Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Save on essential tech and home items with these incredible Best Buy deals.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Best Buy refreshes its sale section with updated deals on a daily basis. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer offers a wide range of gadgets and devices at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, look no further. We found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.

The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a do-it-all air fryer, a spacious portable hard drive and a sleek gaming monitor.

With sales on Samsung, Beats and Microsoft, you can avoid breaking the bank and get your hands on top-of-the-line the products from Best Buy. Keep scrolling to shop today's most incredible deals before stock sells out.

Best Buy Deal of the Day picks

Shop limited-time Best Buy deals on smart TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums and more.
  1. WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $49.99 (Save $35)

  2. Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for $49.99 (Save $100)

  3. eufy Security SoloCam L40 Outdoor Wireless Spotlight Camera for $89.99 (Save $80)

  4. HP 31.5-Inch IPS QHD AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (Save $190)

  5. bObsweep PetHair Robot Vacuum and Mop for $199.99 (Save $470)

Shop Best Buy deals

Best Buy TV deals

Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy cellphone deals

Best Buy headphone and speaker deals

Best Buy appliance deals

Best Buy tech deals

How do I save on new Samsung devices at Best Buy?

Samsung recently unveiled a brand new lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices and when you order them at Best Buy you can snag steep savings on state-of-the-art smartphones, watches and more. Check out the new Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and save up to $175 with an eligible trade-in. Meanwhile, opt for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get as much as $1,300 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Samsung deals at Best Buy

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. We expect the retailer to offer even deeper discounts in the days leading up to Black Friday 2022, which falls on Friday, November 25.

Be sure to bookmark this page for daily updates on the top Best Buy deals!

Shop Best Buy deals 

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save on WD, Bella and HP

