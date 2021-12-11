UPDATED: DUI suspect, charged with two counts of murder, pleads not guilty in connection to collision that killed 2

Dec. 10—The suspect in an alleged DUI collision that killed a child and teen pleaded not guilty at her arraignment hearing Friday.

Kern County judge Michael G. Bush denied bail for Lisa Core, 46, and said in court she was a "risk to the public safety." Her pre-preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 4.

Core was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Additionally, she is charged for driving without her driver's license and failing to provide her proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.

The Kern County coroner's office identified 19-year-old Jeffery James Malone, also known as JJ, and 9-year-old Caylee Brown as the victims of Wednesday's collision.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.