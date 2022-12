Updated daily: Shop the top Best Buy deals on Sonos, Epson, Insignia and more

Find last-chance holiday deals on air fryers, speakers, printers and more today at Best Buy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you've got a tech nerd on your holiday shopping list this year, Best Buy is the place to visit for great gifts. From compact headphones to spacious appliances, the retailer has everything you need to bring your devices into the future. You can find those items at crazy price cuts every day with Best Buy's deals of the day available right now!

Shop Best Buy deals

Handle last-minute shopping like a pro. Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for holiday deals and gift ideas Sunday through Friday.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping markdowns on holiday gifts and more, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

►Holiday sales and deals are here: 100 end-of-year sales you can shop now

►Time's running out: Here's where you can still get 20+ of the hottest toys for Christmas

Top 5 Best Buy deals to shop today

Best Buy deals on headphones

Shop the best deals on Beats headphones at Best Buy.

Story continues

Shop headphones at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on tablets

Save on tablets and more this December at Best Buy.

Shop tablets at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on TVs

Enjoy epic price cuts on smart TVs from Sony, TCL and Toshiba right now at Best Buy.

Shop TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on laptops

Score a new laptop in time for Christmas with the help of Best Buy deals.

Shop laptops at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on kitchen appliances

This spacious Whirlpool refrigerator is one of many great appliances on sale at Best Buy.

Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on video games and accessories

Level up with this gaming monitor from Best Buy.

Shop gaming accessories at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on hearing aids

Some of the best hearing aids around can be found at Best Buy.

Shop hearing aids at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on tech

Save big on all the tech essentials you need this holiday season today at Best Buy.

Shop tech at Best Buy

Best Buy deals on home items

Light up your home with these Best Buy deals.

Shop home deals at Best Buy

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now the tech retailer is offering a bevy holiday deals on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and appliances.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

►Holiday shipping deadlines: When to send gifts by FedEx, UPS and USPS for Christmas 2022

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With the holidays just around the corner, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.

Shop at Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Shop tech savings on Apple, Samsung and Sonos