UPDATED: Department of Juvenile Justice employees indicted after in-custody death of 16-year-old girl at Dalton Youth Detention Center

Sep. 1—Five Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice employees have been indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury in connection with the August 2022 death of a 16-year-old girl who was in the custody of the Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center in Dalton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"On Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., the Dalton Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the in-custody death of Alexis Sluder, 16, of Ellijay," the GBI said in a press release.

In an email, Joe Montgomery, special agent in charge of the GBI's Calhoun office, said Sluder was brought into the detention center by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office. He said Sluder "had previously ingested a controlled substance and made the staff at the YDC (Youth Detention Center) aware of that fact."

Indicted are:

—Russell Ballard, cadet, 62, of Chatsworth: two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree cruelty to children. He was fired by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

—Maveis Brooks, sergeant, 35, of Calhoun: two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree cruelty to children. She was fired by the Department of Juvenile Justice. Posted bond and released according to the Whitfield County jail.

—Monica Headrick, nurse, 61, of Ringgold, a contract worker with Augusta University: one count of second-degree cruelty to children. She was dismissed from working with the Department of Juvenile Justice in 2022. Posted bond and released according to the Whitfield County jail.

—David McKinney, detention center director, 53, of Rome: one count of second-degree cruelty to children. Fired in February of this year.

—Rebecka Phillips, officer, 45, of Chatsworth: two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree cruelty to children. Fired by the Department of Juvenile Justice. Posted bond and released according to the Whitfield County jail.

According to the grand jury indictments, Ballard, Brooks and Phillips "did maliciously cause Alexis Marie Sluder, a child under the age of eighteen (18) years, cruel and excessive physical pain by depriving said child of the necessary medical care she needed while in the lawful custody of said defendants by not contacting emergency medical authorities in a timely manner, contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace and dignity thereof" on both Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, 2022.

One indictment said Ballard, Brooks, Headrick, McKinney and Phillips "did, with criminal negligence, cause Alexis Marie Sluder, a child under the age of eighteen (18) years, cruel and excessive physical pain by depriving said child of the necessary medical care she needed while in the lawful custody of said defendants by not contacting emergency medical authorities in a timely manner, contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace and dignity thereof" on Aug. 27, 2022.

Arraignment is set for Sept. 27 before Superior Court Judge Scott Minter.

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) issued the following statement: "Earlier this week, a Conasauga Judicial Circuit grand jury indicted five persons related to the 2022 death of a detainee at the Dalton area detention center. Two previously terminated employees related to the incident and three others were still employed but are now terminated following the indictment.

"DJJ is committed to the well-being and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care. We remain deeply saddened by this tragic incident and continue to hold heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the family of the deceased."

The GBI said the Dalton Police Department and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office "greatly assisted in this investigation. The Whitfield County District Attorney's office is prosecuting this case."

District Attorney Ben Kenemer said in an email that Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit prosecutors from commenting on the facts of a pending case.