Spot Carpet Cleaner for $67 (Save $26)
Whalen Furniture Kellum Media Fireplace Console for TVs from $189 (Save $100 to $110)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $229.99 (Save $40)
Dyson Humidify+Cool Autoreact PH3A Purifier for $599.99 (Save $200)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $13.30 (Save up to $52.02)
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-Inch Hybrid Full Mattress for $199 (Save $30)
Spa Sensations by Zinus 8-Inch Serenity Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $248 (Save $31)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $1,138.67 (Save up to $760.33)
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 36-Inch Console Table from $89 (Save $7.21)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $198 (Save $261.99)
Costway 36-Inch Electric Fireplace Wall-Mounted Heater for $229.99 (Save $201.01)
Walmart fitness deals
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $497 (Save $100)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this holiday season or hosting a family dinner, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select holiday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
