Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that can actually be found at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, look no further. We found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.
The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a top-rated air fryer, a sleek cookware set and a powerful vacuum.
Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!
Best Buy Deal of the Day picks
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for $49.99 (Save $100)
Tineco Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $100)
WD Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $208.99 (Save $111)
Cuisinart 14-Piece Cookware Set for $69.99 (Save $130)
Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $44.99 (Save $75)
Best Buy TV deals
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $299.99 (Save $180)
Samsung 55-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $30)
LG 70-Inch Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $649.99 (Save $150)
Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
Best Buy laptop deals
Lenovo 11.6-Inch Flex 3 Chromebook HD Touchscreen Laptop for $149 (Save $30)
Lenovo 14-Inch 64GB Chromebook 3 Touchscreen Laptop for $169 (Save $150)
HP 14-Inch 128GB 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $399 (Save $300)
Acer Nitro 5 15.6-Inch FHD Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy cellphone deals
Best Buy smart home device deals
Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 (Save $20)
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
Best Buy appliance deals
Bella Classics 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster for $27.99 (Save $7)
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer from $39.99 (Save $9 to $20)
Bella Pro Series Stainless-Steel Countertop Indoor Smokeless 12- by 16-Inch Electric Grill for $49.99 (Save $10)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $119.99 (Save $30)
Frigidaire FFPE4533UM Mini Fridge with Top Freezer for $209.99 (Save $50)
Amana 6.5-Cubic Foot Electric Dryer with Automatic Dryness Control for $499.99 (Save $25)
Amana 3.5-Cubic Foot High Efficiency Top Load Washer with Dual Action Agitator for $499.99 (Save $45)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 4.4-Cubic Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator and Active WaterJet for $699.99 (Save $200)
LG 7.4-Cubic-Foot Stackable Smart Gas Dryer with Steam and Built-In Intelligence from $1,049.99 (Save $200 to $250)
Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found
Bracketron TripGrip Window and Vent Mount for Most Cell Phones for $17.99 (Save $7)
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $39.99 (Save $20)
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND Internal SATA 2.5-Inch Solid State Drive for $89.99 (Save $10)
Blue Yeti 10th Anniversary Edition USB Multi-Pattern Electret Condenser Microphone for $99.99 (Save $30)
Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Mid-Tower Smart Case for $109.99 (Save $15)
GE 150-Square-Foot 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $199.99 (Save $30)
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. It also has seasonal events, including its current collection of Back to School deals available now so you are all plugged in and powered on for the new school year. Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When is Best Buy's next sale?
The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. You can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.
