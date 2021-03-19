(UPDATED) Former pharmacist sentenced to federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·9 min read

Mar. 19—A former pharmacist will spend more than 11 years in federal prison for running a $2.5 million Ponzi scheme that targeted family and local residents, U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia Judge Frank Volk ruled Thursday.

Volk ordered Natalie Cochran, 38, of Daniels, to report to prison to begin serving a 135 month sentence by May 1 or when the Bureau of Prisons contacts her, whichever date falls first.

The judge denied a request by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Robeson that Cochran immediately be placed in custody and taken to prison.

Cochran's attorney, Rhett Johnson, asked that Volk sentence Cochran to less than the 135 months, which was the full prison sentence allowed under a plea agreement Cochran had reached with prosecutors in September. She pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering and agreed to serve between 37 and 135 months in prison and to pay restitution to her victims of about $2.6 million.

She will pay back $500 per month when she is released from prison as compensation to victims.

Volk said Cochran's crime was "unusually sinister." He said it was astounding that one, or possibly two, people were able to carry out a crime of such complexity.

"I'm heavily impacted by what I see — one of the most complex and practiced frauds the Court has seen is before it, today," said Volk.

"It is, frankly, quite shocking," Volk said.

Cochran had been arrested in September 2019 on 26 counts that included fraud, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud, all related to a Ponzi scheme that she said she and her husband cooked up that swindled $2.6 million from investors and financial institutions.

She and her late husband, Michael Cochran, owned Tactical Solutions Group (Tactical) and Technology Management Systems (TSM). They talked local residents into investing in Tactical, which they said had contracts to provide weapons to the U.S. Department of Defense, prosecutors said. There were no contracts, according to prosecutors, and the couple spent the money on luxurious living.

Natalie falsified documents from Dunn and Bradstreet and Sen. Joe Manchin's office. She made up a Federal Reserve employee who sent "letters" to investors

U.S. attorneys said that Cochran had planned to steal $4.85 million.

After Michael's death in February 2019, according to statements made in court Thursday, Natalie had texted and sought out Dr. Dan Foley, a local orthodontist and businessman, in order to try to convince him to buy the two fake businesses.

She produced extensive false documents to try to trick Foley into paying her more than $4 million, Volk noted. Foley sent $50,000 before closing down negotiations.

Although Cochran, a former pharmacist and adjunct college professor who also holds an MBA in business administration, told the Court that she had committed the crimes against family and neighbors because her husband, Michael, was physically and emotionally abusive due to abuse of steroids. All of the victims said that they had invested because of Natalie and that Natalie had continued the scheme after Michael's death.

In addressing the court, Natalie said Michael once "took a sledgehammer" to furniture in the house.

"To protect the kids, I would start to get into a situation where I would always give in to him," she said. "When he had money, money made him happy.

"Enough was never enough," she added.

Natalie and her attorney said most of the "toys" confiscated by police belonged to Michael. Natalie alleged Michael had given her jewelry as an apology for trying to run her over with his vehicle.

She said she had kept the alleged abuse a secret in order to protect Michael. She said she did not want to tarnish his reputation.

"Mike was my everything," she added, sobbing.

Natalie asked that her parents, Larry and Daphne Jessup, who have sold their home to move in to her house and help with her two children, be counted as victims. Her sister was also a victim.

Johnson said that the Jessups are "good people" and that their family has been split by Natalie's actions.

They could not appear in court because they could not choose which side of the aisle they could sit without hurting one of the sisters.

Michael's mother and stepfather, Donna and Eddie Bolt, both spoke during the victim impact statements portion of the hearing, prior to Cochran's statement.

"Evil is what she is, and what she has done," Donna told Volk.

Eddie called Natalie "self-centered, high-minded, unaccountable to no one, untouchable" and asked Volk to impose the highest sentence.

"Implying that Michael would steal from his mom and me is more untruth," he said.

Donna pointed out that Natalie had awarded false scholarships to students, even having Donna drive her to Independence High School to hand out a fake scholarship, after Michael died. Some of the students had turned down legitimate scholarship money in order to take Natalie's nonexistent scholarships.

"Does she plan to blame Michael for that?" Donna asked.

The Bolts, who are both in their mid-60s, told the court that they had loved Natalie "like a daughter" during her marriage to Michael.

"She was our daughter-in-law, but we treated and thought of her as our daughter," said Donna, who broke down a few times during her statement.

Eddie said he had worked his entire life, usually 10 to 12 hours a day, six or seven days a week, to put aside money for when he and Donna retired. Sometimes, he worked two jobs.

He said he had married Donna when Michael was eight, and he called Michael his "son."

He said Donna had gone back to college at age 30 to become a registered nurse. She also worked to save for retirement. They both lived modestly and saved money.

In 2018, Eddie said, they saw a "light at the end of the tunnel." Donna said they had put aside a "nest egg" so they could enjoy retirement.

"Eddie and I have worked hard, for over 40 years," she added.

Both told the court in separate statements that Natalie had approached them about investing their retirement savings — nearly $250,000 — into her business.

"I'm doing it for my parents, and I want you to be comfortable in your retirement," Eddie recalled Natalie telling them.

"We had no reason not to believe Natalie, because she's family," Donna said.

In July 2018, the couple handed over their money to their "beloved daughter-in-law," she added. They did not worry and had confidence.

Donna said that they waited on promised investment returns that they never saw. But they got contracts quarterly so that they could re-invest their funds. They also got satisfying explanations from Natalie, along with official-looking documents from various banks and federal agencies. They trusted her, Donna said.

Donna said Michael did not send her texts about the business or speak to her about investing. Natalie did.

At some point during the scheme, according to Eddie, Natalie came to the Bolts and told them she had cancer. Scared, the Bolts and those in their church prayed for Natalie. She said the cancer left. Later, she said it was back.

Eddie said he does not believe Natalie had cancer.

In February 2019, the Bolts were devastated when they learned Michael had become seriously ill. Donna said that while Michael was dying in a hospital bed at Charleston Area Medical Center, Natalie was in a corner on a laptop, working on the two fake businesses.

As Donna grieved the loss of her son, she continued trusting Natalie fully. Natalie told her she was owed $290,000.

"She was convincing," said Donna. "We believed her."

That changed on June 25, 2019, when West Virginia State Police troopers came to their home and delivered the devastating news that Michael had "laid on a couch" in his home for hours before receiving medical care and that Natalie had stolen their life savings.

"That day was the beginning of a new kind of death for me and Eddie," she said. "Why? How could Natalie do this to us?

"It was all a lie. Our life savings was gone, stolen by our daughter-in-law.

"She betrayed us. She took advantage of us, and we loved her."

The Bolts are still grieving their son's loss, said Donna. She said Natalie had isolated them from Michael's two children, whom they love.

The Bolts also worry daily about money. They live paycheck to paycheck and exist on Social Security and disability. The grief and financial loss has made her life one of "constant worry," Donna said.

Eddie told Natalie that, as a Christian, he forgives her and that he is working on letting go of bitterness so that he is not destroyed by her actions. He said that she deserved to be in prison, though.

"Natalie Cochran is a criminal," Donna told the judge. "She is evil and a thief.

"Not just an ordinary thief that stole money. She is intelligent and conniving.

"She is a monster," she added.

Donna said Natalie would become "just another number" in prison.

Raleigh County authorities exhumed Michael's body in August 2019. Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said in February that a criminal investigation into Michael's death is still open.

A number of victims testified. One victim had invested more than $600,000 so that his seriously ill daughter would have money set aside for her care, in case of her eventual paralysis.

Stephanie Hamilton said she had known Natalie about three months when Natalie asked her to invest. She said Natalie knew her 13-year-old son needed a major operation that required a year-long recovery. Hamilton said Natalie told her the investment would let her stay home with her recovering son. Hamilton got two checks from Natalie. Both bounced. She suffered extreme financial hardship while caring for her son after his surgery.

Hamilton said Natalie is a "phony All-American mom who took advantage of a whole community" and that she quoted and texted Bible verses to victims to keep up the scam.

