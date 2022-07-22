UPDATED: Footage from car, body cameras of officers show details of March 8 shooting

Jul. 22—Footage of officer body and car cameras during a March 8 incident that resulted in the deaths of two officers and the injury of a third was shown Friday during a press conference.

In a prepared video, Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland explained the footage, as well as additional details behind how suspect Anthony Felix shot and killed Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jack Reed and injured Officer Rick Hirshey. Officers shot and killed Felix during a final exchange of gunfire.

The video revealed details of the incident, which started in a parking lot near Range Line and Seventh streets, the high-speed chase south on Range Line and west on 15th Street, and ended in a residential neighborhood near Ninth and Connecticut streets. Felix fired at least 18 shots at Joplin police officers, Rowland said.

After the video, Rowland said Felix used a gun he had bought from a friend who had legally purchased it. That discovery has been turned over to prosecutors for possible criminal charges, he said.

Rowland said the Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation and has turned its report over to the Jasper County prosecuting attorney for review.

He said he was notified earlier this week by Teresa Kenney, prosecuting attorney, that she concurs with the findings of the investigation and that no criminal charges will be pursued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.