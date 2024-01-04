Updated forecast: Wichita could see record snow, stronger winter storm. What to expect when

Wichita has the potential for a record snowfall overnight and into Friday morning and now a higher potential for a stronger winter system with “heavy ... blowing and drifting snow” early next week, the National Weather Service in Wichita said in updated forecasts Thursday morning.

There a chance of snow falling after 9 p.m. Thursday in Wichita and chances increase through the night. Snow is forecast to start falling around 3 a.m. Friday. That snow is expected to linger throughout the day until around 5 p.m.

Meteorologists expect Wichita to see between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

“1 to 3 inches of snow is expected south of Interstate 70 with locally higher amounts possible across south central Kansas where 3 to 5 inches are possible,” the NWS in Wichita said in a hazardous weather outlook sent out at 9:53 a.m. Thursday.

Wichita’s record snowfall for a Jan. 5 is 2.6 inches set on Jan. 5, 1929. Records date back to 1888.

Precipitation type timing graphic for some locations across central and south central Kansas. pic.twitter.com/LZFD4dv0CL — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 4, 2024

Additionally, the NWS in Wichita said Thursday morning, the chances are increasing for a strong winter storm Sunday night through Tuesday.

“A second and stronger winter system is expected to impact the region early next week, with accumulating snow and blowing snow likely,” the NWS hazardous weather outlook says.

The NWS said “heavy snow, along with blowing and drifting snow is possible.”

Confidence continues to increase in a winter storm impacting the region early next week. Heavy snow, along with blowing and drifting snow is possible. Stay tuned as forecast details continue to be refined the next 2 to 4 days. #kswx pic.twitter.com/gVMn9fKfOi — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 4, 2024