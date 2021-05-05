UPDATED: Former NOC professor charged with rape

May 4—A former Northern Oklahoma College theater professor has been charged with one count of first-degree rape after being arrested last week in Tonkawa.

In addition, Anthony Lee Luetkenhaus, 37, has been charged with one felony count of kidnapping, two felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. He was charged Tuesday in Kay County District Court.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court at 9 a.m. Friday.

NOC officials announced in an emailed press release Tuesday that Luetkenhaus' employment was terminated Monday, within three business days of the onset of a police investigation.

Additionally, NOC President Cheryl Evans said Luetkenhaus was banned from the campus for the protection of the NOC community. In a campus announcement sent out Monday, Evans provided resources from both NOC and the area communities.

Professional counselors were on campus Monday, and the college has arranged for counseling support for any victims traumatized by the situation. Students and employees are encouraged to contact Jason Johnson, vice president for student affairs/Title IX coordinator for counseling referral information.

"Our campus community is heartbroken for the victims in the allegations against Tony Luetkenhaus and are fully cooperating with the Tonkawa Police Department in the investigation," Evans said in her announcement. "We are doing everything we can so justice is served and we can begin the healing process. We want to thank the courageous people who stepped forward to report their experiences. Our college is a safer place because of your bravery."

Late on April 28, NOC administration became aware of allegations against Luetkenhaus, and law enforcement was invited to campus early Thursday morning to investigate, according to NOC.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday afternoon, Tonkawa Police Department said interviews were made Thursday with "numerous students" based on sexual offense allegations made against Luetkenhaus. Additionally, police officials "were presented evidence and disclosures during the course of this initial investigation." Luetkenhaus was arrested and jailed on $150,000 bond. NOC also suspended Luetkenhaus on Thursday.

Following Luetkenhaus' arrest, Tonkawa Police Department, with the assistance of the 8th District Attorney's Office, filed for and executed search warrants on Luektenhaus' residence in Stillwater and his office on the NOC Tonkawa campus, according to the TPD Facebook post. Evidence was collected and seized.

"We have reached out to additional state agencies for assistance in this developing investigation," the Facebook post states. "Since the arrest, new alleged victims inside and outside of Oklahoma continue to come forward who are present or past students of Luetkenhaus. As this investigation continues, we anticipate additional charges and additional victims."

According to the website anthonyluetkenhaus.com, Luetkenhaus was at NOC since 2016 as director of technical theater and professor of theater.

His teaching experience also includes Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Mo., 2010-2013, and Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill., 2008.