Updated forecast for winter weather in Jackson: Will there be snow, ice on MLK Day?

Jackson woke up to a winter weather advisory on the Martin Luther King Day holiday, with temperatures around 25 degrees at 6 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday was forecasted to have a 30% chance of a wintry mix. The high temperature was only forecast for 32 degrees.

A 30% chance of sleet exists overnight with low temperatures around 12 degrees, and a wind chill around 0 degrees. Little or no accumulation was expected according to the NWS.

Tuesday's high in Jackson was projected at 29 degrees according to the NWS, and the Jackson area won't get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency as cities to the north of Jackson experienced snow and ice.

A truck slid off Interstate 55 near Batesville in icy conditions on Sunday. The northern parts of Mississippi woke up to bone-chilling temperatures in the teens on Monday.

Oxford woke up to 14 degrees at 6 a.m. with a chance of more snow and mix. Ice covered some roadways in the region forcing Sunday accidents along Interstate 55. More snow and sleet was expected. Tupelo sat at 21 degrees at 6 a,m., while Southhaven had light snow and 11 degrees Monday morning.

Parts of the Delta also had snow, with Greenville recording 18 degrees.

To the South, Hattiesburg also had a chance of wintry mix, but woke up to 35 degrees at 6 a.m. The coast was warmer, with Biloxi at 44 degrees at 6 a.m. with a chance of freezing rain overnight.

In Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced shelters would be opened to help those in need. And JXN Water said they were ready for a hard freeze.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said they had treated the roads and was ready as well.

