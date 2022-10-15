UPDATED: Former Neches Elementary Principal found not guilty on all charges

Oct. 14—The trial of Kimberlyn Snider, a former elementary principal at Neches Independent School District, ended with a not guilty verdict Friday, Oct. 14.

Snider faced charges of official oppression and tampering/fabricating physical evidence related to a sexual assault investigation after she was indicted by a grand jury in January 2021. She plead not guilty to all charges. Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2, 2021.

Snider was later placed on administrative leave from Neches Elementary School.

The State argued that Snider was friends with the alleged defendant in the sexual assault case and was trying to manipulate evidence to protect a friend. The State also alleged that she used her position as principal to try and coerce the students' statements to discredit them and argued Snider should not have been involved at all since neither the alleged defendant or victim attended Neches ISD.

The 10 men, two women jury took less than an hour to find Snider not guilty of all charges.

"We respect and appreciate the jury process," District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said. "We believed that her (Snider's) actions were criminal in nature and it is our understanding that the jury believed what she did was wrong but that it did not rise to the level of being criminal."

"As parents, we are extremely proud of the five girls," said Olivia Hill, a Neches parent. "They were brave and spoke the truth the entire time. At the end of the day, our only concern is our girls, not other parties. We are glad to have this behind us. We knew all along what happened was unethical and unprofessional. I guess the jury didn't see that it was a criminal offense. We respect the decision of the jurors."

"While today may not have been the outcome we expected," Kaitlin Calay, a Neches parent running for school board. "We've made great progress and have advocated for dozens of people that have felt victimized by this woman for many years. We will always stand with victims of abuse and will continue to do so. The school district is better than ever before with a new administration, fresh faces on the school board and another election in November. We can now move forward and continue to focus on making a better district for our children."

Neches ISD Superintendent Cory Hines was unavailable Friday afternoon for comments.

Snider's attorney left immediately after the court proceedings and was not available for comment on Friday.