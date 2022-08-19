Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

Update everything in your home and more with these Best Buy deals on washers, cookware and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Best Buy refreshes its sale section with updated deals on a daily basis. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer offers a wide range of gadgets and devices at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, look no further. We found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.

Shop Best Buy deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a compact air fryer, some gamer sunglasses and a Samsung washing machine.

►Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

►Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

Meanwhile, to get your hands on the latest tech for less, Best Buy is offering can't-beat savings on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Keep reading to find out how to get a free $60 e-gift card when you pre-order a new Samsung smartwatch, plus shop all the top Best Buy deals available today.

Best Buy Deal of the Day picks

Whether it's a compact air fryer or a spacious washer, these Best Buy deals offer savings on all kinds of appliances.

Best Buy TV deals

Story continues

Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy cellphone deals

Best Buy smart home device deals

Best Buy appliance deals

Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found

How do I save on new Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Best Buy?

Samsung just unveiled a brand new lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices and when you pre-order them at Best Buy you can get a free e-gift card valued at up to $60 through Thursday, August 25. During the promotion, customers can snag a free $40 Best Buy e-gift card when they pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 or a free $60 Best Buy e-gift card when they pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

With eligible trade-in discounts of up to $75 available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and up to $125 for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, your savings can really add up. Best of all, your complimentary Best Buy credit will come directly to your inbox after your product is shipped or picked up in-store and it has no expiration date—so you can use it this fall for back-to-school shopping or wait to apply it to your Black Friday purchase.

Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 at Best Buy

Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. The retailer recently completed its Anniversary sale, which featured massive markdowns across all categories. It also has seasonal events, including its current collection of Back to School deals available now so you are all plugged in and powered on for the new school year. Meanwhile, we expect Best Buy to unveil its Labor Day sale within the upcoming weeks ahead of the federal holiday on Monday, September 5.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. The recent Anniversary sale finished on Sunday, August 14. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. We expect the retailer to offer deep discounts for Labor Day 2022 and even better savings ahead of Black Friday 2022, which falls on Friday, November 25. You can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.

Shop Best Buy deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save on Samsung, Cuisinart and more