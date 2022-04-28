UPDATED: Former Oklahoma prosecutor charged with accepting bribery

Apr. 28—TULSA, Okla. — A former Ottawa County assistant district attorney faces federal charges that he traded casework for sex and drugs.

Daniel Thomas Giraldi, of Joplin, is charged in the U.S. District Court of Northern Oklahoma at Tulsa with accepting bribery as a public official, interstate racketeering, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and drug trafficking.

The court documents state that Giraldi worked as an assistant district attorney during the time of the crimes from February 2019 until April 20, 2022, the day after he was confronted by FBI investigators when he went to have an expected sexual encounter with a person he did not know was actually a confidential informant.

An affidavit filed by an FBI investigator contained in the online court records of Giraldi's case states that Giraldi obtained sexual favors in exchange for special treatment of some defendants and their cases. He also induced women to travel with him for sex paid for by money or in exchange for controlled drugs.

Before he was employed as an assistant district attorney, he worked in a law firm as a defense attorney and was known to accept sexual favors arranged by a particular client and the client's friends in return for work on their cases, according to the affidavit. When Giraldi went to work in the district attorney's office, that client continued to obtain favors from Giraldi, records state.

The investigator states that the FBI on April 12, 2022, recorded an exchange between the confidential informant and Giraldi that took place on the Ottawa County Courthouse steps in Miami, Oklahoma. The informant asked Giraldi to look at her family court case and the case of another person, and push back the other person's court date.

During that conversation, the recordings documented Giraldi talking about past sexual encounters with those who had pending cases and referenced past court case favors he had provided, the affidavit states.

Story continues

In an exchange April 14, 2022, the informant texted Giraldi offering sex every week for a year if the attorney would get a delay of even two weeks in the friend's case until the friend could get the money together to hire a lawyer.

The confidential informant, in a recorded telephone call also on April 14, 2022, asked Giraldi to use his position to conduct a search for any outstanding warrants that might have bearing on an upcoming conference regarding a family law case.

Giraldi texted the caller later and said he had his staff check for outstanding warrants and that no warrants were found.

The affidavit states there were similar telephone conversations between the attorney and the confidential informant April 19 in which the attorney said he would have to drive from his home in Joplin to Quapaw, Oklahoma, to meet up. When they met, he gave the informant a bag containing several pills that were later tested by authorities and found to be controlled drugs. The attorney also brought condoms.

At that time, FBI agents walked into the room and confronted Giraldi. Giraldi confessed to bringing the drugs for the informant in exchange for sexual intercourse and admitted he used his position to do the warrant search in anticipation of receiving sexual favors, the affidavit states.

Giraldi was arrested Monday and released on $10,000 bond. His first court hearing is scheduled for May 16.